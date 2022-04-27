Tejas Baroka: “Can’t give my best if I’m not vocal on the field”

Tejas Baroka, an up-and-coming leg-spin bowler from Delhi, likes to put on magic shows for his teammates and friends in his spare time. But the 26-year-old understands you can’t hoodwink your way into the show-stopping Indian Premier League.

Baroka attended trials for the Rajasthan Royals for three years. The Pondicherry-born bowler was rewarded for his resilience as the Royals signed him on for the 2022 season. Baroka had a taste of the league almost five years ago when he played a single match for the Gujarat Lions, against Sunrisers Hyderabad, in April 2017.

The googly artist has since cut his teeth on the domestic circuit, while playing for Delhi in competitions like Ranji Trophy (debuted in 2019) and Vijay Hazare Trophy. Baroka, who is enjoying his time in the star-studded Royals squad, sheds light on his personality and his journey.

Tejas Baroka © Rajasthan Royals

How did it feel to be picked by Rajasthan Royals after attending their trials for last three years?

I have always wanted to play for the Rajasthan Royals team. I have heard so many great things about the team and they give opportunities to youngsters. It feels good to be a part of the RR team this year.

What were the tips I received from the Royals support staff that helped me improve each year?

After every trial I spoke to Zubin [Bharucha] sir about what or how I could improve my bowling. And he suggested a couple of things that would help me. I tried his suggestions in training and they really helped my bowling. Thanks to the RR family for showing faith in me.

How much will my previous experience in the Indian Premier League help?

It’s been a long time; it’s been five years since I last played so I really don’t know. But having the experience of being in an IPL team is always helpful.

How did I start playing cricket? What kept me going in the sport?

My mom tells me that I was very energetic so she had to find an avenue for that, so that is how I ended up in sports. I used to play football first, but then I developed an interest in cricket. It was a good decision, I think. What kept me going was the fact that I was good at cricket. I was good at studies also but I didn’t want to study. I just wanted to play cricket, so I continued giving all my energy and attention to the sport.

Does anyone from my family play sport? What do my parents do?

My mom has played some basketball, till college level. My brother has played basketball as well. But none of them have played professionally. My father is a government officer, my mum is a teacher, and my brother is a lawyer. So I am the only one in the family who’s not chosen an academic career.

Tejas Baroka in a gym session © Rajasthan Royals

Which players I look up to most? Why?

Shane Warne and Virat Kohli. I love the way Virat Kohli has given his all to the sport and completely transformed his lifestyle. And Shane Warne, because he was the greatest leg-spinner ever.

Who are the people who believed the most in me and my talent?

Everyone around me has been very motivating. My family, my coaches and my friends. They have always backed me.

How would I describe my playing style?

Aggressive.

What goes on in my mind when I prepare to bowl in a tournament like IPL?

You have to always think a lot as a bowler, because in IPL things are usually in the batsmen’s favour with the short boundaries and the batting-friendly wickets. I would say my plans depend mostly on the situation. It’s good to have an open mind and to adapt quickly.

Am I aggressive? Am I vocal on field? Do I interact with opposition players?

Yes, I am very aggressive. Coming from Delhi, I am sure that’s not a surprise. And yes, I am extremely vocal too. Actually, I’d like to say that if I stay silent, I would not be able to give my hundred per cent. I do interact with the opposition players. We have friends in rival teams so most of the time the interactions are fun. But a lot of times there are arguments as well.

Do I study cricket? Watch old matches? Copy styles of greats of the game?

Yeah, I do watch old matches and I do study cricket. But I have never copied any greats of the game. Probably, while batting I have tried but it hasn’t worked out.

How big a part does fitness play in my bowling?

It plays a huge role since I have a long run-up – as much as a medium pacer. So I have to be extremely fit to survive with the bowling style that I have. I make sure that I put in work every day when it comes to fitness.

Tejas Baroka in a gym session © Rajasthan Royals

What do I do apart from cricket? What are my hobbies?

I like to read. I like to spend time with my family.

Do I play any other sport?

I like to play other sports as well. I am extremely competitive off the field as well. I like to play poker and other card games. I like to do magic tricks. So I’m a pretty fun guy to be with.

What is my favourite delivery/dismissal?

All my dismissals are my favourites! It’s mostly about how you outthink the batsman. But if I have to name one, I would say bowling a googly beating the batsman, in between bat and pad – that’s my favourite.

What has been the toughest moment in my cricket journey? How did I cope with that?

It’s been a tough journey for me till now. In the match that I played, in IPL for Gujarat (Lions), I thought I did decent for my debut and could have been given more chances. But that wasn’t the case, so that was a pretty tough time.

The same year I played under-23 for Delhi in the Colonel CK Nayudu Trophy, which Delhi won for the first time. I was the highest wicket-taker in that tournament. I even got an award from BCCI. The next year when I came back, I was very hopeful of making it to the senior team because I’d done the best possible job in the previous year [by being highest wicket-taker in under-23]. But I was not picked for the Ranji Trophy team, which was very disheartening. It was probably the toughest time of my career.

I spoke to a lot of people; my coaches, family and friends. They all motivated me. I just stuck to training daily; practicing irrespective of whether I was getting picked or not is how I coped with the situation. It’s easier said than done though.

Tejas Baroka in training for Rajasthan Royals © Rajasthan Royals

What is my most cherished autograph I’ve received so far? Or one celebrity I would love to meet?

I would have loved to meet Shane Warne, but unfortunately, he’s not with us anymore.

Do I have any superstitions or routines?

No.

Who are my buddies in the dressing room? What activities apart from games and trainings do we enjoy doing together?

Everyone is a buddy in the Royals team. There are different things we do together. Navdeep Saini is a friend from Delhi, so we play a lot of table tennis together. I have known Yuzvendra Chahal for a long time; we play cards or poker together, and also with other people in the team. I’ve only met Ashwin bhaiyya (R Ashwin) recently; I really look up to him. He’s probably the greatest off-spinner India’s has ever had. It’s a dream spending time with him. We play chess together. Most of us spend a lot of time in the team room, so everyone’s a buddy now. In the bubble it gets tough if you are just sitting in your room alone.

Tejas Baroka and Jos Buttler © Rajasthan Royals

Am I a leader or a follower?

I like to think I am a leader.

My favourite movie/TV/OTT series/books/songs?

My favourite movie is the Dark Knight Rises.

What is the one cricket stadium/destination I have always dreamt of playing at?

I think this will the most common answer, but I have to say it is Lord’s Cricket Ground, London. My dream is to play a Test match for India at Lord’s.