“We are looking forward to the show of our lives at Red Bull Off The Roof”

RANJ and Clifr – the Bengaluru-based singer-producer duo Ranjani Ramadoss and Chlipher Christopher – have been at it nonstop for the past two years and the results are there for everyone to see. Despite the pandemic, RANJ and Clifr made their way into important cities like Mumbai and even ticked a Goa tour off their list.

With songs like ‘Mutual’ as well as their most recent release ‘Uno’, there’s a sense of groove and unshakeable pop-meets-hip-hop hooks peppered throughout, whether the mood is upbeat or downcast. Their 2021 EP 593 Vol. 1 with friend and producer Issamood aka Samudra Dasgupta became one of the best examples of a pandemic project that can send good vibes and offer a window of escape in dreary times.

At the core of RANJ and Clifr’s collaborative projects, arguably, is their friendship and camaraderie. Now that gigs have opened up again on a wider scale, the duo get to feed off that energy as well as a live audience at Bacardi NH7 Weekender this month in Pune, where they will perform at Red Bull Off The Roof.

Ahead of their anticipated performance, we caught up with RANJ and Clifr about live gigs, their first-ever music festival appearance, and all the ground they’ve covered so far.

Ranj x Clifr © Lendrick Kumar

Would it be fair to say that you are friends-turned-collaborators? What's the best part of having that rapport?

Clifr: Yes, our friendship started out because of music and we used to share a lot of music and be part of a lot of projects together. We grew up together and experienced a lot of our musical journey together. This helps us bring the best out of each other. We always look out for each other and that’s the only way things can function smoothly.

Was fusion band Kelvikkuri your first project together? What is it like being part of a band that's got members with such diverse sonic interests?

RANJ: We had been in bands before Kelvikkuri, experimenting and learning with different styles of music. Kelvikkuri is the first band for both of us where we actually released music (except for Clifr’s Soundcloud band 💜), and I formed Paula and The Associates at around the same time. It’s so brilliant being in a band with such virtuosic musicians with so many interests, what comes out of it is always creatively fulfilling, unique, interesting, and a great space of learning and expression.

After 593 Vol. 1 EP, you had a few singles come out. What kind of direction is your future material together taking? Will there be a 593 Vol. 2 soon?

Clifr: 593 Vol. 1 was a fun project. Most songs out now were made before 593 Vol. 1. We are not very certain of our future material or sound, we always take time to discover ourselves and our sonic identity. That way we’ll enjoy the process more. We still haven’t thought about 593 Vol. 2 but we never know what’s coming.

What can you tell me about your experiences playing live in Mumbai and Bengaluru so far with the songs from this project?

RANJ: It’s been incredible. One thing we can never get over is how the audience genuinely cares about the lyrics and every single musical element, they aren’t just enjoying the overall aesthetic/energy but they are paying attention and caring, which is so wonderful. We’ve seen so much love, beauty, laughter, emotion and tears in the faces of the audience in our recent shows…we just want to give them more.

Ranj x Clifr © Lendrick Kumar

With Bacardi NH7 Weekender, how do you feel about playing on a big stage again?

Clifr: Very excited. We’ve been waiting for a long time to play all our music on a big stage with our amazing band. Can’t wait for everyone to hear us!

What do you think about the return of a big music festival like NH7 Weekender on-ground?

RANJ: We are so happy that it’s back. As countless others have, we’ve been to many Weekenders, dreaming of the day we could be the ones on stage, and the last couple of years had made that dream seem very difficult. But we’re so glad it can happen, and apart from watching great performances and having a happy reunion with our friends, we also get to perform for a bit this time. Feel very lucky to be able to do so.

It's your first time playing at Red Bull Off The Roof, what have you heard about it? What are you looking forward to with the performance?

RANJ: We’ve always had great fun watching people play on the tour bus, and we are so glad we get to play on the same stage as some of our favourite acts in the country! It’s so exciting. So grateful to Red Bull for having us in their space, and we are most excited about the show we are bringing. We have never done it bigger. We have a killer band and more visual surprises. So really we are looking forward to play the show of our lives at Red Bull Off The Roof.