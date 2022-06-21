Gaming
Ranjit ‘MambaSR’ Patel started his esports journey way back in 2008 with the launch of his YouTube channel. After a few years, he created another channel dedicated to gaming in 2013 named MambaSR which has over 122K subscribers. He has come a long way since then and is now one of the most famous esports casters in India.
Mamba is quite a versatile caster. He has cast tournaments of a huge variety of games, ranging from Free Fire to Valorant. He has even cast quite a few PUBG Mobile tournaments like PUBG Mobile Club Open – Fall Split: South Asia 2019, PUBG Mobile World League 2020: West 2020, and more.
A few notable Free Fire tournaments that Mamba has cast include the Free Fire World Series 2022 Sentosa, Asia Championship 2021 and Free Fire Continental Series 2020: Asia. He was also the host of the Skyesports Champions Series 2022, one of the most celebrated LAN events of the year. The most recent competition that he has cast is the renowned VALORANT Champions Tour 2022: APAC Stage 2 Challengers.
Apart from being a commentator, MambaSR has also created his identity as an analyst and presenter. He also has his own podcast, Leet Talk, where he has addressed misconceptions of the general public when it comes to esports and has spoken with gaming stalwarts regarding various aspects of their profession. Aside from casting, Mamba is also fond of vlogging and playing Valorant in his spare time.