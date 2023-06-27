RBLZ Umut is your FIFAe World Cup champion

19-year-old Umut 'Umut' Gültekin from Germany has joined the ranks of the FIFA elite by winning the FIFAe World Cup. After a fiercely-fought tournament, he emerged victorious and lifted the trophy at the Bella Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark, in front of a packed house of hardcore FIFA fans.

The RBLZ Gaming star worked his way through the competition, dominating from the very start. His Group Stage record was simply remarkable and, leading right up to the Grand Final, he put on a masterclass each step of the way to claim the title of champion.

Groups galore

Umut topped Group C with a whopping 10 wins – the most of any group stage participant – four losses and zero draws. His group was hotly contested and even dubbed the 'Group of Death', yet he managed to emerge with an incredible record. Over the course of the 14 matches, he scored a total of 28 goals for a goal difference of 11, earning him the 30 points required to top his group.

In fact, along with Group D's Manuel 'ManuBachoore' Bachoore, those 30 points were the most of any Group leader and Umut edges him out on wins, too. Clearly, his success was sparked early.

Heading into the knockout stage, Umut carried on his confident Group Stage display, managing to not concede more than one goal in every match and barely allowing his opponents a glimpse of hope. His first Round of 16 knockout game, against Brazillian player Gabriel 'Young' Freitas, saw Umut come out two goals ahead in both matches, allowing his opponent to only get one goal past him. While the newcomer put on a valiant effort, the experience of Umut sent him through to the quarter-finals.

Umut takes on nicolas99fc in the FIFAe World Cup Grand Final © Joosep Martinson/FIFA

His next match against Argentinian Matias 'Matiasbonanno9' Bonanno, proved a tougher challenge, as Umut lost the first match 1-0. Bonanno’s flick-up volley put Umut on edge and it wouldn't be until the second leg that he scored a goal. Still goalless after 90 minutes, Umut and Bonnano traded possession during extra time; but Umut managed to grab the momentum and secure a 4-0 win, ensuring he advanced thanks to goal difference.

Into the semi-finals and Umut's next match was against Dutch 22-year-old EmreYilmaz. Despite drama in the quarter-finals, Umut applied pressure to his opponent and emerged victorious from the first game, winning 2–1, before sweeping the second game 2-0. That would secure his slot in the grand final and with everything to play for, nerves were on edge.

Final showdown

It all came down to a final clash between Umut and Nicolas 'nicolas99fc' Villalba of Guild Esports. Umut found himself well-matched by the Argentinian player, as the first leg passed without a single goal. The atmosphere was tense moving into the second game, but still, a goal failed to materialise. Even extra time was goalless, leading to a penalty shootout to decide everything.

Both players were stunningly accurate, but a crucial save from Umut allowed him to get the upper hand. He maintained this one-goal lead, finishing the shootout a goal ahead of nicolas99fc to win the series and the championship.

Following his win, the player claimed the grand prize of $250,000 USD from the $500,000 USD prize pool. Finishing his first visit to the FIFAe World Cup as world champion is a massive achievement for the young player and will surely be a clear highlight in his esports career. He follows in the footsteps of previous champion Mohammed 'MoAuba' Harkous as the second German world champ in a row.

The FIFA fun is just getting started, as next week sees the start of the FIFAe Club World Cup from July 20-23. Following that is the FIFAe Nations Cup 2022, which runs from July 27-30 back at Copenhagen's Bella Arena.