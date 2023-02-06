Read about how gamer Rebel from Punjab reflects on her career so far

Khushveen ‘Rebel’ Kaur is a popular content creator in the Indian gaming scene.

The Mohali girl showed an interest in games from a very young age and started her gaming YouTube channel on 8th June 2018.

She currently has more than 90K subscribers on her YouTube channel. Apart from streaming different games, she also shares vlogs from her personal life, match highlights and short videos for entertainment.

She is quite popular on other platforms as well with her Instagram account boasting 51.2K followers.

Rebel recently appeared on Red Bull Game On as a contestant on the Good Game Show , where streamers, content creators and pro gamers went head-to-head in a unique game show format that saw them test their knowledge and quick-thinking skills. While on shoot for the game show, we picked Rebel’s brain for a bit.

Here she talks about how she feels being recognized as one of the best female esports players in India and shares details about her gaming journey so far.

How did you get into gaming?

I have been interested in sports since childhood. I was a good sportsperson when I was in school. I joined karate academy at the age of six and was often written about in sports columns of newspapers because of my good performance in karate tournaments. But I sustained a spine injury and the doctor’s advice to give up karate meant that my dream of representing India in an international tournament would not be possible. After quitting karate, I took up PUBG Mobile on the suggestion of some friends. I also participated in the first PUBG Mobile tournament in India – PUBG Mobile India Series. I was inspired because realized that I could represent my country in esports if physical sports was not possible.

Rebel © Focus Sports

How much support did you get from your family when you switched to gaming?

My parents are doctors, so expressing my desire to become a gamer was one of the most difficult moments of my journey. They often scolded me when they saw me playing PUBG Mobile. But my hard work finally paid off when I started making money by winning gaming tournaments. It was difficult to convince dad, but mom showed faith in me. It was my mom who later gave me a better mobile for gaming. I also got the biggest surprise when my mother gifted me a gaming PC.

What game did you play in the beginning? How have your performance been in that title?

PUBG Mobile was my first battle royale game. Before that I would play singles and story mode games. When I started playing PUBG Mobile, I used to only run in for kills, and I was quite good at it. Later, when I started playing tournaments, I realised the importance of survival as well. Friends and teammates played an important role in improving my game. Joining the gaming community made my game much better.

Could you describe the girl’s bootcamp at Godlike? What are the activities you do with the squad?

The main Godlike bootcamp had already been built, and then Alpha came up with the idea of having a girls' bootcamp. She shared her thoughts with Kronten and he immediately designed a bootcamp for us. It is a space where we can practice and stream together. Everyone's stream in the bootcamp ends at night. Then we watch movies together, order food from outside or play pranks on each other. When all the girls’ and boys’ team are together at the bootcamp, we talk about content and share ideas, strategies and experiences related to the game.

How special is it to know a star player like Jonathan personally and also share any experience with him?

I only learnt about Jonathan after I joined Godlike, but I was in awe of him very soon. He surprised me by appearing on my YouTube stream shortly after I joined Godlike; that's actually when we had our first conversation. Later on, we played a match together. I remember how my hands were trembling while playing for the first time against him. It was a golden opportunity to play in a match featuring my idol. I’m still nervous every time I’m playing with or against Jonathan. I consider him my idol.

Rebel © Critical x

Who are your best friends in the Godlike bootcamp?

In bootcamp, I talk about my problems with Alpha. She is our in-game leader and is like an elder sister to us. Everyone is really good friends with each other in the bootcamp. We have a great friendly atmosphere.

How is Godlike preparing for future tournaments?

Godlike's rosters are ready for all upcoming tournaments. Our focus is to represent India at the international level and win trophies wherever we can. GodL Girls are ready for new challenges as well. Our mantra is to play to the match situation, whether that needs aggressive or passive gameplay.

What has been your most emotional moment while streaming?

The most special moment was when Jonathan surprised me by appearing on my stream; I didn’t know he was going to appear. It was nothing short of a dream when my idol praised me on my own channel. I will also never forget the day I was able to cut a cake with my family during a live stream after completing 10,000 subscribers.

What kind of content have you planned for your channels for the future?

Apart from gaming videos, I will try to put up more content related to my life. I don’t want my channel to be limited to games only.