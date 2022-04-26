Story behind the song: ‘Mother O.G.’ by Agsy, Karan Kanchan

All 10 episodes of Red Bull 64 Bars in India will be available on the YouTube channel of Gully Gang Entertainment .

When Karan Kanchan , Red Bull and I got on the video call, they said, “Let’s do something you haven’t already done.”

I’ve done a lot of genres, so we came up with drill, which I hadn’t done before. The original idea was having reggae, because I take a lot of pride in being the only Indian female artist experimenting with reggae, and have I’ve been appreciated for it by the likes of Raftaar, Vishal Dadlani, Dharmesh, etc. But just drill/reggae wasn't sounding good enough, so Karan and I decided to go with drill-trap.

This is history in the making, because this is India’s first female drill rap song.

I had a whole bank of ideas penned as to what I wanted to say but the magic happens when I hear the beat. For me, I camouflage and try to make the best possible sonics as per that beat. It has to be a perfect blend, nothing less.

I wanted to push my limits with anything and everything I thought I couldn't do. My video series Freeverse Fridays was my outlet; you could say it is my truest unfiltered art. I talked about topics like rape, the struggles of an artist, industry politics, reggae, love, flex, and so much more. My favourite was episode #50, where I reeled the whole industry in. It was fun.

Agsy © Ali Bharmal

My true fans will spot references from those freeverses in ‘Mother O.G.’ too. I didn't want to do anything different. Just say my truth as is.

I get so happy when people get my references. I love to be playful with words and mix languages – Hindi, English, Punjabi, Haryanvi – and surprise my listeners with references and punches.

Despite being from Haryana and loving my Indian culture, since childhood I've been inclined to western songs and culture that’s why [there are lyrics like] “Uthaio jab September khatam, me Virgo, Green Day” and “Puff puff pass bolo PPP, I'm Pushin P” [in this song]

Agsy in the Red Bull 64 Bars studio © Ali Bharmal

I've had my share of controversies and people have made perceptions about me in their heads. The second half of this track is really just me telling my haters and my fans that they don't really know me and that Agsy got no mercy! No one can replace me or take my talent or deny me my destiny.

Virgos don't joke when it comes to business/profession. I didn't start rapping after Gully Boy or when being a rapper became “cool”. I've been in the scene since when you could count the number of female rappers on your fingertips. I have a vision so grand and I'm definitely here to stay.

I get messages from upcoming females that I inspired them to pursue the genre, I see that as the beginning of my legacy.

Agsy and Karan Kanchan in the Red Bull 64 Bars studio © Ali Bharmal

Towards the end of the track, I say, “I may be cocky but I love my fans”. I’m cocky like I should be but my biggest superpower that I cherish the most is that I have my fans (my OGs) supporting me and there's no joy greater for me than knowing a stranger somewhere loves me unconditionally for my art in this cruel world. It's so beautiful I could cry.

Through this track, I wanted to convey that I am ‘Mother O.G.’ and Hindi rap hain handicap mere bina (Hindi rap would be disadvantaged without me).

The domination begins now and I can see ‘em sweating in jealousy already. I'm sure my 64 bars were enough to prove that I'm an emcee before I'm a femcee.