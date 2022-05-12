Story behind the song: ‘Third Eye’ by Hanumankind, Karan Kanchan

All 10 episodes of Red Bull 64 Bars in India will be available on the YouTube channel of Gully Gang Entertainment.
For me, making this track was business as usual, if anything. It was fun.
Of course, I’ve done this before, but it being a Red Bull thing – we switched it up a little bit and bring in changes in accordance to what I do. It’s not as basic as it should be laid out.
It was my first time working with Karan Kanchan; which was long overdue. Being able to work with the man and try out the stuff we’ve been sitting on for a bit was super dope.
We ended up settling on the beat when Karan just sent me something, a sample with a basic beat on it. He said to me, “I could definitely hear you killing on something like this.” I liked that sample. It had that gospel kind of feel to it.
I just went and sat on it for a bit, tried to write on it. But then I had this other drum loop in mind. And I had written to that. So I went back to Karan with that and he just made those adjustments according to how I wanted the drums to be. What came out of those changes made the first half of the track.
The second half, I wanted a switch-up, because I had written a bunch of different flows and I felt like we should just switch it up in the middle of the track. Karan was like, “Dude, I couldn’t agree with you more!”
We put together this beat while maintaining the same sample. I had written for a different tempo, so he just made that accommodation and flipped to a different tempo. Now it’s two different vibes within the same sound. It just breaks the monotony.
When it comes to 64 bars – which is a lot of bars – it's fun when there's some variation. That allowed us to talk around and try some different stuff as well.
The mood that I was in and what I was writing on right then, I brought that to Karan and we just said, “Alright, let's try this out.” It kind of came as a by-product of what Karan gave me and I just wrote to it. Some ideas fit perfectly well into the beat that came through.
Usually I like to have the freedom of putting a song together whenever I want, to a fault almost (as opposed to a timeline with Red Bull 64 Bars). But either way, I think having a timeline and putting it together structured it well. It wasn’t stressful at all.
I was rapping about what I was feeling. I think I just rapped my ass off!
Everything that came was just a natural by-product of speaking how I felt, or speaking up. At the end of making the track, they were like, “Dude you need to give us a title.” I was like, “What do I do here?” To me it was like “64 bars with Karan Kanchan” – that was it, that’s the title.
I do say something in the lyrics about my third eye and someone pointed it out; I think it was Aranyaka Verma from Gully Gang who pointed it out. Out of all the other terrible options that were thrown in my direction, I thought that’s not bad.
My favourite bar on this… it’s not that lyrical but I love the way that this one bar comes up:
Come around my way
Make sure you hydrate
Cuz I got heat, yeah.
Make the birds migrate
When the boys speak?
Celly gone vibrate when they call me
When they call me like “Ah ah”
I go filling up my plate
Government irate
Cuz the way I'm paid
Doesn't get them paid.
So they tryna’ find me
But I say fuck that
Stay low key.
The percussiveness of those bars is what makes it really fun. There’s a bunch of other stuff within it. Just to rap that bit, though, was fun.
As a challenge or exercise, I think this format 100 per cent lets you flex your fingers and try out things.
Red Bull 64 Bars, at the essence of it, is a test of your pen game more than anything. Like, this is not simply a song. I was just going at it, so I think it was good practice. It was good fun. I think everybody else that was part of this can attest to that.