Story behind the song: ‘Third Eye’ by Hanumankind, Karan Kanchan

All 10 episodes of Red Bull 64 Bars in India will be available on the YouTube channel of Gully Gang Entertainment .

For me, making this track was business as usual, if anything. It was fun.

Of course, I’ve done this before, but it being a Red Bull thing – we switched it up a little bit and bring in changes in accordance to what I do. It’s not as basic as it should be laid out.

It was my first time working with Karan Kanchan ; which was long overdue. Being able to work with the man and try out the stuff we’ve been sitting on for a bit was super dope.

We ended up settling on the beat when Karan just sent me something, a sample with a basic beat on it. He said to me, “I could definitely hear you killing on something like this.” I liked that sample. It had that gospel kind of feel to it.

I just went and sat on it for a bit, tried to write on it. But then I had this other drum loop in mind. And I had written to that. So I went back to Karan with that and he just made those adjustments according to how I wanted the drums to be. What came out of those changes made the first half of the track.

Hanumankind © Ali Bharmal

The second half, I wanted a switch-up, because I had written a bunch of different flows and I felt like we should just switch it up in the middle of the track. Karan was like, “Dude, I couldn’t agree with you more!”

We put together this beat while maintaining the same sample. I had written for a different tempo, so he just made that accommodation and flipped to a different tempo. Now it’s two different vibes within the same sound. It just breaks the monotony.

When it comes to 64 bars – which is a lot of bars – it's fun when there's some variation. That allowed us to talk around and try some different stuff as well.

The mood that I was in and what I was writing on right then, I brought that to Karan and we just said, “Alright, let's try this out.” It kind of came as a by-product of what Karan gave me and I just wrote to it. Some ideas fit perfectly well into the beat that came through.

Usually I like to have the freedom of putting a song together whenever I want, to a fault almost (as opposed to a timeline with Red Bull 64 Bars). But either way, I think having a timeline and putting it together structured it well. It wasn’t stressful at all.

I was rapping about what I was feeling. I think I just rapped my ass off!

Everything that came was just a natural by-product of speaking how I felt, or speaking up. At the end of making the track, they were like, “Dude you need to give us a title.” I was like, “What do I do here?” To me it was like “64 bars with Karan Kanchan” – that was it, that’s the title.

I do say something in the lyrics about my third eye and someone pointed it out; I think it was Aranyaka Verma from Gully Gang who pointed it out. Out of all the other terrible options that were thrown in my direction, I thought that’s not bad.

Hanumankind and Karan Kanchan in the Red Bull 64 Bars studio © Ali Bharmal

My favourite bar on this… it’s not that lyrical but I love the way that this one bar comes up:

Come around my way

Make sure you hydrate

Cuz I got heat, yeah.

Make the birds migrate

When the boys speak?

Celly gone vibrate when they call me

When they call me like “Ah ah”

I go filling up my plate

Government irate

Cuz the way I'm paid

Doesn't get them paid.

So they tryna’ find me

But I say fuck that

Stay low key.

Hanumankind in the Red Bull 64 Bars studio © Ali Bharmal

The percussiveness of those bars is what makes it really fun. There’s a bunch of other stuff within it. Just to rap that bit, though, was fun.

As a challenge or exercise, I think this format 100 per cent lets you flex your fingers and try out things.

Red Bull 64 Bars, at the essence of it, is a test of your pen game more than anything. Like, this is not simply a song. I was just going at it, so I think it was good practice. It was good fun. I think everybody else that was part of this can attest to that.