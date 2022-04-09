How Karan Kanchan worked with 10 rappers for Red Bull 64 Bars

All 10 episodes of Red Bull 64 Bars in India will be available on the YouTube channel of Gully Gang Entertainment .

Among India’s growing number of producers, Karan Kanchan understands what it means to collaborate more than just supply a beat to an artist.

“Not everyone can collaborate, it's very difficult. People don't understand that when you're collaborating, you have to give away some of your control to the other person,” Kanchan says. That’s part of the reason why he’s a central figure with season 1 of Red Bull 64 Bars in India, becoming the sonic conjurer for 10 different artists across styles and language.

As a prolific artist constantly working on music, he’s excited for the 10 tracks which are about to roll out as part of the series. Some of the collaborators are tight with Kanchan and have a history of previous tracks released – like MC Altaf , Rawal and Shah Rule .

Others, like Tienas and Hanumankind , he’s known for a while and now has a long-awaited collaboration to tick off his list. First-timers include RANJ , Agsy , Dee MC and Trichia .

Karan Kanchan © Ali Bharmal

“It's a very beneficial thing for me to work with more artists and join my name with a lot of them. And that's what I've been doing for the last couple of years now,” he says.

Ever the diligent and organized person, Karan maintained a book in which he jotted down all his notes for each artist he chatted with over Zoom. Some had a very specific vision in mind and others wanted Karan to bring his signature style to the beat. Below, the producer takes us through the collaborations with each artist.

MC Altaf

I’ve made a lot of songs for Altaf, so I know what kind of music he digs. Altaf had a vision in mind; he said he wanted that kind of flute sample going on. I said, ‘Okay, let me match that vibe for you.’ I made a beat quickly and sent it to him. I think it was very open.

Trichia

I worked with her for the first time. We’ve never met before this and eventually we met at the shoot. I hadn’t heard a lot of her stuff before and when we talked and she sent me a few references, it was really easy to get her vibe and what she was looking for.

I made a beat and I sent it to her and she was like, ‘Dude, I love this. I’ll send you something’. She went into the studio and sent me this very cool mix of singing and rap. I was blown away. I didn't know what to expect and I was like, ‘This is too good’. She also did a vocal sample thing, like a backing vocal which I made part of the song.

It’s not just one section of her singing; I made it the main backing element in the whole song. She really surprised me. It was the first time I was working with her and I really like that song because her flow and singing is too good. Sonically, it’s very chill and laidback but at the same time, a banger.

Karan Kanchan with Trichia in the studio for Red Bull 64 Bars © Ali Bharmal

Sikander Kahlon

Sikander told me he wanted to keep it straightforward and straight-up so that more people can understand and more people can flow with it. I sent a couple of beats to him. He’s done so many albums and he’s done all kinds of beats that there could be. I had to think, ‘What can I serve which he would really like?’

I usually like to send an extra beat along with the demo. I send it as a filler sometimes. He really liked that second option a lot. I had to dig back in and find that file and work on it for him.

RANJ

This was a different zone because RANJ had sent me a few references, so the tempo was set from that. My guitarist Bily (Bibhash Buragohain) had told me she also plays saxophone, which I didn’t know.

I was like, ‘Let's try to add that (saxophone) element into this beat.’ And I added that. But I didn't tell her that I knew. I just put it in the beat and I sent it to her and she really liked it and she really vibed with it. I felt like maybe she could open up more if the music had saxophone in it. She’d given me a lowdown on what kind of things she was going to write about, it’s a very beautiful topic, what she’s written about. I’m happy that she liked the tune.

Karan Kanchan and RANJ in the studio for Red Bull 64 Bars © Ali Bharmal

Agsy

This one took a while because she was also busy with some other stuff. I also got busy with other stuff. So it took time to get it down together. She also wanted to try two different vibes. She wanted to do some drill, and then add some reggae elements, which I thought would not work. So I told her, ‘Okay, this might not work. Let's do a drill and like a trap switch.’ So when we tried it out, it worked out really well.

Shah Rule

Shah Rule wanted to keep it very bar to bar in his delivery. I went out with a very trap kind of feel. I knew that he likes that kind of flow. That's why I took that trap approach.

In these songs, because there’s no hook, I wanted the instrumental to be the hook. That was my point of view working on these things.

Tienas

Tienas and I go back to 2017, when we did the first REProduce gig with Rana [Ghose]. We were sharing, we were talking about music, and how Post Malone back then was trying out some very different kind of stuff. We were talking about how it wouldn't be surprising if he suddenly drops a country album or something like that.

This time, when we had the Zoom call, he said for me to send him whatever I wanted. That was good for me. I thought back to that conversation and imagined a Wild Wild West kind of theme. It’s more like cowboy kind of music. Out of all of the songs, Tienas’ one has a chorus, kind of. It’s more like a ‘song’ song, which he made.

Karan Kanchan and Tienas © Ali Bharmal

Rawal

Rawal really likes to be involved in the production. That was the case even when we worked on ‘Houdini’ before this. He's a good rapper, but he's also a really good producer. He doesn't produce himself, so he won't take the mouse and do it. But he knows what he wants and he's really good with making sounds. So we sat on a Zoom call and we went through sounds. He downloaded some sounds from Splice specifically and sent it to me and told me, ‘Yeh le aur isse kuch banate hai.’ I was like, ‘Cool, this makes my job easier!’

Dee MC

This was also very straight-up. She wanted a very calm, trap beat – very straight but not very heavy also. Just something she could really flow on. It wasn’t going to be fast. That’s how that beat came together. I added a few samples, because I felt it matched her vibe. Dee MC likes to talk about women expressing power. It’s a very old vocal sample from Splice – it talks about power and strength. I chopped that up and put it in the song. She really liked that.

Hanumankind

This was a really fun experience. We tried a couple of beats in the start. I said, ‘Dude I have this thing in mind and I think you’ll kill this one.’ He heard it a couple of times, I made some changes to it. That ended up being what he really liked. And that was not challenging for him but it was something we were not planning for at the start.

With this, I wanted to go for a Kanye West kind of feel, that’s why we had that vocal sample in the beginning. It starts with a choir sample that goes on throughout the song.

Karan Kanchan and Hanumankind © Ali Bharmal