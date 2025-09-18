Lyrics to ‘Zi Freestyle’ by Karma x Stunnah Beatz

Lyrics to ‘Z I Freestyle’ by Karma x Stunnah Beatz
Hindi lyrics
Aye ji! Yo ji! Og suno ji
Karma kon? Mooh boli suno
Mein karta 1-2-ka-4, ye karre 4-2-ka-1
Inme mujhme farak, thoda closely suno ji
Show-show pe bheed, baad afterparty
Black thi saree, she was acting Cardi
Chota floor, she was putting dance in it
She said my face “Cole”, rhymes got “Em” in it
I wanna marsh her matter, vo boli I am in it
Boli we should rush to room, jyada time nahi hai
See baby jaldi kya hai? No fun in hit-and-run
Even the quickies lasts more than 10 minutes!
Karma aint no bitch, usse mad dawg kahiye
Am so fed up with them! Ye meri red dot pe hain
They were well off, the meri pyaas rokte
Ab inka maal paani roku jese Narcos se main
Londe mehnat mein yahan ek din raat hote hain
Waise five-star suites par hum kahan sote hain
Or aise antshant assumptions kharaab hote hain
If you think you ahead, then aap top pe hain
Really wish tumhe chain aaye
Voh rakhti gale se lagaake jese gehna hai
Main rakhta sir pe chadhaake use, no cap, teri kasam
Chupna mat jab meri den aay
K-A to the R-M-A, jab marji mil
Maa boli ke star hai mein, comments hai nil tere
Bebas bekaar hain ye. Paper ke sher
Leke silver spoon bechre struggle ke din
Yahan penmanship kill karti, will bharti bill
Although 64 bars 100 percent hai skill
Usko neend hai sataari saath cuddles ke bina
Rakhke dilbar pe dil baithe chill karre, chal…
Toda kandha, said no to shows, restart
Maybe am losing in a month what? 20-30 lakh
There was a time, jab ye sab kuch nahi tha
There was a time - usi time se seekha
There was a time na tha phone, par mein G tha
There was a time mere phone mein nahi thi chicas
Nahi thi Geeta, na Tania, na Jasmine, na Daisy
Na Tenzin or nahi tha main sweetheart
But guess what vo manusiyat bhi hat gayi
Teen ghante ki flight thi vo pat gayi
Uska layover town mein tha ghar gayi
Use Doon (Dehradun) ghuma diya, chadke thak gayi, pahaadon pe
Pahadi Guldar, ni fatti nakli dahadon se
Classy taste rakhte hum nahi beheste gawaaron se
Burger pe nahi, par pale-pale roti or achaaron pe. Bachaloge?
Kab tak kher tum ma-ma-ma? (manaaloge)
Atak-atak bole ye atak gaye
Mumbai mein teen din, sawa lakh lag gaye
Saving zero hai, abhi tak tha survival
Kahi na kahi plot mere naam ke hai kat rahe, khareed lenge
Nakad denge aur raseed lenge
Tu show pe mil, launde, mosh mein ghaseet denge
Rakha green stuff hai, tabhi scene set hai
Who the f*ck wants beef like me? Huh?
Dil se khulla kharchu talent pe hai blind faith
Baby, my side chicks were robin, the sidekick
Tune pyaar kiya mujhse mere naam se nahi
Tabhi bas tere sath hi jaana fine dines pe
Or tujhpe album hai banani, co-sign de
Or inki picture banadunga mein (Amazon) Prime pe
Main apne peson se bhi five-star hi theherta hu
Story ni daalte hum kharchon pe bas clients ke, you know…