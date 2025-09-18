Karma and Stunnah Beatz in the Red Bull 64 Bars studio
© Focus Sports
Music

Lyrics to ‘Zi Freestyle’ by Karma x Stunnah Beatz

Lyrics to the song that is part of season 3 of Red Bull 64 Bars India
Written by Karma and Stunnah Beatz
3 min readPublished on

Lyrics to ‘Z I Freestyle’ by Karma x Stunnah Beatz

Hindi lyrics

Aye ji! Yo ji! Og suno ji

Karma kon? Mooh boli suno

Mein karta 1-2-ka-4, ye karre 4-2-ka-1

Inme mujhme farak, thoda closely suno ji

Show-show pe bheed, baad afterparty

Black thi saree, she was acting Cardi

Chota floor, she was putting dance in it

She said my face “Cole”, rhymes got “Em” in it

I wanna marsh her matter, vo boli I am in it

Boli we should rush to room, jyada time nahi hai

See baby jaldi kya hai? No fun in hit-and-run

Even the quickies lasts more than 10 minutes!

Karma aint no bitch, usse mad dawg kahiye

Am so fed up with them! Ye meri red dot pe hain

They were well off, the meri pyaas rokte

Ab inka maal paani roku jese Narcos se main

Londe mehnat mein yahan ek din raat hote hain

Waise five-star suites par hum kahan sote hain

Or aise antshant assumptions kharaab hote hain

If you think you ahead, then aap top pe hain

Really wish tumhe chain aaye

Voh rakhti gale se lagaake jese gehna hai

Main rakhta sir pe chadhaake use, no cap, teri kasam

Chupna mat jab meri den aay

K-A to the R-M-A, jab marji mil

Maa boli ke star hai mein, comments hai nil tere

Bebas bekaar hain ye. Paper ke sher

Leke silver spoon bechre struggle ke din

Yahan penmanship kill karti, will bharti bill

Although 64 bars 100 percent hai skill

Usko neend hai sataari saath cuddles ke bina

Rakhke dilbar pe dil baithe chill karre, chal…

Toda kandha, said no to shows, restart

Maybe am losing in a month what? 20-30 lakh

There was a time, jab ye sab kuch nahi tha

There was a time - usi time se seekha

There was a time na tha phone, par mein G tha

There was a time mere phone mein nahi thi chicas

Nahi thi Geeta, na Tania, na Jasmine, na Daisy

Na Tenzin or nahi tha main sweetheart

But guess what vo manusiyat bhi hat gayi

Teen ghante ki flight thi vo pat gayi

Uska layover town mein tha ghar gayi

Use Doon (Dehradun) ghuma diya, chadke thak gayi, pahaadon pe

Pahadi Guldar, ni fatti nakli dahadon se

Classy taste rakhte hum nahi beheste gawaaron se

Burger pe nahi, par pale-pale roti or achaaron pe. Bachaloge?

Kab tak kher tum ma-ma-ma? (manaaloge)

Atak-atak bole ye atak gaye

Mumbai mein teen din, sawa lakh lag gaye

Saving zero hai, abhi tak tha survival

Kahi na kahi plot mere naam ke hai kat rahe, khareed lenge

Nakad denge aur raseed lenge

Tu show pe mil, launde, mosh mein ghaseet denge

Rakha green stuff hai, tabhi scene set hai

Who the f*ck wants beef like me? Huh?

Dil se khulla kharchu talent pe hai blind faith

Baby, my side chicks were robin, the sidekick

Tune pyaar kiya mujhse mere naam se nahi

Tabhi bas tere sath hi jaana fine dines pe

Or tujhpe album hai banani, co-sign de

Or inki picture banadunga mein (Amazon) Prime pe

Main apne peson se bhi five-star hi theherta hu

Story ni daalte hum kharchon pe bas clients ke, you know…

Music

Shop the Collection