Story behind the song: ‘Aww!’ by MC Altaf, Karan Kanchan

When I got on board for Red Bull 64 Bars, I was excited about it. It’s always been my style to write and rap bars and kill it lyrically. Musically, I wanted the song to have a ‘Bombay’ vibe; a bit of a heavy vibe with the bass and swaggy. I wanted to keep it fresh so that younger people liked it.

As I was thinking about the music, I got to know Karan Kanchan was on board and that he was making all the beats for everyone. I was really happy because I knew Karan Kanchan would make the best beat for me. We’ve worked together a bunch and we know each other’s style and flow. He knows what I want from a beat and I know what he likes in terms of a flow on his beats. Working together, we built that. I feel blessed that Karan is on this project, because for Red Bull 64 Bars, I don’t think anyone would have been able to make a beat for me better than Karan Kanchan.

When I thought about what to do for this project, I was listening to a lot of different kinds of rap on Spotify. There was a lot of Funk Flex and Hot 97, a lot of freestyle, like L.A. Lakers. I saw and heard a lot of freestyles from other artists; they were really raw and that energized me. I saw that attitude I wanted to capture in my songs. I heard a lot of new, inspiring bars.

Then there was 2 Chainz’s new album – he’s my favourite in trap music. I love old-school but there’s a side of me that loves hardcore trap music as well. He’d dropped his song ‘Million Dollars Worth of Game’. It was with this artist 42 Dugg, who was really new and sounding fresh.

When I saw that a legend like 2 Chainz was working with a new artist like 42 Dugg and how 42 Dugg was rapping with insane attitude… when I heard the song, I got inspired for my song. I sent it to Karan and told him how they’ve probably sampled an Indian sound over a trap beat that goes hardcore.

I told Karan that we can kill it with something like this, which sounds fresh. What I like about Karan is that if you give him a reference, he’s not going to make the exact same type of beat. He adds his own flavour. I wanted some changes as well, in terms of adding more bass, because my rap pattern is a bit different. Karan knows that, so we worked on it together.

I titled this song ‘Aww!’ because there’s a line in this that goes, ‘Gaana sunn ke shawty bole aww’ – that’s a fun way to title it. I’m trying to say that if I did bars in front of people, their reaction might be, “Aww, he killed it.”

I also felt it was important to take a seemingly feminine word. I’m hoping it helps pique some interest among women who want to get into hip-hop and our scene. It’s for the ladies. In a way, that was the motive. I think more women use this expression, “Aww”, so I think it might bring in that audience.

When I got to know that it’s only 64 bars for this track, I took it as a challenge. I’ve been doing this sort of thing for a while. I put out ‘Humble Rap’ on my birthday and it was back-to-back bars and people loved it. It was a challenge of sorts, because everyone in the project is also really talented and sounds new and fresh, just like me. I think with this, I wanted people to know what my rapping style is.

To do that, I needed my space to write. I usually write songs at home, right before going to sleep; I put the track on and write. For Red Bull 64 Bars, though, it was different. I sat with Karan and told him, “Let’s do this together, not you sending your beats from your home and me sending my verse from my house.”

We booked a hotel room, Karan set up the mic proper and I took my time and we worked together on each verse. It was so much fun when we were right in the middle of it, landing verses and putting in the work. Bars come from the heart for me and I just want to say, if you want bars, just call MC Altaf. That was my attitude for the song.

Rap and hip-hop are such important styles for telling your story. When you speak about yourself, I would advise artists that you don’t have to just talk about your struggles and sad things. Flex is very important. Don’t flex about something you don’t have, though. Like a Mercedes or a Lamborghini. That’s not a flex. Tell me about what kind of work you’re doing and what you’re achieving – that’s a flex in rap.

I gave the Netflix reference because it’s a big flex for me. As an artist, my name is now associated with a series like Midnight Asia. The name MC Altaf is seen on the screen. That’s a big deal for me. You gotta talk about the fun part too, what you’ve achieved in life – that’s important.

I also put in a bar ‘Nepotism scene mein ye picture ka role’. I saw at some point that a lot of talented Bollywood actors who put in so much work – I think about what happened to Sushant Singh Rajput – but don’t appear in as many lead roles in films because of nepotism.

Nepotism is in every market and field, not just in Bollywood. It’s there in hip-hop too. I’m trying to say in the bar that even if there’s nepotism, we can score a goal. There were plenty of people trying to stop us, but we still achieved our goals.

This song has everything – it’s not just focusing on struggles, but also my hustles, my flexes, the fun I’ve had, my emotions and my life lessons.

I’ve put all my lyrical skill into this and it’s power-packed. I’ve also put in what I’m going to do in the future, so it’s a complete package of my emotions.

I think the fans will dig it, because we often put out songs with hooks and all that but rarely get a chance to get in front of the mic and deliver back-to-back bars. Red Bull 64 Bars was very important that way, because it allowed me to channel my aggression. I was waiting for a project like this.