Lyrics to 'Minnal Pinar' by MC Couper x Parimal Shais
Malayalam lyrics
English translation
Minnal pinarinte tharathiloridithee
I touch down on the ground like a lightning bolt
Kadambakal kadakkanu panippettu payatti
Bobbing and weaving, I move past impediments
Munnil murandu ninnathungale merukki
Taming every single soul that stands in the way
Chinnam vilichu varunnu kombu kulukki
I rumble along, with swagger in my stride
Pazhayathu puthukki, Puthan chilathetherakki
Tricks of old, I've renewed and refreshed,
Chelathokke kadathi, nerathilu velasum njaan
I've also added new ones to the mix
Ini kuruthi, athil chathu malakkaan
Now to the bloodshed, to mend it,
Kshanakkathu ayakkaam, vannu panthikkirikkanam man
One must take action immediately and come to resolve it
Polliyuranjente nerukilu thilangana kanal
Seeing the deceitfuls surface being examined, on a rough surface
Thari thulumbumbo chankinnullil ilakana kadal
When the boat floats, the sea resembles a picture of calmness
Kollamothalokke othukkivachirippalle chilar
Some have accepted the charm of the place and are laughing
Thinnamidukkine orakkaan njan orukkana chitha
To provide comfort, I am striving to manage the heat
Ithintullil erangaan oru valliyerakkaam,
Within this, to break free,
Ninte kalli velichathaakkeettu palliyurakkaam
Let's reach out to the light of your dark eyes
Vithu nattuvalarthaan, Maruppacha thirayaam,
To nurture the land, the fields are being prepared,
Arappatta murukkaam, ennakku pattayadikkaam
The work is under control, and I need to be prepared
Vachaaraadhikkaan njan aaraada? Muthappantappaappano?
Should I act to clarify? Am I the elder here?
Kottippaadana bhakthikkoottam kashtappaadinte bhaagamo?
Is it the trouble of the devoted ones in a miserable state?
Woah
Spashtam irikkana kushtam pidichathu pushtippeduthaan
To be clear, seizing the problem, it is preferable to eliminate faults and show proper conduct
Nashtakkanakkilu shishtam vannathu ishtam kanakkinu vittu thulakkum njan
I prefer to be a humble person, who is honest and straightforward
Pathaayangal kattaayam kattumudikkum njan
On the paths that I have paved, I shall continue
Vattam ninnaalo, pattikku ittu kodukkum njan
In the circle of your departure, I will hand over the payment
Enthe muthe? Muttu veracho?
What’s wrong, dear? Has the pearl been lost?
Thelacha chora kattapidicho?
Is the thieves' mark visible?
Rathnachurukkam oppiyedutho, dhe
Have you signed the jewel's mark, or not?
If you're rash and flexing on da master blessed with
Cat reflexes, that's your last adventure (yuh)
It's rags to riches, see the past's imperfect,
Now the man's allegiance is to bags and b*tches
Factions tested with axe and wrenches,
Peer rappers bested with tracks infectious,
These smashed up heads with brass knuckle impressions
Ought to pass the message: These ain't hands to mess with
Enthellaam enthellaam kandenno?
Despite all the things we've seen
Ee mannalle ennaalum ollallo
This sacred land shall remain the only thing we belong to
Aarellaam aarellaam aayenno?
No matter what we become
Ee mannil naam ellaarum onnalli
On this soil, we'll always be equals
Kaalante panthalil peritta porkkinte
A chain and an earring adorn the body
Kazhuthilu changala, kaathilu commal
Of the beast baptized by the reaper
Ittu vattinu polum pada vettanda naaykkalkku
The dogs who had to fight for scraps
Kooralle ollallo thammilu
Shall remain loyal to each other
Venthittum chenthengu maathiri ponthaath
Despite the unrelenting tests
Irunnillee manninte nenchathu nammalu
We still made it out of the trenches
Thummiyaal pade therikkunna mookkaanel
If your nose is the kind to just fall off in a sneeze
Pinneya mookkangu pottennu vekkennu
Then fuck it, man, just let it go
Ottakku vannittu kattakku ninnappo
I came alone but I stood tall,
Onnangu randayi, anjangu pathaayi,
Eventually one became two, and then five became 10
Chankente chankinturappaayi
And my homies became my strength
Eppo njaan vettayil vaarunni theettayil rappaayi
Now I hunt like a killer and I eat like a beast
Pankaali pankaali, chankinte kannadi
The mirror to my soul
Pattalam vannaalum pattaani vittaalum
Even if the army comes gunnin'
Muttaayi kattaalum thampraante pathaayam
Or we sellin' some candies or lootin' the overlord's treasure chest
Vattichu eduthaalum veethikkam pappaathi
The profits will always be split down the middle
Vattokke nulli perakki perappaayi
Forced to pick up the scraps, I've become a monster
Netteele verppu ittirangi tharippaayi
As the sweat from my brow keeps drippin', I'm feelin buzzed
Pandathe punnokke kaalam karuthaakki
Wounds of old have now given me strength
Eppo ee sean chutti paarum parunthaayi
Now I am the eagle that circles this scene.
Mallante nattellu kandaal njaan kollane pole
I feel like a carpenter when I see my enemy's spine
Kacheede kuthalle kanninte monelu
Even if they're well fed, the cattle wont be content
Anteyee vaakkukal kadalaassil mannenna pole
The words that I write are like kerosene to this paper
Ee beat nokki oru veekku veekki
Then I slap the beat and when I heave,
Njan neetti cheettiyaal theekkaliya
I turn this into a game of fire
Ee keesha veerkum vare cheettariyaam
Now let me throw the cards until my pockets fatten
Karuneekki nokki karaveerariyaam
If you make moves against me,
Themmaadi pilleru chemmaanathengaandu
You'll catch these hands
Pandentho ketti pokki muttan kottaaram
Unruly kids built a castle in the red sky a long time ago
Kombante vambinnu ellaarum paadumbo
Today, as the world sings their praises,
Thattum njan ettu koottam anthikkathaazham
They're out feasting when the night falls