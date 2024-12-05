MC Couper in the Red Bull 64 Bars studio
© Focus Sports
Music

Lyrics to 'Minnal Pinar' by MC Couper x Parimal Shais

Lyrics to the song that is part of season 2 of Red Bull 64 Bars
Written by MC Couper and Parimal Shais
4 min readPublished on

Lyrics to 'Minnal Pinar' by MC Couper x Parimal Shais

Performed at 100 and 120 beats per minute

Malayalam lyrics

English translation

Minnal pinarinte tharathiloridithee

I touch down on the ground like a lightning bolt

Kadambakal kadakkanu panippettu payatti

Bobbing and weaving, I move past impediments

Munnil murandu ninnathungale merukki

Taming every single soul that stands in the way

Chinnam vilichu varunnu kombu kulukki

I rumble along, with swagger in my stride

Pazhayathu puthukki, Puthan chilathetherakki

Tricks of old, I've renewed and refreshed,

Chelathokke kadathi, nerathilu velasum njaan

I've also added new ones to the mix

Ini kuruthi, athil chathu malakkaan

Now to the bloodshed, to mend it,

Kshanakkathu ayakkaam, vannu panthikkirikkanam man

One must take action immediately and come to resolve it

Polliyuranjente nerukilu thilangana kanal

Seeing the deceitfuls surface being examined, on a rough surface

Thari thulumbumbo chankinnullil ilakana kadal

When the boat floats, the sea resembles a picture of calmness

Kollamothalokke othukkivachirippalle chilar

Some have accepted the charm of the place and are laughing

Thinnamidukkine orakkaan njan orukkana chitha

To provide comfort, I am striving to manage the heat

Ithintullil erangaan oru valliyerakkaam,

Within this, to break free,

Ninte kalli velichathaakkeettu palliyurakkaam

Let's reach out to the light of your dark eyes

Vithu nattuvalarthaan, Maruppacha thirayaam,

To nurture the land, the fields are being prepared,

Arappatta murukkaam, ennakku pattayadikkaam

The work is under control, and I need to be prepared

Vachaaraadhikkaan njan aaraada? Muthappantappaappano?

Should I act to clarify? Am I the elder here?

Kottippaadana bhakthikkoottam kashtappaadinte bhaagamo?

Is it the trouble of the devoted ones in a miserable state?

Woah

Spashtam irikkana kushtam pidichathu pushtippeduthaan

To be clear, seizing the problem, it is preferable to eliminate faults and show proper conduct

Nashtakkanakkilu shishtam vannathu ishtam kanakkinu vittu thulakkum njan

I prefer to be a humble person, who is honest and straightforward

Pathaayangal kattaayam kattumudikkum njan

On the paths that I have paved, I shall continue

Vattam ninnaalo, pattikku ittu kodukkum njan

In the circle of your departure, I will hand over the payment

Enthe muthe? Muttu veracho?

What’s wrong, dear? Has the pearl been lost?

Thelacha chora kattapidicho?

Is the thieves' mark visible?

Rathnachurukkam oppiyedutho, dhe

Have you signed the jewel's mark, or not?

If you're rash and flexing on da master blessed with

Cat reflexes, that's your last adventure (yuh)

It's rags to riches, see the past's imperfect,

Now the man's allegiance is to bags and b*tches

Factions tested with axe and wrenches,

Peer rappers bested with tracks infectious,

These smashed up heads with brass knuckle impressions

Ought to pass the message: These ain't hands to mess with

Enthellaam enthellaam kandenno?

Despite all the things we've seen

Ee mannalle ennaalum ollallo

This sacred land shall remain the only thing we belong to

Aarellaam aarellaam aayenno?

No matter what we become

Ee mannil naam ellaarum onnalli

On this soil, we'll always be equals

Kaalante panthalil peritta porkkinte

A chain and an earring adorn the body

Kazhuthilu changala, kaathilu commal

Of the beast baptized by the reaper

Ittu vattinu polum pada vettanda naaykkalkku

The dogs who had to fight for scraps

Kooralle ollallo thammilu

Shall remain loyal to each other

Venthittum chenthengu maathiri ponthaath

Despite the unrelenting tests

Irunnillee manninte nenchathu nammalu

We still made it out of the trenches

Thummiyaal pade therikkunna mookkaanel

If your nose is the kind to just fall off in a sneeze

Pinneya mookkangu pottennu vekkennu

Then fuck it, man, just let it go

Ottakku vannittu kattakku ninnappo

I came alone but I stood tall,

Onnangu randayi, anjangu pathaayi,

Eventually one became two, and then five became 10

Chankente chankinturappaayi

And my homies became my strength

Eppo njaan vettayil vaarunni theettayil rappaayi

Now I hunt like a killer and I eat like a beast

Pankaali pankaali, chankinte kannadi

The mirror to my soul

Pattalam vannaalum pattaani vittaalum

Even if the army comes gunnin'

Muttaayi kattaalum thampraante pathaayam

Or we sellin' some candies or lootin' the overlord's treasure chest

Vattichu eduthaalum veethikkam pappaathi

The profits will always be split down the middle

Vattokke nulli perakki perappaayi

Forced to pick up the scraps, I've become a monster

Netteele verppu ittirangi tharippaayi

As the sweat from my brow keeps drippin', I'm feelin buzzed

Pandathe punnokke kaalam karuthaakki

Wounds of old have now given me strength

Eppo ee sean chutti paarum parunthaayi

Now I am the eagle that circles this scene.

Mallante nattellu kandaal njaan kollane pole

I feel like a carpenter when I see my enemy's spine

Kacheede kuthalle kanninte monelu

Even if they're well fed, the cattle wont be content

Anteyee vaakkukal kadalaassil mannenna pole

The words that I write are like kerosene to this paper

Ee beat nokki oru veekku veekki

Then I slap the beat and when I heave,

Njan neetti cheettiyaal theekkaliya

I turn this into a game of fire

Ee keesha veerkum vare cheettariyaam

Now let me throw the cards until my pockets fatten

Karuneekki nokki karaveerariyaam

If you make moves against me,

Themmaadi pilleru chemmaanathengaandu

You'll catch these hands

Pandentho ketti pokki muttan kottaaram

Unruly kids built a castle in the red sky a long time ago

Kombante vambinnu ellaarum paadumbo

Today, as the world sings their praises,

Thattum njan ettu koottam anthikkathaazham

They're out feasting when the night falls

Music