Lyrics to 'Torrie Wilson' by Paal Dabba x Sez on the Beat

Lyrics to the song that is part of season 2 of Red Bull 64 Bars
Written by Paal Dabba and Sez on the Beat
Performed at 96 beats per minute

Tamil lyrics

English translations

Ennala skip panna mudla yena Torri Wilson entry

I can't skip; why? Because Torrie Wilson’s entry

Miss panna feel panraluvku azhagu suthari

Makes me feel her beauty has spread

Ava green pants potunu suthum enoda whole country

She wears green pants, and my whole country watches her

En kan munne kamcha andha kadavuluku nanri

I thank that god who is in front of my eyes

Suthi valachi pesa maatan pechi uh

She won’t talk much, just fuss around

En moonju mela okantha andha pattam pochi potuduchi scratch uh

On my face, she’s torn that flag; she’s scratched it off

Engaaya thaanda paathathuku orey oru satchi

For our view, there’s only one truth

Naa sonamaari vangitan bro prada la ipo watch uh

I’ve bought a new Prada watch, bro

Representing Tamil hip-hop, Vysarpadi, Chennai 39

Representing Tamil hip-hop, From Vysarpadi, Chennai 39

Ohh baby girl don’t worry mama ipo fine

Oh, baby girl, don’t worry; mama is fine now

Naa sip panni taste pannra Zincovita tonic

I sip and taste Zincovita tonic

Naa senja visayam elamey, shit fuckin organical scene

I deal with everything, shit, the scene is really organic

Naa vala potu pudichantha meen

I’ve caught a fish after growing it

Apparam kaas katti padichathu veen

Then, I collected money and studied

Scene potu suthuna kalam like a bright vinmeen

As the scene goes, the time is like a bright star

Enala skip panna mudila yen na ? Torrie Wilson mela keen yooo

I can’t skip; why? Because I’m keen on Torrie Wilson

Skip panna mudiyala, naa morning saapta seymiya

I can’t skip, I eat in the morning; it’s cool

Paatu panna evlo kaasu vanguran unaku kelviya?

How much money do I make singing; do you want to know?

Skip panna mudiyala, naa road la suthum time la cutie girl

I can’t skip, on the road, during my time, there’s a cute girl

Ena paathu smile panni wynk panum bothu

She smiles and winks when she sees me

Skip panna mudiyala, naa face panra peoples Elam

I can’t skip the people who face me

Ice vechi ala fake compliments, thara fucker

Using ice (act cold) to give fake compliments, you fucker

Skip panna mudiyala

I can’t skip

Nalla sirchi ala kovkura Sirippoli shit

With a good laugh, they laugh with anger; it’s shit

Organic naa manic basha like a Rajini

Organic, I’m manic in my language like Rajini

Nee thara scam elam note panra Gajini

You’re a scam, just like Gajini who collects notes

Kaal mela kaal potu kudipana elani

Drinks with a foot on the ground, a huge elephant

Night vandha soli tharan sa-re-ga-ma-pa-tha-ni

When night comes, it’s time to sing sa-re-ga-ma-pa-tha-ni

Sanda seiya sakthi ila, sanda la senjalum yen

No power to fight, even in a fight,

Saami mela bakthi, ula, oru vaati sona kadhai ya

My devotion is to my god, inside, I don’t retell the story

Thiripi naanum solrathu ila, Advice lam panrathu ila

If I’ve told it once, I don’t give advice again

Adjust panna irunthukonga, vedika poran olinjikonga

Understand the platform and adjust accordingly

Area enga kaila, enga satta paila

I'm walking through a barricade, where's my place?

Information gather panni post podra time ila

My information is not in time to post

Writing full ah night ila chatting panra need ila

Writing all night, no chatting

Cutting potu aunty kuda sitting podra aim ila

Cutting it off, I'm sitting with aunties, not aiming

Stop panni sip panra two glass of Bourn-v

Stop, I'm sipping two glasses of Bourn-v

Pencil onu kudthq podhum I feel like John Wick

Enough with the pencil, I feel like John Wick

Vecha kana thirupa matan nadanthu vandha, Jhanvi

If you come back after making a scene, Jhanvi

Neeyum naanum bus putchi beach ku polam shall we

You and I, let's go by bus to the beach, shall we?

Hey babe, you feel me, bore atcha, call me

Hey babe, you feel me, If you're bored, call me

Do you wanna see me, I’m thirsty feed me

Do you want to see me? I'm thirsty, feed me

Mama ketha mami, mami like tsunami

Mom asked auntie, auntie like a tsunami

Thoughts full patu ezhuthi vangnum more Grammys

I write full thoughts and buy more Grammys

Skip panna mudiyala, Naa skip panrathu ila, bro

I can't skip, I don't skip, bro

Paal Mattum 7 vela skip panurathu ila, bro

I don't skip seven times a day

Tricks panna mudiyala, Nee evalo pechi pota

I can't do tricks, you're so crazy

Ana sikkavey na maata unala tricks panna mudiyala, bro

I'm not going to trick you, bro

Fix panna mudiyala, Nee Ethana vatti panna thappa

I can't fix it, How many times you've done it wrong

Seri panna paathalum unala fix panna theriyala, bro

if I see it right, I can't fix you, bro

Wish panna mudiyala, Naa jeika jeika mela eri

I can't wish, I keep winning

Poiko poiko nu soltu wish panna varla, bro

going higher, higher, you say, I can't wish, bro

Kalaila ezhuntha odane tv paakuran nyabakam

When I wake up at night, I watch TV, I'm serious

Ayayo TV ya thorandha vandhu, Nikitha, un mogam

Ayayo, the TV's turned on, Nikitha, your desire,

Daily naa TV paaka you’re the only kaaranam

daily, I watch TV, you're the only reason

Doubles la polam variya kondu Varan vaganam

Shall we go for a doubles game and have some fun?

Music