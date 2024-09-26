Lyrics to 'Torrie Wilson' by Paal Dabba x Sez on the Beat
Lyrics to 'Torrie Wilson' by Paal Dabba x Sez on the Beat
Tamil lyrics
English translations
Ennala skip panna mudla yena Torri Wilson entry
I can't skip; why? Because Torrie Wilson’s entry
Miss panna feel panraluvku azhagu suthari
Makes me feel her beauty has spread
Ava green pants potunu suthum enoda whole country
She wears green pants, and my whole country watches her
En kan munne kamcha andha kadavuluku nanri
I thank that god who is in front of my eyes
Suthi valachi pesa maatan pechi uh
She won’t talk much, just fuss around
En moonju mela okantha andha pattam pochi potuduchi scratch uh
On my face, she’s torn that flag; she’s scratched it off
Engaaya thaanda paathathuku orey oru satchi
For our view, there’s only one truth
Naa sonamaari vangitan bro prada la ipo watch uh
I’ve bought a new Prada watch, bro
Representing Tamil hip-hop, Vysarpadi, Chennai 39
Representing Tamil hip-hop, From Vysarpadi, Chennai 39
Ohh baby girl don’t worry mama ipo fine
Oh, baby girl, don’t worry; mama is fine now
Naa sip panni taste pannra Zincovita tonic
I sip and taste Zincovita tonic
Naa senja visayam elamey, shit fuckin organical scene
I deal with everything, shit, the scene is really organic
Naa vala potu pudichantha meen
I’ve caught a fish after growing it
Apparam kaas katti padichathu veen
Then, I collected money and studied
Scene potu suthuna kalam like a bright vinmeen
As the scene goes, the time is like a bright star
Enala skip panna mudila yen na ? Torrie Wilson mela keen yooo
I can’t skip; why? Because I’m keen on Torrie Wilson
Skip panna mudiyala, naa morning saapta seymiya
I can’t skip, I eat in the morning; it’s cool
Paatu panna evlo kaasu vanguran unaku kelviya?
How much money do I make singing; do you want to know?
Skip panna mudiyala, naa road la suthum time la cutie girl
I can’t skip, on the road, during my time, there’s a cute girl
Ena paathu smile panni wynk panum bothu
She smiles and winks when she sees me
Skip panna mudiyala, naa face panra peoples Elam
I can’t skip the people who face me
Ice vechi ala fake compliments, thara fucker
Using ice (act cold) to give fake compliments, you fucker
Skip panna mudiyala
I can’t skip
Nalla sirchi ala kovkura Sirippoli shit
With a good laugh, they laugh with anger; it’s shit
Organic naa manic basha like a Rajini
Organic, I’m manic in my language like Rajini
Nee thara scam elam note panra Gajini
You’re a scam, just like Gajini who collects notes
Kaal mela kaal potu kudipana elani
Drinks with a foot on the ground, a huge elephant
Night vandha soli tharan sa-re-ga-ma-pa-tha-ni
When night comes, it’s time to sing sa-re-ga-ma-pa-tha-ni
Sanda seiya sakthi ila, sanda la senjalum yen
No power to fight, even in a fight,
Saami mela bakthi, ula, oru vaati sona kadhai ya
My devotion is to my god, inside, I don’t retell the story
Thiripi naanum solrathu ila, Advice lam panrathu ila
If I’ve told it once, I don’t give advice again
Adjust panna irunthukonga, vedika poran olinjikonga
Understand the platform and adjust accordingly
Area enga kaila, enga satta paila
I'm walking through a barricade, where's my place?
Information gather panni post podra time ila
My information is not in time to post
Writing full ah night ila chatting panra need ila
Writing all night, no chatting
Cutting potu aunty kuda sitting podra aim ila
Cutting it off, I'm sitting with aunties, not aiming
Stop panni sip panra two glass of Bourn-v
Stop, I'm sipping two glasses of Bourn-v
Pencil onu kudthq podhum I feel like John Wick
Enough with the pencil, I feel like John Wick
Vecha kana thirupa matan nadanthu vandha, Jhanvi
If you come back after making a scene, Jhanvi
Neeyum naanum bus putchi beach ku polam shall we
You and I, let's go by bus to the beach, shall we?
Hey babe, you feel me, bore atcha, call me
Hey babe, you feel me, If you're bored, call me
Do you wanna see me, I’m thirsty feed me
Do you want to see me? I'm thirsty, feed me
Mama ketha mami, mami like tsunami
Mom asked auntie, auntie like a tsunami
Thoughts full patu ezhuthi vangnum more Grammys
I write full thoughts and buy more Grammys
Skip panna mudiyala, Naa skip panrathu ila, bro
I can't skip, I don't skip, bro
Paal Mattum 7 vela skip panurathu ila, bro
I don't skip seven times a day
Tricks panna mudiyala, Nee evalo pechi pota
I can't do tricks, you're so crazy
Ana sikkavey na maata unala tricks panna mudiyala, bro
I'm not going to trick you, bro
Fix panna mudiyala, Nee Ethana vatti panna thappa
I can't fix it, How many times you've done it wrong
Seri panna paathalum unala fix panna theriyala, bro
if I see it right, I can't fix you, bro
Wish panna mudiyala, Naa jeika jeika mela eri
I can't wish, I keep winning
Poiko poiko nu soltu wish panna varla, bro
going higher, higher, you say, I can't wish, bro
Kalaila ezhuntha odane tv paakuran nyabakam
When I wake up at night, I watch TV, I'm serious
Ayayo TV ya thorandha vandhu, Nikitha, un mogam
Ayayo, the TV's turned on, Nikitha, your desire,
Daily naa TV paaka you’re the only kaaranam
daily, I watch TV, you're the only reason
Doubles la polam variya kondu Varan vaganam
Shall we go for a doubles game and have some fun?