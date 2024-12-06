Raga in the Red Bull 64 Bars studio
Lyrics to 'Soot Samet' by Raga x Karan Kanchan

Lyrics to the song that is part of season 2 of Red Bull 64 Bars
Written by Raga and Karan Kanchan
Hindi lyrics

English translation

Jab main ghar se nikla to dekhe kharche, khachre sadke

When I left home, I saw expenses, trash on the streets

Aur sadko pe 10 ladko ke pachde, badhti bhasde

And fights of ten boys on the roads, growing chaos

Unlafdo mein rakhte ladke asle, gande hamle

Real boys keep their moves subtle, dirty attacks

Dekhe hai sar pe padte gamle, har din complaint

Seen pots on their heads, complaints every day

Har din tha same fir bhi, hope thi

Every day was the same yet, there was hope

Jeans thi dheeli lambi tshirt, cypher karte broskis

Loose jeans, long t-shirts, cyphering with broskis

Kabhi Dwarka to kabhi ICH, to kabhi road pe hi

Sometimes in Dwarka, sometimes in ICH, sometimes just on the road

Most of them hai aaj bhi mere top-10s, just know this

Most of them are still in my top-10s today, just know this

Almost 15 saal, par fir bhi dil bharta ni

Almost 15 years, but still, the heart doesn't fill

Syaahi se pardafaash, likhta karta main barbaadi

Revealing with ink, I write about destruction

Shabdo mein jamnapaar, maang patta andar bahar

Across oceans in words, inside and outside the gamble

Kehta jo man karta, jab paara bhadta main hat ta ni kabhi

Saying whatever I feel like, when the challenge rises, I never back down

Mujhko bandishe ni pasand, inki ranjishe ni pasand

I don't like restrictions, I don't like their conflicts

Jaake apni bhais charaye, hum jise ni pasand

Go spread rumors about your own bull, I don't like those

Waapis apne khet mein jaye, hum ni denge phasal

If they return to their fields, we won't give them crops

Inki gandagi ni pasand, mujhko zindagi ki kasam

I don't like their filth, I swear by life

Im hot! I’m in the block, londe ki kabhi ni phati

I'm hot! I’m in the block, the boys have never been scared

Rehpta pade kampati pe pehle, fir chhote ko laake do cutting

They used to stand on shaky ground first, then bring the little one for a showdown

Maa ke dupatte mein baithja, beta gar city mein teri ni setting hai

Sit in your mother's dupatta, son, your setting isn’t right in the city

Ye Dilli ki city hai peeth mein, dete ni dilo mein dete machete

This is Delhi's city, with knives hidden behind, they don't give in hearts, they give in machetes

Ward no 221 ghuste hi padta chawk mera

Ward number 221, my block comes as soon as I enter

Rap meri rag-rag mein ye showbiz hai bas shauk mera

Rap is in my veins, this showbiz is just my hobby

Mere pichhe bachche tere ghar ke autograph dera

Behind me, kids from your house takes my autograph

Beta pichhe hoke reh tu kahi tera, khatam hi kardu chapter ab

Son, stay behind somewhere else, let's finish this chapter now

Rap star ni main raptor ab, karu shikhaar main master ab

No longer a rap star, now I'm a raptor, I aim for peaks, now I'm a master

Heal karu soul teri soul, du soul ka daam laga jaise Baphomet

I heal your soul, my soul, The price of two souls like Baphomet

Swaad dilaadu ye bar ka fest, food for thought main masterchef

I bring flavor to this bar's fest, I'm the masterchef of food for thought

Life ne diye the test, main behtar stronger harder faster ab

Life gave me the test, now I'm better, stronger, harder, faster

Inka laabh hai jabtak yahaape, inqalab ka matlab ni

Their profit is until here, they don't understand the meaning of revolution

Inko log bulaaye diggaj, Inki yahape izzat ni

They call them eminent, they don't respect them here

Galni daal ni inki, chalni yaha pe kismat ni

Can't weave their fate

Hai intaqaam ye rap ka intercom

Their revenge is like the intercom of rap

There ain’t no latency

There ain't no latency

Ye jaare international par there ain’t no vacancy

They go international but there ain’t no vacancy

Main bana ni rap ke liye par, guess this was made for me

I wasn't made for rap, guess this was made for me

Jo sunne wale mere wo wait bhi karte patiently

Those who listen to me also wait patiently

Ye hate jo karte catch up kar ni paate kyuki ye Late Lateef

The hate they have can't catch up because they're late

Dikhaao na fir, tha chhina niwaala to khaon na fir

Don't show again, If you stole the sweet, don't eat it again

Agar hume sikhao jo tumhe pata hai, to hume dabao na fir

If you teach us what you know, then don't press us again

Bahaane banao na jo bhai banao, nibhaaye na waade to aao na fir

Don't make excuses, brother, if you can't fulfill your promises, then come again

Dikha hi na pao jo khwaab dikhaaye, to humein rijhaao na fir

If you show dreams that we can't see, then don't disturb us again

Game mein bhot hi double faced, I’m troublesome, you can tell a mate

People are very two-faced in the game, I'm troublesome, You can tell a mate

Mera rap chale kare inhe sedate, ye trap bune karu elevate, jaise

My rap makes them sedate, I build traps to elevate, like

Seedhe uppar, dev bhumi karu mediate

Straight up, I mediate in the land of gods

Jaise Che Guevara hu main revolution, rebel hu khoon se renegade

Like Che Guevara, I'm a rebel, a renegade in my blood

Tabhi to bani tere bhai ki vibe, like Godfather

That's why your brother's vibe was created, like Godfather

And she likes it bhot zyada

And she likes it a lot

Kehti wo dosto ko spicey hai bhot Raga, par jab aati wo saamne to khauf zada

She says to friends, Raga’s very spicy, but when she comes in front, she's more scared

Mere saare hi concert ab mosh pit

All my concerts are now mosh pits

Bhot khade londe ye dekhte ni bhot peete, hath khade song par hai hausle bhot bade

The boys stand tall, they don't just watch, they drink a lot, their hands are raised high on the song, their spirits are high

Dayummm

Dayummm

(Dobara)

(Again)

Dayummm

Dayummm

Tabhi to bani tere bhai ki vibe, like Godfather

That's why your brother's vibe was created, like Godfather

And she likes it bhot zyada

And she likes it a lot

Kehti wo dosto ko spicey hai bhot Raga, par jab aati wo saamne to khauf zada

She says to friends, Raga’s very spicy, but when she comes in front, she's more scared

Mere saare hi concert ab mosh pit hai

All my concerts are now mosh pits

Bhot khade londe ye dekhte ni bhot peete, hath khade song par hai hausle bhot bade

The boys stand tall, they don't just watch, they drink a lot, their hands are raised high on the song, their spirits are high

Headbang kare aage, hadd se ab bhot badhe

They headbang a lot, beyond limits now

Bhot kaam kare bank account bhare, jaha baith jau gang count kare

They work a lot, fill bank accounts, wherever I sit, the gang counts

Delhi sheher ke ab Gurgaon khade, karu sound jaise gun round chale pade ilaam gale

Now standing from Delhi city to Gurgaon, I make sound like rounds of gunshots, announcements in the throat

Encounter hai lagi fielding hai khade bouncer hai, time na waste kare ye londe pehle pao pade

Encounters are like fielding, standing like bouncers, don't waste time, these boys fall first

Khade bhai bade mere bhao bade, tadipaar jo bhi dost mere pade, gaon wale address pe

My brothers stand tall, my prices are high, whoever my friends fall for, they land at the village address

Ab jaake ukhaadlo, UP ka khoon hai, tumni ho UP ki guestlist mein

Now go and do what you want, my blood is from UP, you're not in the UP guestlist

Koi nashe mein mara koi jail mein pada jo tha meri hitlist mein

Some are high on drugs, some are in jail, who were on my hit list

In londo ko pyaar se biscuit du, in londo ko dhaar du kismat pe

I give love to these boys with biscuits, I give a storm to their fate

Main deta udhaar jo diss kardu, main leta udhaar jo diss karde

I borrow if I diss you, I take if you diss me

SOOT SAMET!!!

WITH INTEREST!!!

