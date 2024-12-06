Lyrics to 'Soot Samet' by Raga x Karan Kanchan
Hindi lyrics
English translation
Jab main ghar se nikla to dekhe kharche, khachre sadke
When I left home, I saw expenses, trash on the streets
Aur sadko pe 10 ladko ke pachde, badhti bhasde
And fights of ten boys on the roads, growing chaos
Unlafdo mein rakhte ladke asle, gande hamle
Real boys keep their moves subtle, dirty attacks
Dekhe hai sar pe padte gamle, har din complaint
Seen pots on their heads, complaints every day
Har din tha same fir bhi, hope thi
Every day was the same yet, there was hope
Jeans thi dheeli lambi tshirt, cypher karte broskis
Loose jeans, long t-shirts, cyphering with broskis
Kabhi Dwarka to kabhi ICH, to kabhi road pe hi
Sometimes in Dwarka, sometimes in ICH, sometimes just on the road
Most of them hai aaj bhi mere top-10s, just know this
Most of them are still in my top-10s today, just know this
Almost 15 saal, par fir bhi dil bharta ni
Almost 15 years, but still, the heart doesn't fill
Syaahi se pardafaash, likhta karta main barbaadi
Revealing with ink, I write about destruction
Shabdo mein jamnapaar, maang patta andar bahar
Across oceans in words, inside and outside the gamble
Kehta jo man karta, jab paara bhadta main hat ta ni kabhi
Saying whatever I feel like, when the challenge rises, I never back down
Mujhko bandishe ni pasand, inki ranjishe ni pasand
I don't like restrictions, I don't like their conflicts
Jaake apni bhais charaye, hum jise ni pasand
Go spread rumors about your own bull, I don't like those
Waapis apne khet mein jaye, hum ni denge phasal
If they return to their fields, we won't give them crops
Inki gandagi ni pasand, mujhko zindagi ki kasam
I don't like their filth, I swear by life
Im hot! I’m in the block, londe ki kabhi ni phati
I'm hot! I’m in the block, the boys have never been scared
Rehpta pade kampati pe pehle, fir chhote ko laake do cutting
They used to stand on shaky ground first, then bring the little one for a showdown
Maa ke dupatte mein baithja, beta gar city mein teri ni setting hai
Sit in your mother's dupatta, son, your setting isn’t right in the city
Ye Dilli ki city hai peeth mein, dete ni dilo mein dete machete
This is Delhi's city, with knives hidden behind, they don't give in hearts, they give in machetes
Ward no 221 ghuste hi padta chawk mera
Ward number 221, my block comes as soon as I enter
Rap meri rag-rag mein ye showbiz hai bas shauk mera
Rap is in my veins, this showbiz is just my hobby
Mere pichhe bachche tere ghar ke autograph dera
Behind me, kids from your house takes my autograph
Beta pichhe hoke reh tu kahi tera, khatam hi kardu chapter ab
Son, stay behind somewhere else, let's finish this chapter now
Rap star ni main raptor ab, karu shikhaar main master ab
No longer a rap star, now I'm a raptor, I aim for peaks, now I'm a master
Heal karu soul teri soul, du soul ka daam laga jaise Baphomet
I heal your soul, my soul, The price of two souls like Baphomet
Swaad dilaadu ye bar ka fest, food for thought main masterchef
I bring flavor to this bar's fest, I'm the masterchef of food for thought
Life ne diye the test, main behtar stronger harder faster ab
Life gave me the test, now I'm better, stronger, harder, faster
Inka laabh hai jabtak yahaape, inqalab ka matlab ni
Their profit is until here, they don't understand the meaning of revolution
Inko log bulaaye diggaj, Inki yahape izzat ni
They call them eminent, they don't respect them here
Galni daal ni inki, chalni yaha pe kismat ni
Can't weave their fate
Hai intaqaam ye rap ka intercom
Their revenge is like the intercom of rap
There ain’t no latency
There ain't no latency
Ye jaare international par there ain’t no vacancy
They go international but there ain’t no vacancy
Main bana ni rap ke liye par, guess this was made for me
I wasn't made for rap, guess this was made for me
Jo sunne wale mere wo wait bhi karte patiently
Those who listen to me also wait patiently
Ye hate jo karte catch up kar ni paate kyuki ye Late Lateef
The hate they have can't catch up because they're late
Dikhaao na fir, tha chhina niwaala to khaon na fir
Don't show again, If you stole the sweet, don't eat it again
Agar hume sikhao jo tumhe pata hai, to hume dabao na fir
If you teach us what you know, then don't press us again
Bahaane banao na jo bhai banao, nibhaaye na waade to aao na fir
Don't make excuses, brother, if you can't fulfill your promises, then come again
Dikha hi na pao jo khwaab dikhaaye, to humein rijhaao na fir
If you show dreams that we can't see, then don't disturb us again
Game mein bhot hi double faced, I’m troublesome, you can tell a mate
People are very two-faced in the game, I'm troublesome, You can tell a mate
Mera rap chale kare inhe sedate, ye trap bune karu elevate, jaise
My rap makes them sedate, I build traps to elevate, like
Seedhe uppar, dev bhumi karu mediate
Straight up, I mediate in the land of gods
Jaise Che Guevara hu main revolution, rebel hu khoon se renegade
Like Che Guevara, I'm a rebel, a renegade in my blood
Tabhi to bani tere bhai ki vibe, like Godfather
That's why your brother's vibe was created, like Godfather
And she likes it bhot zyada
And she likes it a lot
Kehti wo dosto ko spicey hai bhot Raga, par jab aati wo saamne to khauf zada
She says to friends, Raga’s very spicy, but when she comes in front, she's more scared
Mere saare hi concert ab mosh pit
All my concerts are now mosh pits
Bhot khade londe ye dekhte ni bhot peete, hath khade song par hai hausle bhot bade
The boys stand tall, they don't just watch, they drink a lot, their hands are raised high on the song, their spirits are high
Dayummm
Dayummm
(Dobara)
(Again)
Dayummm
Dayummm
Tabhi to bani tere bhai ki vibe, like Godfather
That's why your brother's vibe was created, like Godfather
And she likes it bhot zyada
And she likes it a lot
Kehti wo dosto ko spicey hai bhot Raga, par jab aati wo saamne to khauf zada
She says to friends, Raga’s very spicy, but when she comes in front, she's more scared
Mere saare hi concert ab mosh pit hai
All my concerts are now mosh pits
Bhot khade londe ye dekhte ni bhot peete, hath khade song par hai hausle bhot bade
The boys stand tall, they don't just watch, they drink a lot, their hands are raised high on the song, their spirits are high
Headbang kare aage, hadd se ab bhot badhe
They headbang a lot, beyond limits now
Bhot kaam kare bank account bhare, jaha baith jau gang count kare
They work a lot, fill bank accounts, wherever I sit, the gang counts
Delhi sheher ke ab Gurgaon khade, karu sound jaise gun round chale pade ilaam gale
Now standing from Delhi city to Gurgaon, I make sound like rounds of gunshots, announcements in the throat
Encounter hai lagi fielding hai khade bouncer hai, time na waste kare ye londe pehle pao pade
Encounters are like fielding, standing like bouncers, don't waste time, these boys fall first
Khade bhai bade mere bhao bade, tadipaar jo bhi dost mere pade, gaon wale address pe
My brothers stand tall, my prices are high, whoever my friends fall for, they land at the village address
Ab jaake ukhaadlo, UP ka khoon hai, tumni ho UP ki guestlist mein
Now go and do what you want, my blood is from UP, you're not in the UP guestlist
Koi nashe mein mara koi jail mein pada jo tha meri hitlist mein
Some are high on drugs, some are in jail, who were on my hit list
In londo ko pyaar se biscuit du, in londo ko dhaar du kismat pe
I give love to these boys with biscuits, I give a storm to their fate
Main deta udhaar jo diss kardu, main leta udhaar jo diss karde
I borrow if I diss you, I take if you diss me
SOOT SAMET!!!
WITH INTEREST!!!