Story behind the song: ‘T.G.I.F’ by RANJ, Karan Kanchan

I had met Karan Kanchan once before and we’d worked on a song before this, but I was really excited for this because I already had in mind what kind of beat I wanted.

When I sent it to him, he was really excited about it as well. He’s really sweet and really approachable, and we could discuss more ideas and give the song direction – like in terms of the instruments I wanted and stuff like that.

I told him I wanted something a little bit jazzy and something I could think aloud on; very smooth sounding. Karan actually sent me a beat the very same day. He’s very brilliant like that. I didn't exactly have an expectation. But when I heard it, I was like, “Okay, this is it. This is what I wanted.”

I think a day or two after that, I started to write the song. Around the same time, I lost my grandfather (mother’s father). And I had already lost my grandfather on my dad's side about six months before. We got the news that he was already sort of fighting for his life in the hospital. My mom had sort of prepared me even though she was trying to be really brave and showing she was prepared. But even then, it kind of hit us hard, it kind of hurt.

Everything on the song I’ve written comes from just that. I was really shaken up. I wanted to write about just my thoughts and frustrations at the time. Of what it meant to be part of the generation which was always raised in a way of living in the collectivist society, living for others and not yourself. But now, we’re adapting to an intensely capitalist society, it makes you kind of lose who you are.

A lot of the lyrics come from me seeing my grandfathers, seeing how their experience of life was towards the end, and how they almost sort of wished for everything to end just because they weren’t able to find a place for themselves in today’s world. The song basically wrote itself just because of what was happening in my life at the time.

I didn't expect that this was what I would be writing about. I knew what I wanted in terms of a smooth, chill beat – by chill, I mean something a bit more jazzy and emotionally ambiguous.

I wasn't sure what exactly I wanted to write about, even in my first meeting with Karan about this. He said, “If you tell me what you want to write about, I can make a beat in that vibe,” but I didn't really know.

Just after that meeting with Karan is when I got the news [of my maternal grandfather passing away]. And it was something that I didn't really stop thinking about. I wasn't able to dissociate from it. So I decided to just write about what I was feeling.

I usually always write something to the instrumental. I listen to the instrumental and the flow, the pitching, and the lyrics all come to me at the same time. I usually don't write verses acapella and then fit them to a beat. Even though I was really excited to write bars that just connected from one to another without a repeating section, I usually write sections which are stronger ideologically – and in terms of phrasing – and how they stick in your mind.

There wasn't really any pressure attached to this. I was told if I could finish it in a couple of weeks, I'll be good. I had already planned much earlier than that. And I did, since I was really excited about it.

Sometimes it does take me very long. Sometimes it just doesn't click and it takes a while to come up with something. But this was like one of those times where everything just led me to write the song.

I think that maybe a lot of people do not realise that I could write a song like this, that I could be on the more serious side of things.

The music that I have actually released till now is mostly pop music. Its light on the ears and you can dance to it. But there’s a lot of unreleased music, which is more along the lines of this song.

I’m excited that this is one of the first things that's gonna come out on that side.