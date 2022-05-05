Story behind the song: '64 RAW' by Rawal, Karan Kanchan

All 10 episodes of Red Bull 64 Bars in India will be available on the YouTube channel of Gully Gang Entertainment .

The starting point for this song probably came before I got on the project.

Writing bars is how I express myself and I keep penning them down through my day as and when they come to me. As the title of the song suggests, I wanted to keep my 64 bars raw and was able to use this track as an opportunity to string these bars together and lay them out as my truth.

Figuring the beat out was definitely the first priority between Karan Kanchan and I, to set the tone right for what I wanted to say.

I tend to be actively involved in all the sessions and like to give my inputs. I listen to loads of samples and let my collaborators know my preferences. I love giving ideas on how to spice things up, how the drum patterns could be. I treat the instrumental of a song to be like an outfit and I want that outfit to be tailor made as per my body.

(With the lyrics and delivery) I guess it was just the mood that I was in and the way that I started it was just the way that I was feeling at the time, looking at everything around me. It wasn't pre-empted. I just went in and said what I felt like at the moment.

It's really tough to choose my favourite (bars from this track), but if I have to choose, it’s:

"Labels mangte dastakhat

Inhe chaie meri chamak,

Kyunki address hai falak

Launde Farash pe

Humse kalapte par hum bas panapte"

(With regard to pop culture references that range from pro wrestler The Edge to Arjuna from Mahabharata) I feel like that's just a part of my versatility – being a chameleon in the sense that I can adapt to different types of sonics and do justice to them, and not just for the sake of doing it. I think it just comes from my surroundings, the way that I grew up and everything I saw around me. It simply comes from observation and experiences.

I just wanted to get a lot of stuff off my chest and I feel like I did that with Red Bull 64 Bars. I talked about what I had to go through and where I want to be, what I stand for. I feel like Red Bull 64 Bars was a great way for me to convey my message and I hope that it hit home with everybody.