Lyrics to 'Kill Switch' by Reble x Parimal Shais
Lyrics
(Verse 1)
Over the top but you ain't doing shit
Your only shot as a show stopper is if your shooting hits
Haters going back-n-forth but ain't pursuing shit
Ofc you lack the force, I'm back to re-inducing it
No back to being humble me, uh
I'm blazed up with my
Two cents
Broke the cycle to the maze, found the loop ends
Verse tight, you could never with your loose ends
Some say the new gens got just nuisance
But us, young bluds
We want 1st
My one verse could sum yours beyond just the buzz
Man all noob talk just pompous
Maybe take a walk in these shoes, then we can converse
I'm just too thriller, you grew dimmer, you too bitter
I knew better so
Wanna hear the facts , you never been mistaken
That ass the only reason u got the mass shaken, like what
(Verse 2)
Mrs Underground
Used to have a sound
Married to the dirt, you'll never make past the ground
Deep within the covers, you're the treasure never found
Keep within the colours of the art that settled down
Mrs Underground was to get a lil bigger
But she couldn't figure
Better wasn't better
There was more than art, more than spark that they consider
Drained of colour, the pain has played the part to paint the picture
Mrs Underground, you got me looking like a clown
Can you fix the conflict that you started round town?
Mrs Underground used to be more than profound
Now she's acting like a b*tch cuz the numbers went down
Little Miss Bitter
Jealousy emitter
What the fuck you gon' do when you meet the big boys?
Now I'm just rhyming like a toddler cuz they like the sound better
Now back to being ganster cuz I'm just like all these fuckers
(Verse 3)
I'm the red light you see
When I'm on, they freeze
Now get on your knees, you a pawn like these
Imma bless these beats like a Sunday priest
Tho I commit wrong deeds I don't write like these
You could never be odd I'm the one he sees
Never been a hot shot, out of scope, no degrees
Now I'm stepping in the spotlight imma kill 'em on sight
You know that I'm thriller like Godzilla cuz I'm godlike
Uh, rap got bitter?
Lemme clear it on track, no jitter
Span this shit, transmitter
If you wanna be shit, come get her
I miss the thriller
Step on these pillars
Call me crazy but don't test the killer
They all basilar
Your lil b*tch ain't a keeper
F*ck your demeanour
I ain't been around to suck balls for a feature
Come at the frontier if you think you the leader
I planted the fear, now they call me the reaper
Put em all to work no leisure, ah
Top of the class, rhyme killer
They can't touch my pillars
Too hot like a fever, ah
1-2
Peek a boo, b*tch, I'm coming at you
Dream deep imma put that to sleep
Six feet underneath
No greet, one creak and I'm coming at you
Yes it's true that I got issues, we don't get along
We ain't got nothing else in common, ain't no buss around me
Let keep the memories forgotten, don't discuss around these
Now get this bar right thru your head, I call this shit lobotomy