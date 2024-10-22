Reble
Lyrics to 'Kill Switch' by Reble x Parimal Shais

Lyrics to the song that is part of season 2 of Red Bull 64 Bars
Written by Reble and Parimal Shais
Performed at 112-90-150 beats per minute

Lyrics

(Verse 1)

Over the top but you ain't doing shit

Your only shot as a show stopper is if your shooting hits

Haters going back-n-forth but ain't pursuing shit

Ofc you lack the force, I'm back to re-inducing it

No back to being humble me, uh

I'm blazed up with my

Two cents

Broke the cycle to the maze, found the loop ends

Verse tight, you could never with your loose ends

Some say the new gens got just nuisance

But us, young bluds

We want 1st

My one verse could sum yours beyond just the buzz

Man all noob talk just pompous

Maybe take a walk in these shoes, then we can converse

I'm just too thriller, you grew dimmer, you too bitter

I knew better so

Wanna hear the facts , you never been mistaken

That ass the only reason u got the mass shaken, like what

(Verse 2)

Mrs Underground

Used to have a sound

Married to the dirt, you'll never make past the ground

Deep within the covers, you're the treasure never found

Keep within the colours of the art that settled down

Mrs Underground was to get a lil bigger

But she couldn't figure

Better wasn't better

There was more than art, more than spark that they consider

Drained of colour, the pain has played the part to paint the picture

Mrs Underground, you got me looking like a clown

Can you fix the conflict that you started round town?

Mrs Underground used to be more than profound

Now she's acting like a b*tch cuz the numbers went down

Little Miss Bitter

Jealousy emitter

What the fuck you gon' do when you meet the big boys?

Now I'm just rhyming like a toddler cuz they like the sound better

Now back to being ganster cuz I'm just like all these fuckers

(Verse 3)

I'm the red light you see

When I'm on, they freeze

Now get on your knees, you a pawn like these

Imma bless these beats like a Sunday priest

Tho I commit wrong deeds I don't write like these

You could never be odd I'm the one he sees

Never been a hot shot, out of scope, no degrees

Now I'm stepping in the spotlight imma kill 'em on sight

You know that I'm thriller like Godzilla cuz I'm godlike

Uh, rap got bitter?

Lemme clear it on track, no jitter

Span this shit, transmitter

If you wanna be shit, come get her

I miss the thriller

Step on these pillars

Call me crazy but don't test the killer

They all basilar

Your lil b*tch ain't a keeper

F*ck your demeanour

I ain't been around to suck balls for a feature

Come at the frontier if you think you the leader

I planted the fear, now they call me the reaper

Put em all to work no leisure, ah

Top of the class, rhyme killer

They can't touch my pillars

Too hot like a fever, ah

1-2

Peek a boo, b*tch, I'm coming at you

Dream deep imma put that to sleep

Six feet underneath

No greet, one creak and I'm coming at you

Yes it's true that I got issues, we don't get along

We ain't got nothing else in common, ain't no buss around me

Let keep the memories forgotten, don't discuss around these

Now get this bar right thru your head, I call this shit lobotomy

