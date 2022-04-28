Story behind the song: ‘Game, Set, Match’ by Shah Rule, Karan Kanchan

All 10 episodes of Red Bull 64 Bars in India will be available on the YouTube channel of Gully Gang Entertainment .

Karan Kanchan and I have co-produced multiple tracks in the past. It’s always been a dynamic where I kind of guide him sonically and he does his thing.

Production wise, I just pointed him in a rough direction for the BPM and type of groove, and like always his ear for finding the right melodic and rhythmic elements are flawless and fully inspired the tone and mood of my lyrics.

We also didn’t get to sit together for this one but it’s almost clockwork at this point so just a few voice notes helped get the ball rolling.

Shah Rule © Ali Bharmal

I loved chopping up the simple beat and making tiny changes here and there to make the arrangement more dynamic. And because the whole purpose of Red Bull 64 Bars is to showcase the vocals, it only made sense to keep it a little raw. Although, the switch up we added half way through definitely adds a whole different vibe and catches the listener off guard.

With all my regular songs, I almost always approach the hook or verses with some sort of theme in mind, and this Red Bull 64 Bars challenge was the perfect way to just be in the moment and rant exactly what I was feeling rather than have a theme from the get-go.

The title was definitely an ode to the set of words a winner will hear at the end of a tennis match, as the song starts with a little tennis scheme: “Game Set, meet your Match”, “NETwork”, “Love all” and “play on any court”.

Metaphorically, every rapper should always feel like a winner and that they are the best. It’s a sense of competitive nature that you should never shake off as an emcee and it should always drive you to push yourself to be better.

Quite honestly, I was facing an insane bout of writer’s block in the week I received the beat. I was feeling quite burned out with work and the usual side effects of social media etc.

[I believe that] whenever you are in a low moment, you have to pick yourself up somehow with your own words, so the first few lines of the track are a semi sarcastic way of speaking to myself to get through this low moment and remember I’m a winner with lines like “I’mma stick around for years like Fevicol” and “I can bust-a-rhyme for any scenario, I can turn back time and steal Em’s spaghetti bowl”. Once the beat dropped, the lyrical monster in me was unleashed and unapologetically ranting, which leads to the Tanmay Bhat, Max Verstappen, Ric Flair and Drake references, plus a few back-to-back double entendres in between.

Shah Rule and Karan Kanchan in the Red Bull 64 Bars studio © Ali Bharmal

I’ve been a TV show/series/docuseries fanatic all my life, so this was a long overdue lyrical challenge that I set myself up for even before hearing the beat. Once I got passed that writer’s block, I guess I got a little cocky and randomly decided to make it even harder for myself by listing names of TV shows in alphabetical order. I just let the bars flow naturally with any topic that came to mind. Once I started, I couldn’t stop and it was definitely easier than the former part of the track. The second half didn’t take more than an hour to write.

At this point of the song, the self-doubt, sarcasm, defines mechanism wore out and the braggadocio-smart-sarcasm bars took charge to rant about the type of industry we are in: “Fake friends in disguise like the Narcos is” and “it’s a Wild Wild Country but shit, we got enquiries”.

I’ve always kept ‘motivational’ as one of my core brand pillars. It’s not always about preaching motivation to others by being just rosy and all hustle, because the truth is we all have just as many downs as ups. The last couple years, we’ve been over-exposed to waves of bad news and hyper-sensitized by anxieties that come with social media, all of which have played significant roles on our mental health. That one bar (at the end) was just an ode to what we have all gone through and it carries a message: “Fear no one, this world is yours for the taking”.

Shah Rule in the Red Bull 64 Bars studio © Ali Bharmal

This being an important platform for lyricism nationally and globally, I really wanted to go heavy with every poetic device possible; alliterations, double entendres, hyperboles and of course a boat load of similes and metaphors.

No complaints timing wise; it worked out perfectly in my eyes. The best way I can describe it is a structured rant with beginning, climax, and end.

I set off to win from the first bar, just like I do with every move I make in my career.

Rule Worldwide!