Story behind the song: ‘Liu Kang’ by Sikander Kahlon, Karan Kanchan

Karan Kanchan and I have a lot in the vault – probably album(s) worth of material. It’s all about right timing. I’m glad this could be the one that opens the KK x SK innings.

So Karan sent me three choices for this track. All of them were top notch, but this beat I finally went with just took me to a zone where I felt like I’ve already written the whole song in my head. So I just had to pen it down. The tempo and the swing [were] a perfect treat for my pound-for-pound lyrics.

Sikander Kahlon © Ali Bharmal

I generally don’t reveal the meanings behind [song titles] because I want the listener to find it out, and I love how people interpret different variants. But still, I’m not gonna dodge the question [on the meaning of this song title].

I was a big Mortal Kombat fan growing up. Liu Kang and Scorpion were my favourite characters. Just like how Liu Kang is famous for his fiery approach, and later [in the franchise storyline] he dies and comes back to life, I think that sort of happened to me when I look at how I developed my style and skills over the years. I wrote that in the last bar of the song, and just felt right to name the song that.

It [alternating between harder and laidback rap delivery] comes naturally sometimes, sort of like torque in cars. A car might have less horsepower but if it has good torque, it’s just going to go faster and faster once in momentum. And references [in the song] are references, all my raps are political and fun at the same time, depends on how the listener perceives it in their mind. However, I will say, stand for something or fall for anything.

Sikander Kahlon and Karan Kanchan in the Red Bull 64 Bars studio © Ali Bharmal

I just wanted to convey [with the song] that hip-hop is here, and it’s here to stay. And rappers like me will only breed better rappers tomorrow. It’s a chain reaction, and good rap is here. Without name-dropping and dissing somebody famous, I can still rock the crowd; that is the difference.

Red Bull 64 Bars was a great space, but obviously I wrote more [bars] and had to cut it down, [I’m] aadat se majboor (a slave to habits).