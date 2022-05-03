Story behind the song: ‘Demigod’ by Tienas, Karan Kanchan

All 10 episodes of Red Bull 64 Bars in India will be available on the YouTube channel of Gully Gang Entertainment .

Karan Kanchan and I go way back. We’ve known each other since 2017. I still remember the day we did our first gig… and funnily, this is the first time we did something together, I guess. He sent me a beat called ‘Arcade Runner’ in 2017; I still have that with me.

The process was simple (for this track). I told him to send me something old school and he did, I wrote and recorded it, sent it to him, he liked it. Then we called it a day.

Tienas © Ali Bharmal

The guitar riff and choppy beats, that’s wholly Karan's doing. What drew me to the beat was that it kind of had the same fragile naivety that we all have as artists when we start out.

It took me half an hour to write ‘Demigod’. What drew me towards giving it that title and the lyrics? It’s because I’m the best rapper alive… who no one knows.

Considering the amount of time I was contemplating what I was going to write… sort of premeditating my bars since the day and moment Red Bull called, I’d say I wrote it so quick because I knew what I was going to say before I even sat down to write it.

Karan Kanchan and Tienas in the Red Bull 64 Bars studio © Ali Bharmal

Writing for this project took on the same way as anything else. It’s simple steps – Procrastinate, premeditate, contemplate and then do it... in that order.

(On lyrics “Remember me as the kid who everyone cried the wolf to” referencing Aesop’s Fables). Those are just references with my own little thing on it. Everyone knows the boy who cried wolf and I’m the boy who everyone cried wolf to. All writers/poets do it, from Dante to J Cole and Kendrick Lamar.

(On the lyrics “Half of these rappers, the women hate ‘em. Me too.”) Most definitely misogyny is everywhere, not just in Indian hip-hop. It’s in all sectors, let alone the entertainment industry.

Tienas in the Red Bull 64 Bars studio © Ali Bharmal

You see there’s a reason for that. For example, a young kid who wants to become a rapper and he sees his favourite rappers with money, cars and girls. This places an overly-fantasized idea of the life the artist leads. The image stays in the kids head and he starts portraying that. That's why most of the rappers today who act hard are really depressed inside. It’s all a facade and an image they sell.

You rip people off, climb on their shoulders and backstab to get to the top. And if you did good, being an asshole, you will see your royalties within 10 years. My advice is, stay in school kids. Then you can get into the business of music and you can do the same things, but legally.