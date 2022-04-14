Story behind the song: ‘Duchess’ by Trichia, Karan Kanchan

All 10 episodes of Red Bull 64 Bars in India will be available on the YouTube channel of Gully Gang Entertainment .

To start with the beat for ‘Duchess’, Karan Kanchan and I went back-and-forth with a few ideas , because I wanted something that I could rap as well as sing on. I wanted to include elements of R&B in this. That’s how this beat was birthed. It was pretty amazing and I went with it because I absolutely loved what he came up with at first and then we added a little more and I got to writing to it.

When it came to writing my lyrics, I'd say I took a while with it because I wanted to give it my best shot; I didn't want to do it half-hearted. It took me about three days to complete the entire song. I wouldn't say it was challenging to the point where I'd get a writer's block, but it was definitely something that made me push my pen to the point where I wanted to talk about whatever I wanted to talk about and just get a few things off my chest. I love talking my mind, and my listeners and my followers know that.

Writing for this was easy. It was effortless also because of the beat being so amazing and so addictive. I feel like that was a plus one.

Trichia © Ali Bharmal

‘Duchess’ is definitely about lineage. I'm definitely encouraged so much by Nicki Minaj. She's inspired me, I've always loved her – I've been a Barb since I was 12 years old. I'm not ashamed to admit that because I feel like nowadays people love to build their identity themselves, but I feel like we should owe it to our influences also. Nicki and Snow Tha Product, who's a Mexican-American rapper, are my influences.

They’ve taught me how to stay true to my roots and represent my community. That's something that I do I represent on ‘Duchess’ – the fact that I'm Goan, Portuguese, and I can represent how talented we are in every way. That’s not just me rapping but even with my music, with my piano and with my singing.

The song definitely talks about carrying that lineage forward because I want to do this for a lifetime, into my old age. I want to work for my music. I want to teach my music. I want to educate as well as put my thoughts out in my own music. So I think this song is like me saying, “This is my lineage and I’m a duchess.”

When I say I’m a duchess and talk about carrying my lineage forward, it is not only from the commercial perspective, but also the fact that I've been born in a family of musicians, starting with my grandfather Bismarck Rodriguez. He was a very prolific guitar teacher, and taught so many people, almost the whole of Mumbai, but then that's his flex.

I have the flex of being his granddaughter, yes, but it's a lot to live up to as well as to my mum, whose name is Maureen Rebello and my dad Ashley Rebello, who’s a guitar teacher. My mum's a singing and vocal teacher. So we come from a long lineage of musicians. The way I see it, I carry on an empire while working on my own as well. That’s always been my mantra.

Karan Kanchan with Trichia in the studio for Red Bull 64 Bars © Ali Bharmal

There's a little bit of Hindi that I worked into this song as well. This comes from my previous track that I did with Vidya Vox called ‘Nachle’. On that track, I went bilingual and on this one I thought, “Why not do a little bit more?”

A lot of people reacted to my lyrics on ‘Nachle’ as it being cute. They expect women to write “cute” lyrics, but then in this, I took a part of ‘Nachle’ and made it something really badass, if I may say so. There's a line there, ‘I’ve now come to play, tez kathri with a flow homegrown in B-bay.’

By that I mean I'm a sharp thing from Bombay, so don't mess with me. I took that element and I put it in this song. I was like, “Hello, I am cute. I can be cute, but at the same time I'm 5’ 2” with a very big aura so don't mess with me.”

There’s also another bit, ‘Dekho magar izzat se, I’ve not come to play.’ You bet your bottom dollar that when I walk into a room, I demand respect. Not by having an attitude or anything. It's just the vibe you give off that people look at you and they think, “Yeah, she's the boss chick, she's a boss lady.”

Trichia in the Red Bull 64 Bars studio © Ali Bharmal

I have definitely also been inspired with writing from the Bible, because I'm Catholic. One of the lines in the song is ‘As you sow, shall you reap.’ taken from the Bible.

I’ve also taken inspiration from literature that I have read as a kid. There’s another lyric in the song that goes, ‘Hell is a truth that is learned too late, keeping fake friends away for my pocket’s sake.’ The first line is something you’d probably hear in literature class and the second part is such a street thing to say, so I merged those two together.

I have definitely written my references that are timeless, but also that go with the current lingo that everyone speaks. I'm an English graduate, so my degree has definitely come into use, I would say.

It was all a little effortless when it came to writing it just came all together and then I just worked on my delivery a little bit when I was writing it.

The delivery with this had to be really hardcore and that's what I went for. I went with more of a raw tone than I would with any of my tracks, to be honest. I always make sure that my cadence, my delivery is comforting but with this, it makes you feel like a Baddie B.