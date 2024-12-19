Story behind the song: ‘History Books’ by tricksingh x Sez on the Beat

I'll give you some context on the title for this song that will make it make sense.

So initially, when I started being an artist, and I dropped my first song, I guess two years ago, I remember making a list of like stuff I wanted to achieve. It was getting a Rolling Stone feature and getting on a Spotify playlist and getting to do Red Bull 64 Bars , because I come from Chandigarh. And while those things don't feel out of reach now, back then, they felt like way larger than life.

When Red Bull 64 Bars happened, I thought, ‘Okay, how do I approach this?’ What I would want to do is, if somebody has not discovered my music before and has no idea what I do in two and a half minutes, I want to tell them one who I am, to show what I can do vocally, show multiple sides of my artistry, and tell them what I'm driven by, my hunger, etc.

The entire ‘History Books’ was that this is who I am, and this is why what I'm doing is greater than just me. Sez got the vibe immediately. He’s not just a wonderful producer, but he's an icon and he's a wonderful human being. He understood what I wanted to do sonically.

tricksingh in the Red Bull 64 Bars studio © Focus Sports

One thing that's very cool about this track is that the delivery, I end up singing one octave higher in the second half of the song. So what I'm doing is I'm showcasing my vocal range, where I go from my lower scale to the higher octave in the same sort of production.

The approach I wanted to start off, was that the first half, it just straight up bars, talking my shit, and then in the second half, I sort of let my guard down, and I let the people get a deeper perspective into me. So I wanted to start off in a vibe where my entry is literally sounding like I just entered the studio, and I'm starting my vibes.

In the next bars, there’s references to Parle, Harley, Bob Marley and Jusreign. I am what comes between a Frank Ocean and an Amar Singh Chamkila, between a sports car and a tractor, between a high rise and farm. I have always had to choose between my different personalities, where, if I am with my relatives or if I am with my cousins, I am putting on a very Punjabi side of me out and then in school and in Mumbai, I usually end up having to put up a very different side of me out. And my music is the one place where I'm authentically me.

I think finally, we're in a time where it's cool to think in multiple languages, and it's cool to express yourself however you want to express yourself. So I think all those references are sort of just like showcasing what all my influences are, what I grew up consuming. It helps people make more sense of me. And Jusreign needed a shoutout in the song, it was long overdue.

Then there’s this bar, “Desi Kendrick mai, te tu Drizzy.” I'm not trying to put down Drake or put down Kendrick. I'm saying, if it comes down to a beef, I'll be the Kendrick to your Drake. So it doesn't matter how good you are. That's why I'm calling the other person Drake. You know what I'm saying? Saying you do your thing, you stay as good as you want to be, but when it comes down to you and I, I will always come out as the winner.

“Tera papa main, call me weezy” is also a reference to this, because Drake was mentored by Lil Wayne.

There’s the bar “Patiala de vi shooter tenu tang lenge, Asli shikari vekhi hun rang lenge.” I come from real gun culture. A lot of hip-hop represents gun culture in a very negative light. My relatives are actually professional shooters. One of my cousins is the coach of the Punjab shotgun team. One of my little cousins who's 11 is a national level shooter. I actually come from a background of actual respecting weapons and not looking them as tools to kill, but looking at them as sport.

I'm saying don't go off my innocent face. If it comes down to it. I have a lot of backing as well. Basically, it’s a threat but a very creative threat.

tricksingh in the Red Bull 64 Bars studio © Focus Sports

The later bars go, “Drip puri desi, lagda foreign/Boli theth aa, te branding modern/Baitha khet si, paaye main Jordan/Style unique aa, bande common.” The first word and the second word are always contrasting. The entire idea was imagery, but to have contrasting imagery.

Where I say, “Called my manager, but that’s me” – whether it's my mixing, whether it's my contracts, whether it's my invoicing, whether it's my sound checks, it’s all me. I became the first rapper from my city to perform at the NH7 Weekender main stage. So it's just something I'm very proud of because it's something that I've never really talked about. The moment you see somebody getting an opportunity, they're like, ‘Where is he getting these opportunities from?’ So many people would assume that about me because I brand myself very high fashion so they think I’ve pulled some strings. So I wanted to address that and say, you can call my manager if you have a problem.

After this, there’s a part where I mention that my Dadaji was in the army and how being a fighter is part of my story. I say, “Itihaas ch naam lock, naam lock” – I know I can't be the greatest engineer, I can't be the greatest doctor. I do have a belief that I can be the greatest artist by the time I go on. That allows me to immortalize not just myself, but all the hard work my parents have had to go through to educate me and get me to this point. Music is my exit to also immortalize their name in history.

“Paise banaunda, SIP” is a new way to get a rap message out. I want to put out a message that if you're making money, don't spend it all on flashy shit.

With the beat switch, what happens is you can see an artist who has a chip on their shoulder and has their guard up, but as I’m venting, my guard comes down and I’m then singing in a higher octave, more heart to heart.

In bars like “Awaaz mere sapneya di/Goonj mere apneya di” and “Supne jo dekhde ne sare/13 saal da/Si dekhda sitaare” – it’s very introspective and looks back at my life. I feel like being an artist or being a musician is only celebrated once you have proof of concept.

MC Square, tricksingh and Sez on the Beat chat in the studio © Focus Sports

I was the fattest kid in my school. I was that singing kid, not one person thought it was cool what I was doing. I was probably only mocked for trying to sing. And a lot of things change when other people start validating you, then it becomes cool to validate you, but I really had to keep pushing for my own dreams when there was nobody else who thought I could do it. If the only person who was believing in me for the latter part of my life was me, and then later on, when other people start believing in you, it's like they almost forget everything you had to go through to get to this point.

“Te hun bade ghume/Bade mile, bade rul gaye” and “Nasheyan-ch dul gaye” – in these bars I’m talking about how through this journey of growing up I've met so many people, lost so many people. So many people have been lost and not gotten the answers for everything that they wanted the answers to. We just keep moving with hope, trying to find some semblance or some platform to be able to honor them someday. I come to the realization that my work will speak for me.

Towards the end, the hook says exactly that and how I won’t complain. I think about when Sidhu Moose Wala was alive, so much beef would happen, so many people would debate Sidhu or Karan Aujla, this and that. The moment somebody is gone, then they're gone. That's the sort of approach or realization I come to in the end. I will keep putting out good work till I'm 70. I could not care of what you think anymore.