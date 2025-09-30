Story behind the song: ‘43 Ki Hawa’ by Vijay DK x Karan Kanchan

I respect Divine bhai a lot and consider him an inspiration and idol from day one. To work with his ‘day ones’, is kind of an achievement for me. Working with Karan Kanchan was part of this achievement and he’s one of the finest in the game.

This song is called ‘43 Ki Hawa’. It’s based on my pincode, where I was born and raised; where I learned rap, life lessons, crime, hustle, grind – all of those things. Every rapper represents where they’re from. When I started out, there wasn’t much hip-hop representation in our area, so it was about manifesting that more rappers come out of this pincode.

I can see this now, a lot of kids are rapping great and have become well-known artists. It was my dream and I’m seeing it get completed. I’m representing this story globally and since Red Bull 64 Bars is worldwide, I got the platform.

My track samples the song ‘Kehna Hi Kya’ by AR Rahman from the film Bombay. I had this sample in mind for a long time. I have a big catalogue of old songs like these (thanks to my mom and dad) that I always wanted to write on. It’s been sampled a lot and I’d already written something on a beat that sampled it.

With Karan and Red Bull 64 Bars, we got the chance to make it properly. There was also a great flautist Anuj Danait on this, so we got to crack this sample thanks to Def Jam Recordings India.

Vijay DK in the Red Bull 64 Bars studio

This song is for Gen-Z. It’s going to be out there forever now. In the song I’ve said that you must respect and value your parents. It’s based on my hood life and how I’ve seen people disrespect and abuse their parents. This is calling out to them. I know people don’t always have the best relationships with their parents, but it’s for the young folks, for the hood. I just went with the flow once I got the topic in mind.

It opens with, “Upar kya dekhra?/Baghwan hain jameen pe/Maa-baap ke roop mein, charan tek.”

This is the main part of the song. I’m posing that question to the listener. I’m saying that when you have a form of god in your house, and you’re not respecting or recognizing them, then how will god forgive you? In our culture we say because god can’t be in every house, he created mothers. I’m talking about the energy that people believe in. My mom worked at other people’s homes to raise me, so how can I not respect my parents for all they do? It’s a shoutout to all parents.

In the line, “Jivan hain bhagya, mrutyu atal hain/Marne ke baad joh jivit woh karam se amar hain,” is me talking about the blessing we have as human beings to be born on this earth, amid nature and animals. We should be grateful for this blessing.

Everyone has to go someday. I read somewhere that the cause of death isn’t really an accident or a sickness, the cause of death is birth. If you were born, you have to die. After a person dies, what’s left is their deeds, actions and grace. What did they do in their lifetime, that’s what people remember you for.

Vijay DK in the Red Bull 64 Bars studio

The line, “Ladka tha sharp isliye judgement nahi chuka/Model pan waaknaar nahi pehla ussool tha” – here, the word ‘sharp’ has different meanings. When you’re mind is sharp, you can walk the path ably, even when there are difficulties. I’ve faced controversies, disses and other issues, but I believe in mental sharpness so I took it all on calmly. In this line I also reference a quality of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj; we say “model pan waaknaar,” which means we break but won’t bow down. Maharasthrians can truly feel this line.

I failed 11th and dropped out, so I’ve not studied for a PHD, but where I rap, “Mein PHD kara jabhi school mein nahi tu tha,” I’m actually talking about my dedication to rap. I have a lot of respect and value for education, thanks to Dr BR Ambedkar. I can never disrespect education – it’s so essential.

But somehow, I had no interest in studies; maybe god made me for something else. So I switched paths and I’m a well-known artist now. There’s a lot more road to walk on my current path. I’m not educated on the level that I can claim to have read a lot of books, but I do have general knowledge. Just overall with this bar, I’m saying that when I started rapping, you were all in school and hadn’t even heard of rap. The thing that you’re doing now, I was doing a long time ago.

In the line, “Joh mile hisse mein har cheez ki kadar kar/Miltey fir fazar par/Maa-baap ki kadar kar,” I rap about the importance of valuing what you have in the present and forget the past. For me, the word ‘fazar’ has two meanings. According to the first meaning, generally known to everyone, it is the name of the first namaz of the morning. The second meaning within my circle is a slang term – we know it to be a higher place. So I’m basically telling people to meet me at a high place.

Later, when I rap, “Sathme struggle kar/Khudme badal kar/Har chiz amal kar,” it’s about working towards what you want. I’m saying stop escaping reality, because when you stop making excuses and escaping reality, that’s the day you’ll get what you want. These bars are me sharing wisdom, but that’s what rap is about. It’s about sharing what you know.

Vijay DK and Karan Kanchan in the Red Bull 64 Bars studio

I definitely have a lot to share. People older than me might say they know all this, but I’m sharing it with people my age and younger than me. I know the age group that listens to my music, so I want to help them by giving them knowledge through my art, because they consider me a hero.

There’s another bar, “Badshah/Ye nagri hain meri/Main kiya idhar spark, tabhi hua sawera/Ankhon ke niche kaa dark spot proof hain/Main time diya improve pe or time laya mera,” which speaks about a lot.

When I started in hip-hop, there wasn’t much rap in my neighbourhood, only a few people practicing breaking. I wanted to show that there’s rap as well. We’ve done this for eight-nine years now, so it’s a long time that people in my area have known me as a rapper. This lyric that I’ve written is inspired by an interview with Tupac, where he said, “I'm not saying I'm gonna change the world, but I guarantee that I will spark the brain that will change the world.”

I feel proud that I brought rap culture to my hood and nurtured it to take it to new levels. I brought that kind of ‘sawera’ in this way. And it’s not just something to say, it’s a process. And the hard work shows with the dark spots under my eye. I don’t need to explain this further, right?

I rap “Game se hum loyal jaise Salman se Shera/Balwaan hain bhai tera balwaan hain era;” it’s a heavy lyric because I’m referencing Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his bodyguard Shera. I’m talking about how they have a very strong bond – even in difficult phases, Shera has stuck by Salman. That’s my closeness with the rap game. ‘Balwaan’ is a reference to the kind of person I am. If you need to feel that energy, all you have to do is stand near me.

There’s also, “Navi Mumbai start hota, Bambai ka end hota/You already know, baby, 43 ki hawa,” which speaks about my neighbourhood Mankhurd; it marks the end of Mumbai and beginning of Navi Mumbai. I try to make new references to Mankhurd in all my songs, and they are always a hit. I think this will be a hit too; people who know will love it.

Another of my favourite lines is, “Jijamata Road hain, map mat zhada,” which I love because it references Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s mother, Jijabai. Jijamata Road is the route you have to take if you are travelling from Ghatkopar to Mankhurd. That’s the street where I spent most of my childhood, playing on the streets. So here I’m saying you don’t need to show me a map to get home, I’ll just follow Jijamata Road.

Vijay DK in the Red Bull 64 Bars studio

“7 thhar chi salaaami handi var dola/Vargani kadhaaichiye pora kar goda,” is a Marathi bar. When I was writing these bars, it was already time to prepare for our major festivals of Janmashtami and Ganesh Chaturthi. There’s always a lot of excitement around this time. I think every Maharashtrian will relate to this bar.

Janmashtami and the passion for dahi handi runs on a different level in Mumbai. It’s a festival we celebrate in our entire locality; so I’m talking about how our focus is on building seven levels of the human pyramid to reach the handi. This line is subtly about hustling and struggling to achieve success. We have to focus and climb up levels to achieve our goals, similar to how we have to climb to break the handi.

‘Vargani’ is a reference to the chanda (donations) we collect during Ganpati. It leads directly into the lyric, “43 cha agman ahe mohostav sohda,” which is about the Ganpati idol that we put up in our Mankhurd area. It is known as the 43 Cha Raja. The CEO-founder is yours truly, something I started with my friends eight years ago and we’ve built up to the current stature.

Throughout the song, I’m shouting out to my hood, respect to parents, and emphasising that you have only one life, so live it well. If I ever reference crime, it is not to glorify it but to explain how much it troubles your family when you end up in jail.

I think Red Bull 64 Bars allowed me to explore something new for sure. I got to put a song out via Red Bull, meet with people like Karan Kanchan, the Red Bull team and Def Jam Recordings India. It was great.

If you talk about it artistically, I always try to do something new. And I put more effort into this project because I felt I could show the influences of Vijay DK and the truth of the 43 pincode.