How Flying Machine and Bar-B reflect on Red Bull BC One 2022 World Final

Red Bull BC One World Final is one of the most anticipated events in the international breaking calendar.

In 2022, the 19th edition of the competition was held, with breakers from across the world descending in New York to participate.

Also visiting the birthplace of hip-hop were Indian breakers Arif Chaudhary aka B-Boy Flying Machine and Siddhi Tambe aka B-Girl Bar-B as champions of Red Bull BC One 2022 Cypher India, earning them the right to compete in the preliminary rounds of the Last Chance Cypher in the hopes of making it to the world final.

Here the breakers discuss their experience on the cypher floors and around the city of New York.

Outcome in the competition

This was Flying Machine’s third time participating in the Last Chance Cypher while Bar-B was taking to the stage for the first time. Flying Machine made it through the preliminary rounds but lost to B-Boy Lil Zoo in an intense battle in the round of 16. Bar-B was unable to progress through the preliminary rounds.

B-Boy Flying Machine at Times Square, New York City © Arif Chaudhary

Targets set before the competition

Flying Machine had a calm and confident approach, banking on his experience.

“I went in prepared for what was in store. I wanted to win the title or make it to the final round at least. Even though that did not happen, an epic throwdown against Lil Zoo was an incredible milestone for me,” says Flying Machine.

On the other hand, Bar-B was quite nervous as she had no idea what to expect.

“I had gone with the goal of learning; I wanted to be a sponge so I could absorb as much as possible. I do not get to see and experience such things on a daily basis, so I wanted to make the most of the opportunity,” says Bar-B.

What they felt on the dance floor

Asked to describe the experience in one word, Flying Machine says “magical”, and Bar-B says “exciting”.

“It felt good to stand with experienced breakers from different countries and share that kind of energy and space on a global platform,” says Flying Machine.

This was Bar-B’s first participation in an international breaking event. It gave her a true idea of her level against the international competition.

“The goal is in sight. With the right training and a focused approach, I believe I will hear ‘B-Girl Bar-B from India’ being announced as I walk down that ramp someday to compete in the final round at the Red Bull BC One World Final,” says Bar-B.

Supporting a fellow Indian at the World Final

B-Boy Wildchild from Mumbai was another Indian at the Red Bull BC One 2022 World Final. He had received a wildcard entry to participate in the round of 16 of the world final. Incidentally, his opponent was Lil Zoo, who his good friend and crewmate Flying Machine lost to earlier in the competition.

Flying Machine’s advice to Wildchild was to rest well and be calculative about his moves. But he did not want to influence Wildchild’s mindset or impose on him in any manner. “I have always been a fan of Wildchild and have followed his journey since the beginning, so watching Wildchild up there was indeed a proud moment for me,” says Flying Machine.

Continental battle at Red Bull BC One 2022 Camp USA © Little Shao | Red Bull Content Pool

What else got them down on the dance floor

BREAK, the game: Flying Machine was invited to participate in a fun game called BREAK. It is a one-vs-one battle in which a breaker throws down a move and their opponent has to replicate it. Anyone failing to replicate the move is given a letter out of the word BREAK as a penalty. The first to collect all five letters is the loser o the game. Flying Machine had watched this game in videos online and said he had a blast participating.

Continental battles: A feature of the Red Bull BC One World Final is also the continental battles that take place, aside from the main competition. Flying Machine and Bar-B both represented Asia in the battles. Bar-B said she was able to perform carefree in these battles, showcasing her best moves; she enjoyed it more than competing in the Last Chance Cypher because the pressure was off.

Flying Machine most enjoyed the battle against the United States, calling it invigorating. He loved being led by Asia team captain Taisuke, and being momentary crewmates with the likes of FE and Gigz.

Making the most of downtime in New York City

To make the most of being in the birthplace of hip-hop, the breakers made sure to take in the sights and hit up some important landmarks.

Flying Machine collaborated with some international breakers, shooting videos in recognizable spots of NYC. Bar-B and Wildchild did a collab too.

They visited Times Square and a shop called Rock and Soul, which is supposedly one of NYC’s longest standing independent record stores. Flying Machine also stopped by some iconic buildings owned by rapper Jay-Z and took a stroll down the well-known Christopher Street. He joined an excited crowd gathered outside a store and got a chance to meet rapper Tyler the Creator .

Flying Machine said the overall experience hanging out with breakers like Flea Rock, Cri6 and Suki was really enjoyable, especially since everyone was very friendly. Even though the battle with Lil Zoo was fierce, they remained very good friends because the have known each other for many years.

“We (Lil Zoo and me) are almost like brothers,” says Flying Machine.

Another highlight for Flying Machine was watching the legendary Rakim and Grandmaster Caz perform live.

“We were not expecting to see Rakim perform, which made his appearance all the more special. I have practiced and performed to Rakim’s music, so it was magical and overwhelming to see these artists perform,” says Flying Machine, adding that when Rakim got off stage, he fist-bumped the excited Indian breaker.

B-Boy Flying Machine in New York City © Arif Chaudhary

What they learnt from the experience

Flying Machine says the experience helped him go further into his light-hearted approach towards breaking.

“Breaking is all about freedom. So I like my movement to be free. I wanted to enjoy every minute on that floor rather than stressing out. And I did that,” says Flying Machine.

Bar-B says her approach to battles is to blur out the audience as the hype tends to distract her. Being on a huge stage, against the best breakers in the world, with a dedicated audience, was really a great test for her.

“I have a lot more confidence in B-Girl Bar-B as compared to Siddhi Tambe,” she says. “Bar-B strives for perfection, be it a six-step or a power move. She believes she is the best out there and wears her confidence unapologetically.”

What’s next

Flying Machine and Bar-B agreed that the level of competition at the world final is much higher than they usually see in India. Thus giving them more opportunities to improve.

“I am a learner for life,” says Flying Machine, adding that he is preparing for next year’s competition and has already challenged Lil Zoo for another battle. He is also planning more international trips to gain exposure.

On the other hand, Bar-B is taking a different approach. “I want to enjoy the process I’ve been following and work towards building a distinct identity for myself,” says bar-B.