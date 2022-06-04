What B-Boy Wildchild is looking forward to at Red Bull BC One World Finals

B-Boy Wildchild’s breaking journey started in 2012, when he came across a video of the Red Bull BC One World Finals .

Cut to 2022, he has been invited to compete among the top-16 B-Boys at the same prestigious stage. It is a moment of great pride and joy not only for the young breaker, but also for the entire Indian community.

He shot to fame in 2019, when a video of his signature move ‘Wild Spin’ went viral on the internet. B-Boys from around the world began sharing and lauding the unique move. In 2021, he won the Red Bull BC One Cypher India to become B-Boy Champion .

This year too, he was all set to return to the stage and defend his title against the top 16 Indian B-Boys. But with the invitation to compete among the top-16 B-Boys in the world, he will now be moving on to the biggest stage of all –– Red Bull BC One World Finals, which will take place in New York in November 2022.

Here, he shares how he felt when he first heard the news, and how he’s preparing to put his best foot forward in the global competition.

Wildchild conducting a workshop in Hyderabad © Focus Sports

How did you feel when you found out you had been invited to compete in the Red Bull BC One World Finals?

Ever since I started breaking, it had been my dream to perform on the stage of Red Bull BC One World Finals. I couldn’t believe it when I received the invitation. I told my mother first and she was over the moon. She told all my family members and relatives, and everyone was really happy for me.

How do you feel about representing India on such a prestigious stage?

For most Indian breakers, it’s not easy to travel abroad and showcase their talent, as we come from humble roots. In some of my international competitions, people have confessed that they find it hard to believe that I’m from India. And I always tell them that they have no idea about the kind of talent that’s brewing in my country. There are so many dope B-Boys here. I want to give back to our community of breakers by placing India on the global map.

B-Boy Wildchild performs at Red Bull BC One 2021 Cypher India © Ali Bharmal | Red Bull Content Pool

How are you getting ready for the competition? Are you doing anything different to prepare for it?

I have been training very hard ever since I got the news. Red Bull BC One World Finals is the biggest breaking stage in the world, and I can’t afford to take this opportunity lightly. I have been practicing five-six hours daily. But from June onwards, I’ll be switching up my training a little. At the world finals, I’ll have to compete with B-Boys who have been breaking a lot longer than I have. So I need to give my best.

I plan on starting functional workouts to build my endurance and stamina. I’m working very hard on perfecting my set so I can give a tough competition to the other breakers. In order to step out of my comfort zone, I also keep changing my practice spots and training with new people.

What are your breaking plans between now and the world finals in November?

I have lots of travel plans before the finals. I have received invitations to perform in Zurich and France. I will also be travelling to Asia for the WDSF Asian Games. I want to travel internationally as much as possible before the Red Bull BC One World Finals, so that I feel comfortable when I stand on that stage.

B-Boy Wildchild performs at Red Bull BC One 2019 Cypher India © Ali Bharmal | Red Bull Content Pool

What is the one thing you’re looking forward to the most at the world finals?

I’m really excited about visiting New York because that city is the birthplace of breaking. I’m looking forward to meeting and breaking with all the B-Boys there. But most of all, I just want to stand on that stage, take a round, and take it all in.

What’s the next big dream? Where do you hope to go from here?

I want to be a Red Bull BC One All Star. I do believe that if I have gotten this far, I’ll get there too. I want to win the final this year as a new face, when people are least expecting it; just like B-Boy Amir did last year.

B-Boy Wildchild at Red Bull BC One 2021 Cypher India © Ali Bharmal | Red Bull Content Pool

Do you have any advice for the younger generation of breakers who look up to you?

Problems are very small in front of your passion. There are many B-Boys who have left breaking because of family issues. But my problems have always motivated me to train even harder. So I would advise you to never give up on breaking, even when you face problems and obstacles.

Who is the one breaker in the world you really want a chance to battle?

I really want to battle B-Boy Lil Zoo because I feel like our energy and approach to breaking is quite similar. If he wins Red Bull BC One Last Chance Cypher, then maybe I’ll get the chance to go head-to-head with him. Apart from him, I would also like to battle B-Boy Amir and all the Red Bull BC One All Stars.