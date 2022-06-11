Which dance moves do international dancers wish they invented?

Red Bull BC One Camp India 2022 was a celebration of hip-hop culture.

It featured a host of exciting battles, workshops, panels and more, spread over three days at Famous Studios, Mahalakshmi, Mumbai.

And the end of the camp had the highlight of Red Bull BC One Cypher India 2022 conducted at the same venue to decide India’s best B-Boy and B-Girl.

B-Boy Flying Machine emerged the best out of the top-16 B-Boys to qualify for the national finals while B-Girl Bar-B was the best among the top-8 B-Girls competing.

With the festivities, there were also incredible international talents that came down to celebrate Indian hip-hop and dance culture.

Workshops and battles were conducted in dance styles of house, waacking, popping, hip-hop and of course breaking, with international dancers Kapela (Netherlands), Shahin (Netherlands), B-Boy Mounir (France), B-Boy Kid David (USA), Junior (France), Nelson (France), Diablo (France), Narumi (Japan), Victor (USA) and Amir (Kazakhstan) participating. DJ Nobunaga (Japan) took charge of the turntable for the three days of Camp India and Cypher India.

Amid the celebrations, we tried to get to know the dancers a little better, with some light-hearted questions. Here is what we quizzed them:

If you could star in the music video of any song, which song would it be?

Is there any dance move/stunt/powermove you wish you had invented or popularized?

Name a dancer from the past who you would have loved to collab with

Here are their answers.

Shahin

Shahin performs a judge showcase at Red Bull BC One Camp India 2022 © Focus Sports

A music video I wish to star in: ‘Push The Feeling On’ by Nightcrawlers, because that song is one of my favourites of all time! Or any of the songs of disco icon Sylvester.

A dance move I wish I had invented: The basic waack (overhead) because it's an important part of the foundation of the style waacking.

A dancer I would have loved to collab with: Michael Jackson, Fred Astaire, the OG Punkers and Willi Ninja.

Narumi

A music video I wish to star in: ‘Don't Forget Who You Are’ by Common ft PJ. Also any of the songs of Kid Fresino, Jazztronik and Pharrell Williams.

A dance move I wish I had invented: Airflare Warp

A dancer I would have loved to collab with: Daniel Cloud, B-Boy Abstrak and RIEHATA.

Kid David

Kid David conducts a workshop at Red Bull BC One Camp India © Focus Sports

A music video I wish to star in: If Luther Vandross wanted a dancer for ‘Never Too Much’, it would be me.

A dance move I wish I had invented: The raise the roof move… just kidding… I invented all the moves I was supposed to ;)

A dancer I would have loved to collab with: If I could collab with any one, it would be Fred Astaire – the GOAT.

Mounir

A music video I wish to star in: (no answer)

A dance move I wish I had invented: I would have loved to have invented the airflare because it really changed the breaking game when it was invented 20 years ago.

A dancer I would have loved to collab with: I would have liked to have collabed with salsa or popping dancers.