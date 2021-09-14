B-Boy Wildchild: Every battle was easy; I was competing against myself

It was his first time winning the competition after reaching the final of the 2018 and 2019 editions.

Now he is set to participate in his first-ever Red Bull BC One Last Chance Cypher when he represents India in Gdansk, Poland, where the 2021 World Final will be held.

Here he speaks about how he prepared for Cypher India 2021, how he is currently riding a wave of confidence, and his plans for the future.

Did you have any special preparation for Red Bull BC One Cypher India 2021?

I was training on perfecting my style. I wanted to show everyone the new B-Boy Wildchild with this competition.

B-Boy Wildchild at Red Bull BC One 2021 Cypher India © Ali Bharmal | Red Bull Content Pool

Was there something (moves, combos, unique freeze, etc) you had saved up especially for this stage to clinch the title?

Yes, there were a lot of moves I’d saved up and used in the competition. But I didn’t really have a chance to use all of them.

What did you think of the competition?

Going into the competition, I was pretty sure that was going to win because I’d been training so hard for it.

Which was your toughest battle on the road to becoming champion?

Every battle was easy for me. I felt like I was mostly competing against myself.

Wildchild battles crewmate B-Boy Flying Machine © Ali Bharmal | Red Bull Content Pool

What plans for the immediate future? Some competitions in the next few months maybe?

I don’t have any set plans for the immediate future because you can never know what will happen next. But whatever it is, I’m ready for it. All I’m thinking about now is competing in the Red Bull BC One Last Chance Cypher in Gdansk and travelling to a lot of countries to compete in other competitions.

You’ve now made it to the Last Chance Cypher in Poland. What do you know about it already and how are you planning to prepare?

I know it will be very hard because it is the first time I will be competing in the Last Chance Cypher, but I’m preparing very hard and I’m sure I’ll make it through the rounds.

Wildchild announced as the Red Bull BC One Cypher India 2021 B-Boy Champion © Ali Bharmal | Red Bull Content Pool

What about long-term plans? Any targets you’ve set for yourself?

I just want to live my life as a B-Boy all the time and travel around the whole world.

Breaking will be known to mainstream audiences with the Olympics. Have you set a target or a path for yourself to Paris 2024?

Yes, I’m already training for it and I want to represent India in the Olympics. It will be a very proud moment for me if I get to hold the Indian flag in Olympics 2024.