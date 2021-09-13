B-Girl Jo: First time I performed windmills on the Red Bull BC One stage

It was her second time winning the competition after 2019 when she went on to represent India in the Red Bull BC One Last Chance Cypher 2019 in Mumbai.

With the experience of a previous Last Chance Cypher in memory, she now prepares to represent India in Gdansk, Poland, where the 2021 World Final will be held.

We speak with her on the experience participating in a behind-closed-doors Cypher India, her plans for the next few months, and her personal targets in future.

B-Girl Jo at Red Bull BC One Cypher India 2021 © Ali Bharmal | Red Bull Content Pool

Did you have any special preparation for Red Bull BC One Cypher India 2021?

For this competition, I gave myself plenty of rest days; which was something different from what I normally do. And I also paid a lot of attention to my nutrition.

Was there something (moves, combos, unique freeze, etc) you had saved up especially for this stage to clinch the title?

I was really happy to perform windmills on the big stage. This was the first time that I performed windmills on the Red Bull BC One stage. Apart from that I just used my signature moves.

What did you think of the competition?

I thought the competition was amazing. Even though we had restrictions because of the pandemic, we still managed to feel it because the judges were there live on video and there were a few people who had come to watch it. The production was just as amazing [as it always is for Red Bull BC One] and it was really exciting to be part of the competition.

Which was your toughest battle on the road to becoming champion?

I think my battle with B-Girl Glib was my toughest because it was also the first battle for which I was stepping onto the stage. So it was challenging for me. She is someone who I have never battled before or seen battle live too much. That’s why it was difficult to face her in my opening battle.

Jo battles B-Girl Glib at Red Bull BC One Cypher India 2021 © Ali Bharmal | Red Bull Content Pool

What plans for the immediate future? Some competitions in the next few months maybe?

I’m going for a vipassana meditation tomorrow to strengthen my intentions and my focus for the coming months. I’ll participate in some competitions in the next few months maybe. I think the qualifiers of Breezer Vivid Shuffle will be happening, so I will be taking part. Also the All India DanceSport Federation will be conducting a jam, so I will be taking part in that as well.

You’ve now made it to the Last Chance Cypher in Poland. What do you know about it already and how are you planning to prepare?

I know that the Red Bull BC One World Final is in Gdansk. I’m planning to prepare similarly to how I prepared for the Cypher India, with plenty of rest so I can really push hard on my training days.

Jo announced as the Red Bull BC One Cypher India 2021 B-Girl Champion © Ali Bharmal | Red Bull Content Pool

What about long-term plans? Any targets you’ve set for yourself?

My initiative Break Brahma Studio has been doing pretty well in Bangalore. I intend on putting in more and channelling more attention to this space so we can continue to run events and continue to teach classes. And hopefully we can be known as a big hip-hop centre in Bangalore.

Breaking will be known to mainstream audiences with the Olympics. Have you set a target or a path for yourself to Paris 2024?

I have decided that I will try my best to be there and represent India. If all works out, it will be a big honour to represent India at the Olympics.

B-Girl Jo's story