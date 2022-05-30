B-Boy Abdul: “Greatest achievement is to be able to dance when I get older”

B-Boy Abdul (Abdul Shaikh) started in breaking before many of his contemporaries and current competition.

Having learnt from B-Boy Simon – who introduced breaking in India alongside B-Boy Hera – Abdul belongs to an older generation of breakers, some of whom don’t actively compete anymore.

But for Abdul, the focus has shifted from racking up trophies to sustaining his love for the dance and sport.

As he prepares to compete among the top-16 of Red Bull BC One Cypher India 2022 , he shares what breaking means to him and how is evolving as a dancer.

B-Boy Abdul © Focus Sports

When did you start breaking? How did you discover it?

I’m from the first generation of Indian B-Boys. I started breaking in 2007, when I was in 6th grade in school. I started learning from the newly formed Freak N Stylz Crew and then eventually I joined the Roc Fresh Crew.

I always had an interest in athleticism. When I first saw breakers doing crazy moves and flips, I was wowed. I wanted to test my athletic abilities and learn something similar. B-Boy Simon (one of the very first breakers in India) took me under his wing and that’s how my journey began.

How would you describe your breaking journey in a few sentences?

It’s difficult to compress 15-16 years into a few sentences; but let me try. I believe that if I can match my heart with my character, I will never lose track of my passion and progress. That’s been my journey as a B-Boy – learning how to live my passion for the rest of my life.

What is the story behind your B-Boy name?

I wanted to keep it simple. I was inspired by my teacher, B-Boy Simon. Usually, B-Boy names are words that describe your character or signature moves, but I couldn’t resonate with that.

Which crew(s) do you represent currently? Have you been a part of any others?

I only represent Roc Fresh Crew, and I’ve been with them right from the start.

B-Boy Abdul © Focus Sports

Do you remember your first battle in a breaking competition? How was that experience?

My first battle was in Sion Fort, Mumbai. A few folks from Dharavi used to organize cyphers and events there. There was no setup – it was dark and the floor was broken. But we were doing it for the love of breaking, so it didn’t matter.

Where do you usually learn new moves? Do you invent them or look to social media for inspiration?

It’s a mix of so many things. Sometimes, when I’m listening to music and dancing, the beats and my body align on their own. It’s sub-conscious. And then I try to recreate that move.

When I’m trying to come up with new moves consciously, I go up to my building terrace and dance without any music. I try to understand where and how my hands and legs are moving. If I have one simple step, I try to find 100 different ways to perform it. That’s how new moves are born for me.

And of course, YouTube and Instagram are also great for inspiration. Sitting in Mumbai, I can watch breakers in USA or Japan, and that’s so inspiring.

What is your training schedule like?

Now that I’m not a full-time breaker, I have to balance my time between my profession and passion. I practice whenever I can find some time, be it after midnight or during my work day. My crew lives really far away from me, so I’ve been training solo for the last two years.

My training consists of various workouts. I do stamina training, which includes jogging and skipping. My gym training revolves around push-ups, deadlifts, and weight training. On some days I practice breaking, and on other days I meditate about how to practice it.

I think of myself as an athlete who works out to dance, but most importantly, I think of myself as an artist.

What is the one thing you love most about breaking as an art form or culture?

The best part about breaking is that it’s free. And it’s free for everyone, no matter what your caste, creed, gender, or financial background. It’s your heart and character that matters.

B-Boy Abdul © Focus Sports

What has been your greatest achievement in breaking so far? And what is a goal you hope to achieve?

In my early days, I used to count my achievements via titles. I have won over 50 titles. The idea wasn’t to win a championship, but to prove myself to others. But I’ve realized that the greatest achievement is to be able to dance as I grow older. I want to be able to wake up at 40 and perform the moves that I enjoy.

Which B-Boys or B-Girls do you look up to in India and internationally? And why?

Inspiration comes in many forms. There are lots of big names in India that are doing great work, and then there are lesser known people who take you by surprise. A few of the names that I look up to here are B-Boy Smoke, B-Boy Flying Machine , B-Boy Tornado , B-Boy Sohail, and B-Boy Bunny. Internationally, artists like B-Boy Alien Ness, B-Boy Poe One, B-Boy Kmel, B-Boy Remind, Vicious Victor, Frankie Flave, B-Boy ATA, and B-Girl AT are great inspirations for me.

How many editions of Red Bull BC One have you participated in? Share your personal best memory from the competition.

I think I’ve been a part of almost all the India editions. My favourite memory is from when the Red Bull BC One World Final happened in India in 2019. We had so many international breakers here, sharing their knowledge and moves with us. We were all sitting, eating, dancing, and having fun together, and that was the best part about the whole competition.