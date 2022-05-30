B-Boy Antique: “My biggest achievement as a breaker has been respect”

B-Boy Antique (Ankit Kushwah) is one of the first breakers from his home state, Madhya Pradesh.

He started his journey in breaking 12 years ago and has more than 30 prestigious solo title wins to his name across the country. He’s travelled from Bhopal to all corners of the country to perform, and also represented India internationally.

As he prepares to compete in the top-16 of Red Bull BC One Cypher India 2022 , he details his journey in breaking, his ambitions, and his favourite moments in the competition.

B-Boy Antique at Red Bull BC One © c62e2ead-cabf-4b7d-93cc-7e53684ed197

When did you start breaking? How did you discover it?

I started dancing in 2010, mostly after watching reality television shows. At that time, I didn’t know the dance form was called breaking. My first introduction to the dance form was when a friend showed me a video of a breaker on an Indian reality show. I was hooked and started researching. Then I came across a teaser of the Red Bull BC One 2007 World Finals; the teaser featured B-Boys Junior, Hong 10, Luigi, Ronnie, and others. That was the game changing moment for me. It totally hit me and I kept going deeper. I started watching You Tube videos of breaking and tried to imitate them. In 2013, I attended a jam attended by Popping Salah in Bengaluru. All the OG B-Boys and the best crews were there. That day I decided this is what I want to do for the rest of my life.

How would you describe your breaking journey in a few sentences?

When I started breaking, there was no one around me (in Bhopal) who was practicing it. It was in 2013 that the breaking scene started picking up pace. Through 2016-17, I might have won more than 20 titles. It got to a point where I stopped battling to win. It just became more about representing my crew and my city. In January this year, my dad passed away and I almost quit breaking. But qualifying for Red Bull BC One Cypher India 2022 has once again fired up the breaker in me, and I am once again motivated to win.

What is the story behind your B-Boy name?

In 2015, I met a Ukrainian breaker called B-Boy Brainstorm. He had come to Bhopal for a job. We invited him to our cypher; we practice on regularly on a particular street in Bhopal. While we were in the cypher, one random passer-by saw me dance and told me my moves were antique. Brainstorm kept calling me Antique after that. Soon enough, my crew mates were also calling me Antique. So the name just stuck.

Which crew(s) do you represent currently? Have you been a part of any others?

I am the founder of Raw Breakers crew, which I formed in 2015. Earlier, I used to be a part of Demons Crew, Bhopal. We competed and performed as a crew in reality shows from 2011-2013.

Do you remember your first battle in a breaking competition? How was that experience?

In 2014, Green Teck had come to judge a jam in Delhi. Some really good Indian B-Boys like Hotshot, Godhand, Makkhan were participating. I actually ended up winning that jam. It was my second jam and my first victory. I had no expectations going into it, so I was really surprised when I won. That was the first time I had travelled out of my city for a jam and I made a lot of friends.

Where do you usually learn new moves? Do you invent them or look to social media for inspiration?

In the beginning, I was learning from online videos. Then, whenever my Ukrainian friend visited Bhopal, I learnt everything I could from him. I would also attend all the workshops that were happening around me. Nowadays I try new moves at cyphers and shoot videos of me dancing. Afterwards, I analyse the videos and try to add more layers to make the move solid.

What is your training schedule like?

I practice for two-four hours daily. I train with my crew for three days in the week and practice solo the other days. I have also started working out for an hour almost every morning. I'm trying to get in top shape for Red Bull BC One Cypher India 2022.

B-Boy Antique at Red Bull BC One © Focus Sports

What is the one thing you love most about breaking as an art form or culture?

The thing I love about breaking is the knowledge it has given me. Breaking has taught me a lot of things about life. I love everything about breaking actually. All the travel, the networking, the fashion; I love every single thing.

What has been your greatest achievement in breaking so far? And what is a goal you hope to achieve?

I think my biggest achievement as a breaker has been earning respect. As the first B-Boy from my state, I took up the responsibility of building the breaking scene here. I think that earned me quite a bit of respect. And I think that’s one of my greatest achievements.

My goal is to win Red Bull BC One Cypher India. I want to represent India internationally in the competition. I have already travelled to Thailand and Singapore; I want to keep representing my country abroad.

Which B-Boys or B-Girls do you look up to in India and internationally? And why?

I love B-Boy Luigi. I have been following him for a very long time. He blew up in 2018 after he finished as runner-up at the Red Bull BC One World Finals. I also like B-Girl Kate; she’s really good.

In India, I am inspired by all the B-Boys at the top today. I particularly look up to B-Boy Bunny. I had seen him live in 2014 for the first time; that’s a very special memory for me.

How many editions of Red Bull BC One have you participated in? Share your personal best memory from the competition.

I have thrice qualified to the top-16 of Red Bull BC One Cypher India – 2018, 2019 and now 2022. The most memorable was when I qualified in 2018. That was the first time I saw how well B-Boys are treated by Red Bull. I finally felt that we were getting what we truly deserved, being seen as professional athletes.

Any other favourite memories from the history of Red Bull BC One overall?

My favourite moment was in the final battle of the Red Bull BC One 2019 World Finals, between B-Boy Menno and B-Boy Killa Kolya. It was a crazy battle, and I especially loved Killa Kolya’s moves. He had made it through all the rounds of the Last Chance Cypher and also defeated respected Red Bull BC One All-Stars to make it to the final. That was epic.