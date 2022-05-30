B-Boy Arttech: “What I love most about breaking is the freedom to create”

B-Boy Arttech (Karan Shelar) is artistic by passion and by profession.

He started breaking 13 years ago when he tried out some moves and found artistic flow to his body form. And he is a very well established music video director, sought after in India’s independent music circles quite often.

As he prepares to square up for Red Bull BC One Cypher India 2022 – his third time participating in the competition – he shares his breaking philosophy, how he likes to train as a breaker, and his favourite memories from Red Bull BC One.

B-Boy Arttech at Red Bull BC One © Focus Sports

When did you start breaking? How did you discover it?

I started breaking back in 2009. One of my school friends had a compilation video of the Red Bull BC One 2005 World Finals on his phone. He encouraged me to try one of the moves, as I already knew how to do handstands. I enjoyed trying out the moves, so I started going to cyber cafes to research about breaking. I would watch tutorials on YouTube and attempt the moves after returning home. That’s how it all began.

How would you describe your breaking journey in a few sentences?

I am me when I’m breaking. I look at it in a very artistic and technical way. So, when I am dancing, I focus on forms, directions, levels and layering. It might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but that’s my journey and it’s perfect for me.

What is the story behind your B-Boy name?

My mentor gave me my B-Boy name in 2016. I was in Malaysia for a competition, representing India for the first time internationally. He coined the name Arttech from the words art and tech, which define my style and breaking approach.

Which crew(s) do you represent currently? Have you been a part of any others?

I represent Roc Fresh Crew right now and I have been with them since 2016. Before that, I was a part of Fictitious Crew and ALLin Crew.

B-Boy Arttech at Red Bull BC One © Focus Sports

Do you remember your first battle in a breaking competition? How was that experience?

My first ever breaking battle was back in 2011. A few local B-Boys came to our practice spot and asked me and my friends to battle them. It was friendly at first, but things got heated soon and we ended up trash talking each other for a good 25 minutes. That’s when both crews decided to call it off. I remember being nervous, but I had fun with the challenge.

Where do you usually learn new moves? Do you invent them or look to social media for inspiration?

Because I have been breaking for over 10 years, I know I have already found my style. I don’t watch tutorials anymore. I like to explore the depth of every single move to improve my movement patterns and make them more explosive.

Whenever I feel like I’m getting stuck and repeating the same old moves, I go back to square one and look to the basics for inspiration. I try to create new footwork patterns to get me out of my comfort zone, expand my vocabulary, and improve my understanding of breaking.

What is your training schedule like?

I practice three-four days a week for about two hours each day. I train with my girlfriend or my mentor. I also make it a point to follow the diet plan prescribed by my coach. Apart from this, my fitness regime also consists of daily high intensity workouts for building endurance and strength.

What is the one thing you love most about breaking as an art form or culture?

There are a lot of things I love about breaking, but what I love the most is the freedom to create. I think it’s amazing that we have complete creative freedom to think and move in the way that we want to. We can create 100 different moves out of a single move.

What has been your greatest achievement in breaking so far? And what is a goal you hope to achieve?

My personal greatest achievement in breaking was when I won the Malaysia Got Hip Hop 7-to-smoke battle in 2016. I was the first Indian B-Boy to win this competition. The experience of competing outside the country helped me evolve my breaking style.

My goal is to break for as long as I can. I don’t want to become stagnant with particular sets of moves, so I keep building new patterns to ensure I don’t get bored of breaking in the long run.

B-Boy Arttech at Red Bull BC One © Focus Sports

Which B-Boys or B-Girls do you look up to in India and internationally? And why?

The only B-Boy I look up to in India is my mentor, B-Boy Bunny. He has been teaching me since 2013 – I am still his student and I want to keep learning from him in the future. I look up to him because he has made me what I am today; not just as a breaker, but also as a human.

Internationally, I’m inspired by B-Boy Megas aka Vengeance. I think the style he developed in the 1990s and early 2000s was ahead of its time. I have never seen anyone do the amount of detailing he does in his moves.

How many editions of Red Bull BC One have you participated in? Share your personal best memory from the competition.

This is the third time I am participating in Red Bull BC One Cypher India. I was a part of the first edition in 2015, but I didn’t make it to the top-16. I reached the semi-finals in 2017. This year, I’m super excited to have fun and just do my thing.

I remember in 2019, I was cyphering backstage at the Red Bull BC One World Finals in Mumbai. B-Boy Anton from Germany saw me, came up to me, and told me that he thought I was one of the best B-Boys he had seen that night. That is one of my favourite memories.