B-Boy Burst: “Music is the key to my creation of breaking moves”

B-Boy Burst (Prince Paswan) started breaking when he was a teenager, twelve long years ago.

Hailing from Kolkata, the full-time breaker lives by the mantra: ‘Let music be your master. You be the student.’ He has always looked up to B-Boys who utilize the power of music to create something magical.

Returning to Red Bull BC One Cypher India for the fourth time, he will be competing with the top-16 B-Boys from the country.

Here, he talks about his dynamic entry into breaking, his love for music, and how he prioritizes experiences over winning titles.

B-Boy Burst at Red Bull BC One © Focus Sports

When did you start breaking? How did you discover it?

I had been a dancer since I was quite young, but it was mostly Bollywood dancing. In 2011, I was watching this international dance TV show called So You Think You Can Dance and I came across B-Boy Legacy’s audition. I was super impressed by how he danced; it was the first time I saw breaking. I started looking up B-Boying videos on YouTube. My friend Rakesh taught me how to do back flips and at the time, that’s what I though breaking was all about. In 2012, I met my friend Valentine, who’s a DJ now. He introduced me to breaking properly.

How would you describe your breaking journey in a few sentences?

I remember that the day I learnt how to do a backflip, everything changed. That’s when I knew I would practice breaking till my very last breath. It’s been 12 years since and I’m still going.

What is the story behind your B-Boy name?

In 2012, an event called Cypherholics, organized by Roc Fresh Crew, took place in Kolkata. Quite a few German breakers had come down for the event. In the cyphers, I was just doing my thing. A German breaker, B-Girl Frosty, asked me what my B-Boy name was and I told her I just referred to myself as Prince. She noticed me for the next few rounds and told me my name should be B-Boy Burst, because of my energetic and explosive breaking style. I thought it was cool, because I like to burst when the music drops.

Which crew(s) do you represent currently? Have you been a part of any others?

I have been representing Break Guruz Crew and Big Bong Theory Crew for the last eight-nine years. I was a part of another crew before that.

Do you remember your first battle in a breaking competition? How was that experience?

About one-and-half years into my breaking journey, Culture Qualifier took place in Kolkata and luckily I won that battle. It was a crazy moment. I didn’t go into the competition thinking about winning. I just wanted to represent what I did.

Where do you usually learn new moves? Do you invent them or look to social media for inspiration?

Breaking has four foundational pillars; power moves and footwork are among them. After spending some time in strengthening these foundations, we can work on creating moves. We keep creating and adding. For me, creating new moves is all about the music. Music is the key to my creation.

What is your training schedule like?

I train with my crew four-five times a week for about four hours each time. Once every week, we just chill and rest – that’s also important for the body. I mostly train with my crew, but I also train solo sometimes. My solo sessions are when I’m able to work on my own vision.

Since an early age, I picked up football as a sport, which drilled a disciplined workout routine into me. Even now, I wake up at 5am and go for a run, and I also do some calisthenics workouts in the morning. In the evenings, I focus on breaking.

B-Boy Burst at Red Bull BC One © Focus Sports

What is the one thing you love most about breaking as an art form or culture?

Breaking is extremely athletic. Your entire body is involved in it. I don’t think any other style has the kind of body freedom that breaking has to offer. When you put that together with music, it’s amazing. Music is everything to me.

What has been your greatest achievement in breaking so far? And what is a goal you hope to achieve?

Winning and losing is a part of the system, but I want to win people’s hearts. I’ve loved meeting beautiful people, travelling everywhere, and learning about life. That’s what I’ve got from breaking and I prioritize that over wins and losses.

A goal for the future is simply performing. I also write rap, so I really see myself being a performer in the future.

Which B-Boys or B-Girls do you look up to in India and internationally? And why?

One of my inspirations is B-Boy Stick from my crew. I just want to be like him. When I saw him performing in Kolkata for the first time, I was extremely impressed. There are lots of breakers who can do moves, but he’s the only one I’ve seen who puts music and moves together to create something powerful. I also draw inspiration from many others breakers, like B-Boy Hotshot, B-Boy Bunny and B-Boy Flying Machine . B-Boy Flying Machine is like a brother to me. We have a great time whenever I visit him in Mumbai.

Internationally, B-Boy Casper, B-Boy Kmel, B-Boy RoxRite, B-Boy Cloud and B-Boy Born are the ones who inspire me. When I see them, I feel like they’re not holding anything back.

How many editions of Red Bull BC One have you participated in? Share your personal best memory from the competition.

This will be my fourth time. In 2017, I battled B-Boy Flying Machine in the top-16. I remember I almost had it. I lost to him and he went on to win the title. Whoever wins in my round ends up winning the championship. It’s happened quite a few times.

The vibe of Red Bull BC One has always been immaculate. It’s every B-Boy’s dream to be on that stage, with the whole country watching. It makes you feel like anything can happen.