B-Boy Crazy Bright: “Every time things got tough, I pushed myself harder”

B-Boy Crazy Bright at Red Bull BC One © Focus Sports

B-Boy Crazy Bright (Surya Dharshan) has been involving in the scene for a very long time.

He is originally from Chennai and has been practicing breaking for nine years now. Two years ago, he quit his job in IT and moved to Bengaluru to pursue dance as a career. He now considers himself a professional breaker.

He will be competing in the top-16 of Red Bull BC One Cypher India 2022 – his third time in the competition; the only breaker from Chennai to qualify thrice.

In the lead up to the competition, he talks about how he got started in breaking, pursuing his passion, and inspirations in the dance form.

When did you start breaking? How did you discover it?

I started breaking in March 2013. It happened entirely by accident. When my mentors in the Fifth Element crew asked me which dance form I wanted to learn, I just said hip-hop and they eventually assigned me to breaking. That’s how I got into breaking.

How would you describe your breaking journey in a few sentences?

I believe that sometimes in life you get stuck on a path when going backwards is more difficult than going forward. I would describe this to be how my journey in breaking has been so far. Every time things got tough, I pushed harder to make myself better. I’ve always kept pushing forward as a breaker.

What is the story behind your B-Boy name?

My name is Surya, which means the sun. So my mentor, B-Boy Madd-Kaung, suggested my stage name to be B-Boy Bright. Additionally, my personality since childhood has always been that of a prankster. Even in my breaking, I portray that crazy energy and persona. B-Boy Donel realised this aspect of my character and suggested I call myself B-Boy Crazy Bright. And that’s how I got the name.

Which crew(s) do you represent currently? Have you been a part of any others?

Currently I'm not part of any crew. I'm an alumnus of my college crew Gang DNA. I was also part of Fifth Element.

Do you remember your first battle in a breaking competition? How was that experience?

My first battle happened at Stanley Medical College in June 2013. I had only been breaking for about three months then. If you ask me to describe my throw-down in that battle, I’ll have to say what people told me: they said I looked like a fish from a small aquarium which had been taken out of the water and thrown on the dance floor. It was pathetic. But Madd-Kaung was still very supportive and pushed me to keep practicing.

Where do you usually learn new moves? Do you invent them or look to social media for inspiration?

I was blessed to have an internet connection while I was in school, so I used to keep watching breaking videos all day long and learn new moves. As I matured as a breaker, I started understanding my body and created moves that worked best for my body.

What is your training schedule like?

I train for four-five hours every day of the week; no breaks. I do a mix of solo training and training with others. I also do calisthenics as a workout to help strengthen my body and keep it in good shape for breaking.

What is the one thing you love most about breaking as an art form or culture?

Breaking is one of the hardest dance forms in the world, both physically and mentally. I love discovering and perfecting difficult things, and that’s what attracted me to breaking.

What has been your greatest achievement in breaking so far? And what is a goal you hope to achieve?

This year, I got down at the South India qualifiers of the Original Street Championship, where I seriously injured my chin. But I still I ended up reaching the finals of both breaking and open-style categories. That was a big achievement!

One of my goals is to be recognised in the international breaking scene, some day.

Which B-Boys or B-Girls do you look up to in India and internationally? And why?

B-Boy Victor has his own unique style and moves. B-Boy Issei gives his life to the battle, no matter who he is up against. When B-Boy Alkolil breaks, you don’t want to blink or else you’ll miss details. B-Boy Lilou brings different emotions to a battle; it’s very difficult to do that. B-Boy Amir is changing the entire game, and taking it to the next level.

In India, I love B-Boy Flying Machine . I love the hard work he puts into breaking to achieve big things. To top it up, he’s a multi-faceted artist; he raps along with breaking.

I find B-Girl Sushma’s story very inspiring as well. She is living proof that you can achieve anything if you put your heart and mind to it.

How many editions of Red Bull BC One have you participated in? Share your personal best memory from the competition.

I qualified among the top-16 B-Boys at Red Bull BC One Cypher India in 2019, 2021 and 2022. I cherish my memories of qualifying for the first time in 2019. I won the championship at Freeze 2018, which had given me an automatic qualification berth in the Red Bull BC One Cypher India top-16.

Any other favourite memories from the history of Red Bull BC One overall?

My favourite moment of all-time is from the final of Red Bull BC One Cypher India 2019 – the battle between B-Boy Tornado and B-Boy Wildchild. That moment when Tornado did a back roll and transitioned into a 2000 was epic. It was a tough move, and he did it with such grace and agility. I’ll always remember that moment.