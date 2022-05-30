B-Boy Ginni: “Breaking gives me a path to follow and constantly guides me”

B-Boy Ginni (Goutam Kaulsee) is a upcoming breaker in the Indian scene.

Having come across the dance form just five years ago, he might be considered a young ‘un by the many seasoned B-Boys he will go up against in the top-16 of Red Bull BC One Cypher India 2022 .

But having committed himself to the dance and culture a few years ago, Ginni has earned his spot in the top-16 through his talent just as any of his contemporaries would have.

The breaker from Kurukshetra, Haryana, now settled in Delhi, has a few victories to his name and is gunning for many more.

Here he talks about how he found his love for breaking, how it gives him structure in life, and who are his influences.

B-Boy Ginni at Red Bull BC One © Focus Sports

When did you start breaking? How did you discover it?

I started breaking at the beginning of 2017. I used to watch people doing flips at the park next to my house. I had no idea about breaking as a dance form then, but I found tricking quite fascinating. Eventually a friend named Shivam told me about breaking and told me to start practicing. I had never thought of doing this competitively, but I loved doing the moves. During the 2020 lockdown, I decided to become full-time B-Boy.

How would you describe your breaking journey in a few sentences?

When I started out, it was for the love of those athletic moves. During the lockdown, I practiced breaking for almost eight hours every day, at home or at the park. Eventually when things opened up in 2021, I started winning at well-known jams and competitions. Making it to Red Bull BC One Cypher India 2022 is my first time in the top-16 of the competition, and it has inspired me to go all out. It’s a matter of pride to be representing New Delhi and North Zone. Let’s see where this path takes me now!

What is the story behind your B-Boy name?

Ginni is the name my parents and relatives have been calling me since I was a child. So I thought it would be best to keep it as my breaker name as well.

Which crew(s) do you represent currently? Have you been a part of any others?

I am a part of Smokin Skillz crew. I've not been a part of any other crews.

Do you remember your first battle in a breaking competition? How was that experience?

My first battle was at a local event in Delhi called Mahabharata Vol. 1. I entered as a participant for the first time. There were over 60-70 breakers getting down in that jam. It was a very different experience for me. I was extremely nervous and totally clueless. I lost the battle, but I also learnt that day that you need to have a different mind-set to battle.

Where do you usually learn new moves? Do you invent them or look to social media for inspiration?

I work on my own style and forms by myself. I try to understand the way my body moves and explore what I can do naturally. I take fundamental forms and moves, and I work on adding details to them.

What is your training schedule like?

I train twice a day, for four hours a day. I train solo, mostly at the park or the studio. I practice with my crewmates once or twice a week. I also work out, doing push-ups and stretching to keep my muscles conditioned.

What is the one thing you love most about breaking as an art form or culture?

Breaking is something that has improved my life by leaps and bounds. It has given me a path to follow and it constantly guides me in the right direction. Because of breaking, I follow a daily routine, a healthy diet, remain fit, etc. That’s what I love the most about it.

What has been your greatest achievement in breaking so far? And what is a goal you hope to achieve?

Winning the 3v3 title at Bharat Jam was one of my greatest achievements. Apart from that, qualifying for Breezer Vivid Shuffle and now for Red Bull BC One Cypher India 2022 have been big achievements for me.

My goal in breaking is to represent myself in the best way possible and to be seen as one of the top B-Boys in the country and internationally.

Which B-Boys or B-Girls do you look up to in India and internationally? And why?

I love the Skill Brats Renegades crew consisting of B-Boys Luigi, Kid David and Casper. They’re totally real and their lifestyles show in their dance. They all have unique styles and their own flavours.

In India, I find B-Boy Flying Machine very inspiring. He has represented the country and proven himself beyond any doubt, over and over again.

How many editions of Red Bull BC One have you participated in? Share your personal best memory from the competition.

This was my first time qualifying for Red Bull BC One Cypher India. I had been practicing for a few months for the North Zone qualifiers. I loved the atmosphere and enjoyed every bit of the qualifier rounds.

Any other favourite memories from the history of Red Bull BC One overall?

My favourite Red Bull BC One memory is the 2019 India Finals, when B-Boy Tornado became the Indian B-Boy champion. I also loved watching all the rounds of the Red Bull BC One 2019 World Finals between B-Boy Menno and Killa Kolya.