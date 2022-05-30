B-Boy Jack: “My dream was always to create my own breaking style”

B-Boy Jack (Jai Khanagwal) began his journey in breaking through inspiration from television shows.

But his decade in breaking has taught him so much and he has worked actively to expand his style as a B-Boy, making him a standout breaker in India’s scene. His 25-plus solo titles from Indian breaking competitions speak for his talent.

As one of the first generation breakers from north India, he also takes it upon himself to educate the younger dancers; he’s been teaching breaking for eight years now. And his crew have led the way by hosting jams and battles.

As he prepares to compete in the top-16 of Red Bull BC One Cypher India 2022 , he reflects on his journey, how he has grown as a breaker and as a person, and what he is most proud of in his years as a breaker.

B-Boy Jack at Red Bull BC One © Focus Sports

When did you start breaking? How did you discover it?

I started breaking in 2012. Back then, I had seen Rohan and Group and Fictictious perform breaking moves on the TV show Boogie Woogie. I used to copy their moves, but I didn’t know then that it was breaking. One day, my friend got me a VCD of the final battle from the movie You Got Served. Watching that clip, I was so mesmerized that I couldn’t believe it was real dance; I thought it was some kind of VFX trick. That’s where it all began for me; that’s when I decided that breaking is all I want to do in my life.

How would you describe your breaking journey in a few sentences?

In the beginning, I felt like it just wasn’t possible for me to win a breaking battle. The competition was fierce and it just seemed too difficult for me. As time passed by, I started believing that it was something I could achieve. It took a lot of time honestly, and there have been a lot of highs and lows in my journey; I've lost a lot of battles and I've won a lot as well. But my crewmates supported me, guided me in the right direction, and they motivated me to work hard. In fact my crew conducted Delhi’s first jam, Cypherholics; and that kept me motivated too. I think I’ve matured a lot as a breaker; I'm doing hard work as well as smart work.

What is the story behind your B-Boy name?

My name is Jai Khanagwal, so I shortened it to Jack for my B-Boy name.

Which crew(s) do you represent currently? Have you been a part of any others?

I’m a member of Tandav Crew. We have also recently started another crew called TFS, which is actually a collective of breakers from four crews – Tandav, Fearless, Smokin Skillz and SameAge.

Do you remember your first battle in a breaking competition? How was that experience?

Yes, I remember. My first battle was in the top-16 at a local jam in Delhi in 2013. It was a totally different experience for me because I’d only been practicing before that. The stakes were really high in battle; I realized I needed to be disciplined and focussed. I lost the top-16 battle against B-Boy Speedy. It was then that I realised what aspects of my dance I needed to work on further.

Where do you usually learn new moves? Do you invent them or look to social media for inspiration?

In the beginning of my breaking journey, I learnt moves from watching shows like Boogie Woogie. Now I learn from watching YouTube videos, training with my friends, and working on my creativity.

What is your training schedule like?

I train at least three-four hours a day, six days a week. I train solo most of the time. I also do stretching, running and calisthenics for my fitness to help with breaking.

What is the one thing you love most about breaking as an art form or culture?

Breaking gives me the freedom to express myself, without any inhibitions. Through breaking, I realized that I can be whoever I want to be. It also gives me a platform to prove to the world that I'm not someone who can be ignored. Another point is that I used to be troublesome as a kid; I’d always get into fights, growing up in a rough neighbourhood. Breaking gave me direction and a window to vent out all my anger and energy. Now I don’t fight, I battle!

B-Boy Jack at Red Bull BC One © Focus Sports

What has been your greatest achievement in breaking so far? And what is a goal you hope to achieve?

My dream was always to create my own breaking style, which would have all the flavours of toprock, footrock, powermoves, etc. My biggest achievement is that I've finally created that style.

My goal is to be considered as one of the best B-Boys internationally.

Which B-Boys or B-Girls do you look up to in India and internationally? And why?

I remember watching the movie Step Up 2, which had B-Boy Luigi. At the time, I didn’t know he was Luigi, but I used to copy his moves. His style was very energetic; so that’s been an inspiration. I also look up to B-Boy Thesis; his creativity, musicality, originality, etc. He is a complete artist.

My crewmates, B-Boy Goldy and B-Boy Abhilash, have also played a major role in motivating me and inspiring me. I have learnt a lot from them, about breaking and about life in general.

How many editions of Red Bull BC One have you participated in? Share your personal best memory from the competition.

I have thrice qualified for the top-16 at Red Bull BC One Cypher India; 2016, 2018, and now in 2022 is the third time. My favourite memories are from 2018, which took place in New Delhi and was won by B-Boy Flying Machine . It was in my home town and the overall vibe was just super special.

Any other favourite memories from the history of Red Bull BC One overall?

My all-time favourite Red Bull BC One memory is from the world final battle between B-Boy Hong 10 and B-Boy Lilou in 2014. The video of that battle had gone totally viral among all the Indian breakers. If you ask any Indian breaker from that period, they know exactly what I’m talking about; we all absolutely loved it! That battle was super raw. I don’t often see battles like that these days.