B-Boy Shawn: “The thing I love the most about breaking is the community”

B-Boy Shawn (Shawn Mendes) is often regarded as one of the best breakers in India.

Born and raised in Goa, he moved to Bengaluru in 2014 to live as a full-time breaker.

He has many accolades to his name; he’s won 10 national breaking titles and has represented India in Paris at B-Boy World 2018.

He now prepares to compete among the top-16 B-Boys of Red Bull BC One Cypher India 2022 – his fifth time making it to this level in the competition.

Here he chats about how he got started in breaking and what he hopes to achieve with his career as a dancer.

B-Boy Shawn at Red Bull BC One © Focus Sports

When did you start breaking? How did you discover it?

I started breaking in 2010. My brother Shane had shown me a video of B-Boy Lilou vs Hong 10 at Red Bull BC One 2055 World Final. That video really got us hooked to breaking. At the time, I just wanted to learn one move to be cool. So I learnt the baby freeze. Then B-Boy Dominic challenged me to do a one-handed handstand and I aced it. It got really competitive between us; he kept challenging me to try new moves and I managed them. The next thing I knew, I was a B-Boy!

How would you describe your breaking journey in a few sentences?

I would say my journey started in 2014 when I moved to Bengaluru to be a full-time B-Boy. I wanted to prove to everyone that I'm going to be a good, sustainable B-Boy. But once I got to Bengaluru, I realized that life was tough because I didn’t have much money. It was Shane and me, just trying to survive. But soon enough I started winning a lot of competitions. I won this competition called Dance@Live, and I represented India in Taiwan at the age of 17. Since then, I've just tried to stay consistent and keep pushing the envelope.

What is the story behind your B-Boy name?

I used to call myself B-Boy Sweet Tooth because I loved cakes and desserts. But everyone made fun of it, so I changed it to B-Boy Shawn within six months!

Which crew(s) do you represent currently? Have you been a part of any others?

I'm a part of Black Ice Crew in Bengaluru. I’ve not been a part of any other crew.

Do you remember your first battle in a breaking competition? How was that experience?

My first battle was at India Hiphop and Latino Festival, when B-Boy Pelezinho was judging in 2010. It was a different feeling because I didn’t know how to battle and had only been practicing for about six-seven months; I was 15 years old at the time. Fortunately, I made it to the finals. There were some good B-Boys there, and I even defeated B-Boy Likith and B-Boy Dominic. I lost to our crew leader B-Boy Nas.

Where do you usually learn new moves? Do you invent them or look to social media for inspiration?

In the beginning, I learnt a bit from YouTube videos. At the time, I used to practice dancing on slower music, not break beats. I also tried to attend every single workshop I could to get better. And I would watch a lot of anime, so I tried to incorporate those movements in my breaking.

What is your training schedule like?

I practice twice a day, mostly alone. I try to put in at least four-five hours every day. Sometimes I work out doing push-ups and working on the double bar.

B-Boy Shawn at Red Bull BC One © Focus Sports

What is the one thing you love most about breaking as an art form or culture?

The thing I love the most about breaking is the community. Every time I go for a jam, I end up meeting all the people I've grown up dancing with. Everyone motivates me and it’s a great circle to be a part of.

What has been your greatest achievement in breaking so far? And what is a goal you hope to achieve?

My greatest achievement was when I represented India at B-Boy World 2018 in Paris, where I battled B-Boy Shigekix.

My goal is to have stability in my life in order to keep dancing. I want to live sustainably as a dancer. I hope winning Red Bull BC One can help me in that mission.

Which B-Boys or B-Girls do you look up to in India and internationally? And why?

I love B-Boy Thesis and the whole Knuckleheads Cali crew. I love the way they move and their style.

In India, I look up to B-Boy Flying Machine and B-Boy Wildchild . They push me every day to get better. They improve so fast, and it’s always inspiring. I also love training with B-Girl Jo , B-Girl Flowraw and B-Girl Mughda.

How many editions of Red Bull BC One have you participated in? Share your personal best memory from the competition.

I've qualified for the Red Bull BC One Cypher India top-16 a total of five times. I made it to the semi-finals once and the final once. My best memory from the competition was when I battled B-Boy Flying Machine in the 2017 final. I gave it my all.

I also loved being part of Red Bull BC One Cypher India 2021. It taught me a lot. I had kind of reduced competing for a few years before. But participating in the competition last year made me learn a lot about myself. Even though I lost, I felt I danced my best and I gave it everything I had.