B-Boy Sid: “I have to fulfil my brother’s dream of winning Red Bull BC One”

B-Boy Sid (Siddhesh Jadhav) is a 22-year-old from Mumbai who has been breaking despite the odds.

He dropped out of college a few years ago to support his family. Working in the food delivery industry to make ends meet, he still finds the time to nurture his passion for breaking.

As he prepares to compete in the top-16 of the Red Bull BC One Cypher India 2022 , he discusses his journey in breaking, how he has to take forced exiles from the dance he loves, and his ultimate goals as a dancer.

B-Boy Sid at Red Bull BC One © Focus Sports

When did you start breaking? How did you discover it?

My brother, Rushikesh Jadhav (MC Azad), started breaking in 2007 and he began to teach me. All of us local boys from my area used to go watch people do flips at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse. Iron Heart Boys Crew was formed there, and we would train, perform, and do shows with them there.

I used to practice hip-hop dance earlier, but my interest in breaking grew as I watched my brother practice. When I saw him performing on a stage for the first time, I realized that I wanted to do the same. I only fully got into breaking in 2016.

At that time, I had a keypad phone. I wouldn’t even get info about competitions like Red Bull BC One until the registrations had closed. It was only in 2019 when I got a new phone that I was able to get such news on time.

How would you describe your breaking journey in a few sentences?

When I started breaking, my family was not very supportive. My dad had my back, but the others couldn’t understand my passion. Slowly, when I began appearing on TV, my mom and my relatives started coming around. Now as long as I continue to focus on my job, they are accepting of breaking.

What is the story behind your B-Boy name?

The founder of Iron Heart Boys Crew shortened my name from Siddhesh to Sid, and that’s how the name B-Boy Sid came about. I liked the sound of it and now it’s my identity.

Which crew(s) do you represent currently? Have you been a part of any others?

I was with Iron Heart Boys Crew earlier. Now I’m a part of a college crew called Dance Riders and another crew called Scorpions.

B-Boy Sid at Red Bull BC One © Focus Sports

Do you remember your first battle in a breaking competition? How was that experience?

My first battle happened when I was in college. I’d made up my mind that I would only do whatever I was a 100 per cent confident with. So I stuck to power moves and flairs. I loved the hype I got from the audience.

Where do you usually learn new moves? Do you invent them or look to social media for inspiration?

YouTube is a great teacher. But I also try to make my own moves by coming up with lots of variations for moves that I already know.

What is your training schedule like?

While I was in college, I would practice all day. I wouldn’t even attend lectures. But after the financial conditions at home worsened, I had to dropout and start working. Now it’s hard to find time to practice every single day. I wake up at 4:30am to report to duty at 5:00am. There have been times when I’ve not been able to practice breaking for two-three months.

I always train solo. I carry my shoes, speaker, and a change of clothes with me wherever I go. If I see a garden or a nice training spot, I start training there.

What is the one thing you love most about breaking as an art form or culture?

I love that breaking allows you to build an identity for yourself. There was a time when I didn’t have money to attend events and I was quite young, so people didn’t let me into bars, where these events took place. Nobody took me seriously. Now people in the industry know who I am and that’s a great feeling. I’ve been approached by every crew in Mumbai. I get DMs from people who are eager to learn and don’t have anyone to teach them, so I provide online classes for free. I want to share my knowledge so nobody else has to struggle like me.

What has been your greatest achievement in breaking so far? And what is a goal you hope to achieve?

My biggest achievement so far is that I’ve made it to the top-16 of Red Bull BC One Cypher India this year. It was my brother’s dream to have the Red Bull BC One trophy at home. I want to bring it home for him. And I want to go compete in international competitions after this and showcase my style there as well.

Which B-Boys or B-Girls do you look up to in India and internationally? And why?

I love to watch videos of the all-stars at the Red Bull BC One 2005 World Finals for inspiration. The first international workshop I ever attended was of B-Boy Luigi in 2019. Then I also got the chance to go to B-Boy Ronnie’s workshop in the same year. This year, I’ve had the pleasure of learning from B-Boy Differ and B-Boy Menno. The B-Boys in India have always underestimated me, so I look outside for inspiration.

How many editions of Red Bull BC One have you participated in? Share your personal best memory from the competition.

I first participated in Red Bull BC One in 2019, where I made it to the top-32 in India. One of my best memories of the competition is from this year’s West Zone Cypher. It was the first-time ever that I got a lot of support from the crowd. The judges, host, crew members, other B-Boys; everyone was hyping me up and calling me “People’s favourite”.

I’m very positive about the India finals this year, and I’m pumped to give it my all. I had to go to Dubai for a show, but I cancelled it after I heard I was in the top-16 of Red Bull BC One Cypher India finals. After all, I have to fulfil my brother’s dream.