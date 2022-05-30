B-Boy Tornado: “Breaking is an escape from the daily stresses of life”

B-Boy Tornado (Ramesh Yadav) is a celebrated figure in the breaking community.

As the winner of Red Bull BC One Cypher India 2019, he got to compete in the Last Chance Cypher ahead of the world finals that took place in Mumbai in the same year. He made it to the top-16 at the Last Chance Cypher, further than any Indian breaker had gone before.

Hailing from the humble roots of suburban Mumbai, the 24-year-old breaker has always dreamed of travelling the world. And while the pandemic rendered him unable to accept invitations from Japan and France to showcase his art, he’s hopeful for the future.

As he returns to Red Bull BC One Cypher India 2022 to compete among the top 16 B-Boys, he is hopeful of bringing the trophy home and representing India on the world final stage once again. Here, he talks about his introduction to breaking, his journey so far, and the many places he hopes it will take him.

B-Boy Tornado at Red Bull BC One © Focus Sports

When did you start breaking? How did you discover it?

I started when I was 14 years old. I’d gone to a birthday party where a few dancers were breaking – we used to call it “stunts” at the time. It was very different from my daily routine. You never see someone casually doing a handstand in regular life. That’s what drew me to it.

How would you describe your breaking journey in a few sentences?

My 10-year journey in breaking has been all about practice, travel and competitions. Earlier, whenever I used to travel to a new city, I wouldn’t know anyone there. And now, I just need to drop one message and five-six friends come to pick me up wherever I go. The competition has also grown over the years and my personal practice has improved as well.

What is the story behind your B-Boy name?

People spend months learning spinning moves, but I learnt the technique in two days. My motion reminded my crewmate of a tornado, so he started calling me that. And that’s how I got my B-Boy name.

Which crew(s) do you represent currently? Have you been a part of any others?

Currently, I’m a part of Flying Machine Crew and Same Age Crew. Back in the day, I started out with Breaker Kit Crew.

Do you remember your first battle in a breaking competition? How was that experience?

I don’t remember my first battle, but I do remember my first title – Breezer Vivid Shuffle. I had an injured shoulder but I still managed to win that championship. It meant a lot to me.

Where do you usually learn new moves? Do you invent them or look to social media for inspiration?

I don’t watch breaking videos on YouTube. My inspiration for new moves comes from crashing. You often crash in different ways while performing moves and that’s what fuels new movement patterns for me.

What is your training schedule like?

I practice every single day. If a competition is coming up, I train for eight hours a day. If there’s an upcoming competition, I train for four hours a day. When I need to make routines or moves, I train alone. When I need to showcase or polish those routines, I practice with my crew.

What is the one thing you love most about breaking as an art form or culture?

For me, breaking is an escape from the daily stresses of my life. That’s the only time I can chill out and enjoy a clear mind.

B-Boy Tornado at Red Bull BC One © Focus Sports

What has been your greatest achievement in breaking so far? And what is a goal you hope to achieve?

I loved that I was able to fulfil my teacher’s dream when I won the Red Bull BC One Cypher India in 2019. As for the future, I don’t have one lone goal or dream. If I did, I would only work until I achieved it. I have tons of things I’m aiming for and I will achieve them soon – I’m sure of it.

Which B-Boys or B-Girls do you look up to in India and internationally? And why?

I admire the breaking styles of B-Boy Victor, B-Boy Stripes and B-Boy Storm. I once sold my phone to be able to go watch B-Boy Storm in a competition in Bengaluru. He’s a legend. He was around 45 years old when I went to watch him perform. I too want to keep dancing as I get older.

How many editions of Red Bull BC One have you participated in? Share your personal best memory from the competition.

I’ve participated in every edition of Red Bull BC One in India and I won the 2019 edition. I was very excited about the opportunity to travel outside India through Red Bull. As luck would have it, the world finals in my year happened right here in Mumbai. It only took me 500 rupees to reach the venue. Nevertheless, it felt great to be the first Indian B-Boy to reach the top-16 in the Last Chance Cypher.

Do you have any other favourite memories from the history of Red Bull BC One overall?

Every edition has taught me something new. In 2017, when I qualified for the top-16 in Red Bull BC One Cypher India for the first time, I was thrilled to be travelling by air to Bengaluru. I was so excited about taking a flight and staying in a hotel that when I reached the event, I couldn’t focus on the battle. I drank a lot of Red Bull and watched the whole event happily.