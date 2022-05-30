B-Boy Vibe: “Breaking gives me inner freedom, peace of mind and happiness”

B-Boy Vibe (Jeeva Suriya) is a breaker from Chennai who moved to Bengaluru to pursue his passion.

He started breaking eight years ago and has amassed 15 major breaking titles to his name.

But coming from a modest family – his father is an ambulance driver who funded his early breaking classes – Vibe decided that he needed to establish himself and help out at home. He is currently a professional breaker and is also pursuing an MBA degree.

As he prepares to compete among the top-16 B-Boys at Red Bull BC One Cypher India 2022 , he talks about his friends in the breaking community, how he likes to train, and what are his goals for the future.

B-Boy Vibe at Red Bull BC One © Focus Sports

When did you start breaking? How did you discover it?

In 2013, I came across this video of B-Boy Lilou and B-Boy Cloud from the final of Red Bull BC One 2009. That was when I saw breaking for the first time. I asked my father to enrol me for weekend breaking classes conducted by B-Boy Nash at Tower Park after that and started learning the dance form.

How would you describe your breaking journey in a few sentences?

My breaking journey has been an interesting one with its fair share of ups and downs. I had to quit breaking for an entire year due to my job. I would’ve quit it for good if not for B-Boy Crazy Bright ; he convinced me to follow my passion. Now I’m living in Bengaluru after quitting my job, and I’m trying to live as a full-time B-Boy.

What is the story behind your B-Boy name?

I started out with the name B-Boy Basic. But at some point B-Girl RA from Chennai saw me dance and told me she was getting a really good vibe from my dance. She suggested I change my name. So from 2016 onwards, I’ve gone with the name B-Boy Vibe.

Which crew(s) do you represent currently? Have you been a part of any others?

I’m a part of To Be Decided crew. I used to be a part of Team Flik, which was an all-style dance crew.

Do you remember your first battle in a breaking competition? How was that experience?

My first battle was at a small jam that happened in Chennai, organised by Indian Hip-Hop Nation in 2014. I got eliminated in the very first round. I remember feeling really scared before the battle. That battle taught me to pay attention to musicality and stay calm in a battle.

B-Boy Vibe at Red Bull BC One © Focus Sports

Where do you usually learn new moves? Do you invent them or look to social media for inspiration?

Early on, I learnt a lot of my moves watching YouTube videos and from the people I trained with. Nowadays, what I like to do is turn off the music and practice according to an internal beat and imagining music in my mind. It helps me execute new moves very well and in rhythm.

What is your training schedule like?

I try to practice for at least three-four hours every day. I train with B-Boy Crazy Bright and B-Girl Sushma on her terrace. Back in Chennai, I used to practice alone.

What is the one thing you love most about breaking as an art form or culture?

Breaking gives me inner freedom. It gives me peace of mind and happiness. It also has given me a platform where I can represent myself.

What has been your greatest achievement in breaking so far? And what is a goal you hope to achieve?

My greatest achievement has been qualifying for the top-16 of Red Bull BC One Cypher India 2022.

I have never set any hard and fast goals for myself in breaking. My goal is to practice breaking for as long as I can, without relenting. I want to go on for as long as possible. If I can manage breaking only till I’m 40 years old, then after that I’ll get down as a rocker and only do top rock. I want people to see me not as B-Boy Vibe the champion, but as a good breaker in the Indian and international scene.

B-Boy Vibe at Red Bull BC One © Focus Sports

Which B-Boys or B-Girls do you look up to in India and internationally? And why?

There are so many B-Boys who I look up to. But if I had to name just one, I would say B-Boy Ratin from Brazil. He was in the Red Bull BC One World Finals twice. I love everything about him; from the way he moves, down to the way he maintains eye contact with his opponents. He’s awesome.

How many editions of Red Bull BC One have you participated in? Share your personal best memory from the competition.

This is the first time I’ve qualified in the top-16. I felt really free while battling on the Red Bull BC One stage. I was able to listen to the music really well and I danced soulfully.

Any other favourite memories from the history of Red Bull BC One overall?

I loved the Last Chance Cypher at Red Bull BC One 2019, which happened in India. There were so many breakers from across the world. We’ve always seen the most famous breakers in big competitions. But at Last Chance Cypher, there were so many new breakers I didn’t know about who all brought something unique to the table. That’s definitely my best memory.