B-Girl Bar-B: “As a B-Girl, I feel very empowered whenever I am on stage”

B-Girl Bar-B (Siddhi Tambe) has gone through personal transformations in the few years that she has been practicing breaking.

From changing her B-Girl name to gaining much confidence through battle experience, she’s primed as she gets ready for Red Bull BC One Cypher India 2022 ; her second time in the competition.

Her mother is an anganwadi teacher and her father a ward boy in a hospital, which are vastly different professions than what Bar-B chose to take up as a professional dancer. Nevertheless she has had the support of her family throughout her career, which has helped her grow as a B-Girl.

Here she discusses her progression as a breaker, inspirations, and goals for the future.

B-Girl Bar-B at Red Bull BC One © Focus Sports

When did you start breaking? How did you discover it or how did you decide to start?

I remember dancing since my early childhood days. Whenever I would hear music, I’d start dancing. My mother noticed this and encouraged me to pursue dancing formally. In fact she enrolled me in a local dance class where I started learning Bollywood dance styles. When I was in grade 12, I noticed some B-Boys practicing in my neighbourhood and was fascinated. That’s when I first started breaking.

How would you describe your breaking journey in a few sentences?

I would credit my entire journey as a breaker to the support and encouragement my parents have willingly and constantly extended. They’ve been with me throughout my journey – taking me to classes, battles, workshops, and always caring for me. I would also say that my crew members have been an integral part of my journey; they’ve taught me all the dance styles I know and helped me grow and evolve as a dancer and a breaker.

What is the story behind your B-Girl name?

I was originally B-Girl Sid but people confused it to be a male name. So my crew members started calling me Bar-B and that became my breaker name.

Which crew(s) do you represent currently? Have you been a part of any others?

I have been representing the 3-D Crew ever since I started breaking.

Do you remember your first battle in a breaking competition? How was that experience?

My first experience in a breaking competition was unplanned and totally impromptu. I was just thrown into a battle – I had no idea what was happening. I got onto the dance floor and started doing whatever moves I had learnt till then. But the hype and appreciation were overwhelming and encouraging. I was the youngest B-Girl on that dance floor and I got a lot of support from the crowd. That pushed me to participate in more battles going forward.

B-Girl Bar-B at Red Bull BC One © Focus Sports

What is your training schedule like?

I train for three hours every day. Most of the time I train by myself, but sometimes I do train with my crew.

What is the one thing you love most about breaking as an art form or culture?

Breaking gives me confidence; it gives me strength. As a B-Girl, I feel very empowered whenever I am on stage. Breaking makes me happy and it has taught me the importance of being consistent and determined while achieving my goals.

What has been your greatest achievement in breaking so far? And what is a goal you hope to achieve?

My first memorable battle was against B-Girl Smoke. I was very young and lost that battle; I ended as runner-up in that competition. I was the youngest B-Girl in the competition. I was also a runner-up at Freeze in Bengaluru. And in 2021, I won the National Breaking Championship, which took place for the first time in India. My aim is to be the best B-Girl in India and win Red Bull BC One Cypher India. I also plan to participate in as many battles and competitions as possible so that I can showcase my talent.

Which B-Boys or B-Girls do you look up to in India and internationally? And why?

While there are many B-Boys and B-Girls that I look up to, the one I admire the most is B-Boy Menno. His moves are wonderful and his transitions are very smooth – it is something I aim to achieve.

How many editions of Red Bull BC One have you participated in? Share your personal best memory from the competition.

To be honest, the first time I participated in Red Bull BC One, I felt like I hadn’t done my best because I was very nervous. This will be my second time in the competition and I aim to give it 200 per cent. I’ve been practicing as much as possible. The aim is to win and make my parents and crew members really very proud.