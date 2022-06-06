B-Girl Bar-B: “Winning Red Bull BC One Cypher India is a dream come true”

B-Girl Bar-B is on top of the world after winning Red Bull BC One Cypher India , her first time winning the competition and becoming B-Girl Champion.

But she is also aware of the challenges that lay ahead for her at the Last Chance Cypher in New York.

Emotional about her win, she talks about her preparation for Red Bull BC One Cypher India 2022, her excitement about visiting New York, and how she plans on preparing for it.

B-Girl Bar-B © Ali Bharmal

What was the first thought that ran through your mind when you were announced as champion?

I was honestly very surprised and stunned. I did not expect to win at all so it was a bit overwhelming. I had always dreamt of being at Red Bull BC One Cypher India and was doing it for the second time now. I had dreams of the trophy being presented to me and holding it up in front of everyone – and my dream actually came true! I was happy as I got a chance to prove myself to my family, friends and everyone that believed in me. My mother was there. I didn’t get to see her, but knowing her, she would’ve been really happy and crying.

What did it mean to you to have a full crowd at Red Bull BC One? How did it affect your performances?

I was really nervous being on stage in front of such a large crowd. Luckily I had a lot of confidence in myself that I could do it. I tried to focus more on myself rather than the crowd.

This was your first time winning the competition. When did you first dream of winning it and what does it mean to you to have achieved that?

When I was younger, I had watched the Red Bull BC One World Finals and always wanted to be the one winning. I must have been 13-14 years old when I saw the first Red Bull BC One competition. There were so many B-Boys and B-Girls doing such amazing moves. It really inspired me to want to get into breaking. It’s literally a dream come true for me.

B-Girl Bar-B © Ali Bharmal

How did you practice from the time you qualified for the top-8 to the point you competed in the finals?

I trained for three-four hours every day. I had exams going on during this time too, which made it really difficult to focus on both things. I used to practice breaking in whatever time I got after studies, no matter how little the time; that’s the only way I could manage three-four hours in the day.

What did you think of the other B-Girls in competition? Which was your toughest battle?

All the B-Girls were really good. I really enjoyed the competition because they were all very skilled and competitive. I found B-girl Jo to be the strongest, even though I didn't get to battle her directly. Even B-Girl Sumku was a really strong contender. I can’t just single anyone else out cause they were all so good. I battled B-Girls Sushma, Smiley and Glib. I found the final battle against B-Girl Glib to be the hardest. I crashed a little during the battle and felt like I might have lost the title because of that, but luckily I was announced as the winner.

B-Girl Bar-B at Red Bull BC One Cypher India 2022 © Ali Bharmal

You will now participate in the Last Chance Cypher. What do you know about it and what are you looking forward to most?

I want to do my best and represent India well at the Last Chance Cypher. I want to prove that Indian B-Girls are also really good and talented. There will be a lot of amazing B-Boys and B-Girls there, so it will be extremely competitive. It’s going to be a global battle and will have breakers from all around the world. It will be very hard to compete against them but I'll give it my 100 per cent and do my best.

What are your preparation plans for the Last Chance Cypher?

I’m going to be concentrating on my diet because I’ll need a lot of stamina to compete with international breakers. I’ll keep practicing with my friends and my mentors, and I’ll try to just have a good time while practicing.

What are you looking forward to the most about the trip to New York, apart from the battles?

I’m going to research about New York first and then decide where all I want to go. I don’t really know anyone there yet. I would really love to socialize with everyone there and network with breakers from everywhere.