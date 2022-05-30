B-Girl Glib: “Breaking has helped me discover myself”

B-Girl Glib (Simran Ranga) took up breaking six years ago when she saw some local B-Boys practicing and was fascinated by the dance form.

Today, the Jaipur-based dancer says that breaking is an extremely important part of her life because her identity and personality have formed around it.

In the last few years, she’s achieved success by making it to the top-4 of the Red Bull BC One Cypher India 2021 B-Girl Championship and also put in a credible performance at the National Breaking Championship.

As she gets ready to participate in Red Bull BC One Cypher India 2022 , she shares details about how she likes to train, where she gets her inspiration, and what she loves about breaking.

B-Girl Glib © Focus Sports

When did you start breaking? How did you discover it or how did you decide to start?

I started breaking in 2016; I’ve been a breaker for six years. I just noticed some B-Boys perform one day and was fascinated by this unique style. I got really curious and decided to try it. It was challenging to begin with, but it has also been an enriching and fulfilling experience.

How would you describe your breaking journey in a few sentences?

It has been a really difficult journey but beautiful at the same time. Breaking has helped me discover myself, enrich my personality, and it has made me who I am today. Breaking has given me an identity.

B-Girl Glib © Focus Sports

What is the story behind your B-Girl name?

I like to think that my B-Girl name explains my moves, which I believe are slick and smooth moves. But to be honest, I got this name from my teacher, Mr Deven Singh, who used to call me “glib” because I would slip a lot while training.

Which crew(s) do you represent currently? Have you been a part of any others?

I have represented TheCaperBeatsCrew for the last three years.

Do you remember your first battle in a breaking competition? How was that experience?

My first battle was a local cypher in Jaipur. I was the only B-Girl who enrolled in the competition. I decided to take up the challenge and got down in the battle. I was extremely nervous while taking the stage but went ahead with it anyway. I was selected in the top-16 and lost, but they gave me an award for ‘Best B-Girl’. That battle was also the first time I attempted performing the windmill, which was a big deal for everyone, including myself. That battle motivated me to participate in more competitions and grab as many titles as possible.

B-Girl Glib © Focus Sports

Where do you usually learn new moves? Do you invent them or look to social media for inspiration?

I just explore from my body; I like to see how my body can move and try to stay fluid. I keep working on my moves all the time and keep polishing them. I’ve learnt a lot of moves from my teachers and crew members; they always help me create something new.

What is your training schedule like?

I practise five days a week for three-four hours each day. My training depends on how I am feeling that day. If I'm feeling energetic and strong, I practice power moves and try to create something new. But if I am not feeling up to it on any particular day, I just work on my dancing skills and don’t practice breaking moves as much. I practise and cypher with my crewmates for most of my training sessions.

What is the one thing you love most about breaking as an art form or culture?

Breaking is freedom for me. There are no boundaries while I am performing on stage and I feel one with myself when I am breaking. It is an integral part of who I am – it is my identity and I can talk freely about it with everyone.

What has been your greatest achievement in breaking so far? And what is a goal you hope to achieve?

Till now, I’ve had three big milestones as a breaker. The first was getting selected in the top-4 of the Red Bull BC One India Cypher 2021 B-Girl Championship. The second milestone was claiming bronze in the National Breaking Championship. And the third was winning the north zone cypher of Red Bull BC One 2022 India.