B-Girl Gunjan: “I feel Red Bull BC One will be a great head start for me”

B-Girl Gunjan (Gunjan Verma) starting breaking in 2020.

So she has the least experience among the top-8 B-Girls of Red Bull BC One Cypher India 2022 .

As she prepares to face-off against the best B-Girls in the country, in her first big challenge as a breaker, she sees the competition as a stepping stone rather than a daunting task.

Here she narrates her short journey in breaking and talks about how excited she is to feature in Red Bull BC One Cypher India 2022.

B-Girl Gunjan at Red Bull BC One © Focus Sports

When did you start breaking? How did you discover it?

The first time I saw breaking was on a TV show; some B-Boys were grooving on a dance reality show. The moment I saw that I knew I wanted to try it out. But I had no idea about what it was called. While searching on the internet, I came across a tutorial by B-Boy Intact (Ruffneck Attack crew, Ukraine). That’s when I started exploring breaking and practicing. I also started connecting with a lot of B-Boys and B-Girls through Instagram. And through that I discovered that I could get training to be a breaker.

Training was really tough in the beginning because I had been a trained contemporary dancer. B-Boy Ruhin was training me and was very patient with teaching me the foundations. Initially, I didn’t have enough body strength, and I kept failing because breaking requires a lot of strength. After a few months of strength training, I was able to pick up moves much faster. I started breaking in November 2020. Today, I’m a dedicated B-Girl and don’t practice contemporary dance anymore.

What were the challenges you faced when you first started breaking?

Luckily, my family has always been supportive about my passion for dancing. My biggest challenge when starting out was finding the right training. My home is three-four hours from Delhi. It was difficult for me to travel all the way to Delhi for training. And everyone I asked was not willing to give me online classes. Except for B-Boy Ruhin, who readily agreed to train me online.

Do you remember your first battle in a breaking competition? How was that experience?

My first battle was in November 2021, a year after I started training. I was extremely nervous when it was my turn to go up. I blanked out for three-four seconds. But then after the two rounds, I started enjoying it and got accustomed to the feeling.

What I loved about that first battle was how supportive the community in Delhi was. I didn’t know anyone initially. I was also the only B-Girl in the competition. But everyone was very supportive. After my battle, everyone gave me a lot of tips on what I could improve in my dance.

What is the story behind your B-Girl name?

I believe your breaking name defines you. I’ve only just started out so I decided to go with my real name for now. Once I find my character, I’ll probably change my B-Girl name.

Where do you usually learn new moves? Do you invent them or look to social media for inspiration?

I watch a lot of YouTube videos to learn new moves. I also take classes and work hard to learn difficult moves.

What is your training schedule like?

There are no crews or individuals in my hometown who practice breaking. So whenever I am home, I practice alone. I practice through the week by myself. And on weekends, I travel to where there are other B-Boys and B-Girls to practice with a group. My daily solo practice is for at least three to four hours. On weekends, I want to make the most of being with a group, so I practice until my body gives up.

What is the one thing you love most about breaking as an art form or culture?

I really like how athletic and artful breaking is. The blending of the two is really exciting for me.

What has been your greatest achievement in breaking so far? And what is a goal you hope to achieve?

Participating in Red Bull BC One Cypher India had been my main goal. I’ve only been a part of three battles before Red Bull BC One, so this is a huge step up for me. I am nervous, but ready.

My next goal would be to participate internationally and continue growing as a breaker.

Which B-Boys or B-Girls do you look up to in India and internationally? And why?

I love different styles and grooves. So any B-Boy or B-Girl who is stylish and groovy really appeals to me. I love watching B-Boy Intact from Ukriane, and B-Boy Wildchild and B-Girl Jo from India.

Anything else you would like to add?

My journey, however brief, has been really exhilarating. I am excited for my future and really looking forward to participating in Red Bull BC One Cypher India 2022. It’s a really great opportunity for a fresher like me. I will get to meet and talk to seasoned breakers. I feel this will be a great head start for me.