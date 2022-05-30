B-Girl Jo: “Anyone who’s breaking can bring something new to the table”

B-Girl Jo (Johanna Rodrigues) is a very well-known name in the breaking scene in India.

She’s won Red Bull BC One Cypher India twice and represented the country on the international stage. And her holistic approach to the art form, and to life in general have been lauded by many within the community.

She is one of the most experienced B-Girls in India currently, and will be going for a hat-trick of titles at Red Bull BC One Cypher India 2022 , after her wins in 2019 and 2021.

Her she speaks about the upcoming challenge, her philosophy as a breaker, and her favourite experiences at Red Bull BC One.

B-Girl Jo at Red Bull BC One © Focus Sports

When did you start breaking? How did you discover it?

I got interested in breaking after watching JAM in 2013; watching the dance live really piqued my interest in the style. From 2014, I was fully absorbed in practising breaking and developing my own routine. So it’s been eight years since I started off.

Breaking slowly became something I really loved doing and wanted to keep doing. A year after I started practising, I really wanted to do a round in a battle. With that goal in mind, I registered for breaking competitions. From then on, I had to take it one step at a time, getting eliminated in top-16 rounds first but soon enough I was climbing up to top-4 in competitions. It was when I started participating and winning in the B-Girl category that I was able to change the game for myself; it really gave me the confidence to do this full time.

What is the story behind your B-Girl name?

My stage name is Jo, a shortened version of my real name, Johanna. I’ve been called Jo by my friends and family since way before I was a B-Girl, so it automatically became my breaker name too.

Which crew(s) do you represent currently? Have you been a part of any others?

I’m part of the Black Ice Crew in Bengaluru. I’m also a part of Break Brahma, which is a hip-hop project (not a breaking crew).

B-Girl Jo at Red Bull BC One © Focus Sports

Do you remember your first battle in a breaking competition? How was that experience?

My very first battle was an all-girls all-styles battle. I slowly eased into breaking battles by starting with 3v3 battles. It was definitely scary taking part in solo competitions at that time; I remember blanking out where I wouldn't remember the moves I’d danced just after I’d finished dancing. The adrenaline rush was just so great back then that I wouldn't remember a thing. Even these days I'm a bit hazy after a performance.

Where do you usually learn new moves? Do you invent them or look to social media for inspiration?

You obviously make your own moves after a while. Having unique moves and an identity is a very important part of breaking. I like to let whatever influences I have just flow through my performance.

What is your training schedule like?

When I’m very close to a competition, I practice three to four hours a day. I only take a break on days when there is some other work, like a video shoot.

My routine consists of yoga, strength training and conditioning. Some days I do my training and practice by myself, and other days I practice at our Break Brahma studio where there are a lot of different people practising. Some of my crew members come there too. It’s quite a community that’s built up and we mostly practice together.

Very recently I also started strength and conditioning training, which I feel has helped my body get more balanced. Doing just one sport/activity for many years tends to create imbalance in the muscles where some muscles get stronger and the weaker muscles just don’t get worked on. My trainers have been helping me cover up my weak points through strength and conditioning. Finding quick power used to be very challenging for me because with my yoga background, I have a lot of slow smoothness but power was lacking. I feel I'm finally getting there now.

B-Girl Jo at Red Bull BC One © Focus Sports

What is the one thing you love most about breaking as an art form or culture?

It’s so free and constantly evolving, and each breaker is a part of its evolution. It’s not just a handful of breakers influencing the scene. Anyone who’s breaking can change the game and bring something new to the table.

What has been your greatest achievement in breaking so far? And what is a goal you hope to achieve?

My biggest achievement so far would be winning Red Bull BC One Cypher India 2021. I won for the first time in 2019. When you win for the first time, people can say that it was because of luck, but when you win for the second time as defending champion, it really cements your position as a consistently good breaker.

Since Red Bull BC One Cypher India 2022 is right around the corner, I’m looking forward to having a hat-trick of title wins. I think that’ll be really cool. Apart from this, I’m actually looking forward to hitting the international stage as well. Earlier I used to be confused on how to compete with international breakers, but with the experience I’ve gained over the last few years and especially after visiting Poland for the Red Bull BC One 2021 Last Chance Cypher, I feel really confident. I learned a lot while competing in Poland. Winning on the international stage is definitely my next target.

Can you tell us more about your experience going to Poland?

It was really incredible. Each time I competed, changed me as a person and allowed me to grow. There’s so much conversation that happens inside and outside the battle that we don’t see in videos or in livestreams. Just before the girls go for a qualifier, even though we are competing against each other, there’s a really good energy and everyone is helping each other level up mentally. Going to Poland and being part of the World Final Camp was a really incredible experience. Making friends from different parts of the world really helped me resonate with the idea of being a full-time breaker. Of course there was a lot of pressure before my performance, but looking back, the overall energy made the whole experience worth it.

B-Girl Jo at Red Bull BC One © Focus Sports

Is there something you are doing differently that will impact your performance this year?

Yes, I’m looking at everything more holistically this year. I’m trying to incorporate it into my whole persona and not just my practice. I am focusing on being calm and patient because that is really helping me keep my training going at a much quicker pace. It’s helped me to reduce distractions, internal difficulties and self-doubt. Working on these things – alongside my breaking of course – will hopefully help me achieve what I need in order to win Red Bull BC One Cypher India 2022.

Any other favourite memories from the history of Red Bull BC One overall?

My favourite experience at Red Bull BC One has to be the breakfast table. At the world final, there are breakers from different countries sitting and having discussions. Having them gather and share a meal together happens to be my favourite time.

Which B-Boys or B-Girls do you look up to in India and internationally? And why?

I’ve looked up to many breakers over the years. These days I look up to breakers who are at my level and are pushing to become better. There’s B-Grl Vanessa who started getting into battles around the same time as me. I’ve witnessed her climb to the top and her journey really inspires me. I’m really inspired by B-Boy Flying Machine from India also. Others who inspire me are my crewmate B-Boy Shawn and my teacher B-Boy Joon .