B-Girl Shreya: “Breaking has been a challenge, mentally and physically”

B-Girl Shreya (Shreya D) has been evolving her own style in a city that lacks adequate support for breaking.

Hailing from Visakhapatnam, Shreya says motivation was hard to come by because there are very few breakers and crews in her city. So she has always looked outside India for motivation.

As she prepares to compete in the top-8 B-Girls category of Red Bull BC One Cypher India 2022 , having made it to the national finals for the first time, she opens up about how she sustained her career, grew as a breaker, and continues to find motivation.

When did you start breaking? How did you discover it?

I started breaking in 2015; I was just 13 years old then. I’ve always sought challenges in life; I wanted to do something different and unconventional, so I kept looking for opportunities. And I found that opportunity one day when I spotted a poster for breaking classes while returning home from school. I thought it was interesting, so I searched online to understand what is breaking and I was thoroughly fascinated. I decided to give it a shot; I asked my dad to enrol me in the classes, which he surprisingly agreed immediately. That’s how my journey in breaking began.

I met my coach Sohail Singh Gill through the classes, who encouraged me further to practice breaking wholeheartedly. Mind you, I was a chubby child at 13 so practising regularly was a challenge for me. But with the motivation from my coach, I was able to stay consistent with my practice. I also made sure I kept mixing it up by practicing new moves regularly, so I was always interested.

How would you describe your breaking journey in a few sentences?

I would say my journey was transformative. It was really challenging not just physically but mentally as well. And it is still going on, it isn’t over yet.

What is the story behind your B-Girl name?

My breaking name is the same as my given legal name. I wanted to keep it real so I didn't go for any fancy names. It's B-girl Shreya, my true self.

Which crew(s) do you represent currently? Have you been a part of any others?

I represent the Destiny Breakers Crew from Vizag, my home town.

Do you remember your first battle in a breaking competition? How was that experience?

My first battle was at Original Street Dance Championship in the kids’ category; I was below 16 years of age. That first battle was an enriching experience. I ended the competition among the top-4. And I also got to meet my favourite breaker B-Girl Nadia from the Funky Style Crew from Siberia. I also met B-Boy Shigekix from Japan, B-Boy Kosto from the Top 9 Crew from Russia, and B-Boy Abstrack from the Skill Methodz Crew. Meeting such inspirational people on the back of my first battle was a huge experience for me and it motivated me to keep at it.

B-Girl Shreya at Red Bull BC One © Focus Sports

Where do you usually learn new moves? Do you invent them or look to social media for inspiration?

I learnt all the foundational moves from my coach Sohail Gill. I also learnt a lot of moves by watching YouTube videos of dancers across the globe. Whenever I learn a new move, I like to flip it around. I add some personal style, details or flavour to make it uniquely mine. I also take advice from professionals such as B-Girl MadMax so that my style improves overtime.

What is your training schedule like?

As of now, I am not a full-time professional breaker. I have a day job. So I make time to practice and train whenever possible. I attend breaking classes on Monday, Wednesday and Friday for an hour each. The other days of the week I go to my coach’s studio for extra training. There’s no specific time but I spend at least 14 hours a week practising. Unfortunately, there is no scope to cypher or train with other breakers because there are hardly any breakers or crews in my city.

What is the one thing you love most about breaking as an art form or culture?

I love breaking for its culture of course but breaking is more like a challenge for me; it is a challenging form of self-expression. When I am breaking, I let go of everything and I find my freedom. That is the best part.

What has been your greatest achievement in breaking so far? And what is a goal you hope to achieve?

Achievements are not just about titles; they are much more than that. One of my big achievements has been qualifying for Red Bull BC One Cypher India 2022. But for me a bigger achievement has been my breakthrough journey and evolution as a breaker. It didn't happen overnight, it took a lot of effort and practice in a city which doesn’t have a breaking culture, and it needed me to stay motivated on my own to keep practicing. Now my aim is to win an international battle.

Which B-Boys or B-Girls do you look up to in India and internationally? And why?

My inspiration has always been international breakers like Nadia, Narumi, Ayumi, Bruce Almighty, Menno, MadMax etc. I look up to these breakers as someday I see myself being as good as them. I want to grow and evolve to that level.

How many editions of Red Bull BC One have you participated in? Share your personal best memory from the competition.

I have participated in the city and regional qualifiers thrice. I am very happy to have qualified for Red Bull BC One Cypher India this time around. My personal best memory is my round in Hyderabad in 2019 – it was my first time at Red Bull BC One, and first experiences are always special. Another favourite memory is the watching the B-Girl finale of 2020 online. The battle between MadMax and Kastet was very inspiring!