B-Girl Smiley: “Simply doing a 9-to-5 job cannot work out for a breaker”

B-Girl Smiley (Pooja Kumari) started breaking in her hometown of Guwahati but found her way to Bengaluru where she is pursuing her passion.

A trained Bharatnatyam dancer, she says she loves breaking for the freedom it allows her, which definitely doesn’t exist in classical dance forms.

As she prepares to compete among the top-8 B-Girls at Red Bull BC One Cypher India 2022 , she shares what she has learned balancing a personal and professional life that has been hinged around her passion for breaking and wanting to pursue it as a career.

When did you start breaking? How did you discover it?

I’ve been a classically-trained Bharatnatyam dancer since childhood. I pursued it till my second year of college and then started to feel the need to learn something new in dance. That led me to join a hip-hop dance class. Then one day, I saw a group of B-Boys practising in a park. Their moves really fascinated me; it was unlike anything I’d done in classical or hip-hop dance. I later searched for breaking videos on YouTube and was fascinated; I immediately started practicing some moves I saw in the YouTube videos. I hail from Guwahati where there are few breakers and breaking crews, so I ever had company to practice breaking. But soon after I started practicing, I was able to attend my first breaking workshop when Flying Monkey, Funky Monkey, Nevermind and a few others hosted Break & Chill in Guwahati. The workshop really taught me a lot about breaking and made my practice a lot more focused. It’s been about five years since that day. I haven’t turned my back on classical dance entirely; I still practice it from time to time. But breaking is my favourite jam.

What is the story behind your B-Girl name?

I tend to smile a lot. I laugh and smile a lot. So the people around gave me the nickname Smiley. When I went to my first battle, they asked me for a stage name. I didn’t know what to say at the time so I asked for suggestions and people said to use my nickname. So my first battle is when I used my breaking name Smiley for the first time, and since I did very well in that battle, I kept it thinking it must be a lucky name.

Do you remember your first battle in a breaking competition? How was that experience?

My first battle wasn’t really a breaking battle; it was more of an open category dance competition that happened at Assam Engineering College. I was quite nervous and excited. The feeling that I got after the first battle was exhilarating and made me realise that I want to continue doing this. I still have the same feeling as I practice breaking today.

Where do you usually learn new moves? Do you invent them or look to social media for inspiration?

I used to follow B-Girl Jo online. She used to put out a lot of tutorial videos. Leno and Storm are also some of my favourites. I’ve actually watched a lot of B-Boys and B-Girls online over the years; I think I’ve watched every breaking video that has a tutorial in it.

What is your training schedule like?

I try to practice for at least two hours daily. I like to try different things in training; sometimes they work and sometimes they don’t. Since I have a day job, I try to not physically overdo things in practice; I take at least one day off every week. If I practice six days in a week, two days will usually be power moves, two days will be footwork and the other two days would be for creating something new.

B-Girl Smiley with B-Boy Wing at a Red Bull BC One workshop © Focus Sports

Do you do anything apart from this for fitness?

I work at Cult Fitness as a dance fitness trainer, so my day job tends to keep me fit. I spend two to three hours a day in dance fitness training. So that makes roughly two-three hours of fitness and two hours of breaking every day.

Could you tell us about your previous day job working in a bank and why you quit?

When I first moved to Bengaluru, I used to work in a bank. Even though it was a desk job, it was too stressful for me. As a breaker, you need to keep pushing yourself mentally and physically. But I used to get so drained working at the bank that I stopped breaking for about five months.

After those five months of not breaking, I decided it was enough and finally quit the bank. The thing that helped me decide to quit were some moments at the first National Breaking Championship. It took place in Mumbai and a lot of us B-Girls travelled for it.

The night before the competition, we talked a lot about breaking and how we practise. I remember having a weird dream that night in which everyone was breaking but I was working at the bank and crying. Everyone was practising in front of my office while I was seated at a laptop and crying while watching them dance. I woke up and knew that I didn’t want to be the person in my dream anymore. The next day itself, I resigned from that bank job.

I realised how it was affecting me and felt that it was a good decision to quit. I wouldn’t have quit if I hadn’t gone for the championship, met those B-Girls, and if I didn’t have the dream. It was the experience of talking to them about their everyday lives that made me realize I wanted to change how mine was going. You might not earn as much money breaking as you could working at a bank, but if you really want to pursue breaking properly then you have to do what you have to do.

What is the one thing you love most about breaking as an art form or culture?

Classical dance does have a lot of discipline as does breaking, but the kind of freedom I feel while breaking is very unique and different. There is so much more exploration that can be done with breaking as there are no set rules like classical dance. It’s unthinkable to be rolling around on the floor and jumping around wildly as a classical dancer. It’s this freedom of exploration that makes me feel really good about breaking. I can do anything with my shoulder, my knee, my elbow, and any part of the body without restrictions. What I love the most about breaking is the ability to create something new using any part of my body.

Which B-Boys or B-Girls do you look up to in India and internationally? And why?

In India, I like B-Boy Wildchild and B-Boy Flying Machine as they were among the first to represent India in Red Bull BC One internationally. I like many more breakers because everyone has their own styles, creativity, techniques and charm. Amongst B-Girls, I like B-Girl Glib for the way she battles. I also like B-Girl Bar-B and B-Girl Jo . Jo was the first girl to become Red Bull BC One Cypher India B-Girl Champion, and that is really inspiring. I will be competing against all these inspiring people at the 2022 national finals, so I’m really looking forward to it.