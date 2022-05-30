B-Girl Sumku: “Breaking has made me confident and stronger”

An accomplished dancer, B-Girl Sumku (Yasum Takum) chanced upon breaking while exploring myriad dance forms.

Her passion for dance manifested during her childhood when she would groove to Bollywood songs. She then went on to learn Latin dance styles like salsa, bachata, zouk and kizomba. She dedicated herself to breaking in 2015 and has travelled across the country and internationally for competitions. She travelled to Russia twice to compete in the B-Girl battle of one of the biggest breaking events there, ComboNation (2018 and 2019). She has also travelled to Switzerland in 2019 for the DPC Jam.

Originally from Arunachal Pradesh and now living in Delhi, she has been instrumental in educating and training young B-Girls; she has been teaching for three years. She’s also conducted workshops in Delhi, Arunachal Pradesh, Shillong and Guwahati.

As she prepares to compete among the top-8 B-Girls of Red Bull BC One Cypher India 2022 , she reflects on her life in breaking and where she is placed right now.

B-Girl Sumku at Red Bull BC One © Focus Sports

When did you start breaking? How did you discover it?

While I first started breaking in 2012, I was learning and performing other dance forms till then. I had learnt Latin dance styles before that, but I fully committed to breaking in 2015 as because I had truly started to enjoy it. Since then, I have never looked back!

My introduction to breaking was when I saw a few breakers at my dance studio in Arunachal Pradesh; they were practicing headstands, which really fascinated me. I felt like I could do it too so I tried them. That was the moment I first got into breaking.

How would you describe your breaking journey in a few sentences?

I’d say breaking has made me a nomad as I’m travelling very often for events, workshops and jams. I have a lot of adventures and new experiences through breaking. I also think breaking is like living a warrior’s life because there are so many competitions and battles.

What is the story behind your B-Girl name?

Sumku is actually my deceased younger sister's name. I was very young when she passed away and don't have many memories of her. So as a dedication to her, I chose to keep my artist name as Sumku, after confirming with my parents that they were fine with it.

Which crew(s) do you represent currently? Have you been a part of any others?

I represent the Dance Mafia Crew from Delhi. It is a crew of street dance professionals.

Do you remember your first battle in a breaking competition? How was that experience?

Yes! My very first battle was in Delhi in 2015. It took place at Saraswati Music College. The battle was against B-Boy Control and I was the only B-Girl participating in the event. After the battle, I got a lot of appreciation and positive feedback. It was a great learning experience and propelled me further into the world of breaking.

Where do you usually learn new moves? Do you invent them or look to social media for inspiration?

These days social media is easily accessible for everyone, so I learn a lot from there. Most of the time I get ideas from watching other breakers online, and sometimes I invent my own moves. Also some moves are created accidentally; sometimes when I’m trying to do a move and it doesn't go as planned, it ends up becoming a new move that I then practice.

What is your training schedule like?

I try to train for two to three hours daily, which doesn’t always work out. With Red Bull BC One Cypher India 2022 coming up, I’m pushing myself to train more. Quite often, I train with my fiancée and sometimes with other breakers.

What is the one thing you love most about breaking as an art form or culture?

I love everything about breaking as an art form. It gives you the freedom to learn new moves. I love that I can create movement on my own; that is really beautiful.

What has been your greatest achievement in breaking so far? And what is a goal you hope to achieve?

Breaking has made me confident and stronger; I would say that is a big achievement. Another achievement is that I have travelled to national and international breaking events. I’ve also successfully opened and run a breaking school named Quest: The Hip-Hop Skool in Delhi with my fiancée; that is my biggest achievement so far.

My goal is to be known as one of the strongest and toughest B-Girls in the world.

Which B-Boys or B-Girls do you look up to in India and internationally? And why?

B-Girl Bonita from Rock Steady Crew (USA) is my all-time inspiration. I also look up to B-Girl Kotya from Belarus, who represents the Young Generation Crew; her high-level power moves really motivate me to push myself.

How many editions of Red Bull BC One have you participated in? Share your personal best memory from the competition.

This is my second time participating in the Red Bull BC One India Cypher. I think my best memory was when I was selected for the top-8 this year. I hope to create some wonderful new memories this time!