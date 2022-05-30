B-Girl Sushma: “I had to prove myself to my family to be a breaker”

B-Girl Sushma’s (Sushma Athial) journey in breaking may have begun with a lack of support from her family, but she is highly accomplished now in her craft.

Through her determination, grit and patience to pursue her ambition, Sushma now stands as a successful breaker and a master of her craft.

As she prepares to compete among the top-8 B-Girls at Red Bull BC One Cypher India 2022 – her third time in the competition – she shares her memories in her breaking career so far and explains her desire to represent her country on the international stage.

B-Girl Sushma at Red Bull BC One © Focus Sports

When did you start breaking? How did you discover it?

I started breaking about five-six years ago. I was already an accomplished Bollywood dancer but I was also very ambitious. While practicing for a college dance show with my crew, I saw some B-Boys doing their breaking routine in a park. That was when I discovered breaking. I joined them to learn a few moves, and eventually started practicing regularly. The first two years were difficult as my crewmates were also beginners, so we didn’t have anyone to guide us.

My family has always been more academically-oriented. I really had to prove myself to them in order to continue as a breaker. They didn’t know much about breaking culture when I started out. They have gradually become really supportive as I keep introducing them to more aspects of the culture.

Earlier, when they could not understand what I do, my schedule used to be really packed. I used to train for two hours in the morning, spend the whole day in college, then practice in the park for a few hours, and then I would return home and study till midnight. At that time, they would only allow me to practice breaking as long as I was top of my class in college. Over time they realized that I could perform well in academics and breaking without compromising either; I’d even managed to top the class when studying Masters in Physics. Now my parents are very supportive; they’ve even built me a personal dance studio at home.

Which crew(s) do you represent currently? Have you been a part of any others?

I’m not part of any Indian crew at the moment. I’m part of an international crew called Mouth Full Of Ants. I haven’t attended any international battles with them as yet, but hope to do so really soon. They recruited me recently after watching some of my videos online; I was invited to join by a crew member named Mikey.

Do you remember your first battle in a breaking competition? How was that experience?

My first battle was at Turtle Jam; a dedicated breaking competition and one of the best jams that take place in Bengaluru. In that first battle, I was only able to do very basic moves, but I promised myself that I will practice really hard and do much better the next time around. In 2019, I made it to the semi-finals in the mixed category.

Where do you usually learn new moves? Do you invent them or look to social media for inspiration?

I have a teacher named Bala, who mentors me and teaches me moves. B-Boy Crazy Bright has also been mentoring me recently. I practice all my moves at my home studio. I watch a lot of videos on YouTube and also love to make up my own moves.

B-Girl Sushma at Red Bull BC One © Focus Sports

What is your training schedule like?

I train at least six to seven hours a day. I do conditioning training for the body in the morning. I practice moves and work on individual elements of my dance in afternoon and evening sessions. I usually practice alone if I am working on creating new moves. I also participate in group practice sessions almost every day.

What is the one thing you love most about breaking as an art form or culture?

For me, breaking is a lifestyle. Breaking brought a lot of discipline to my life and it made me a better person. Winning and losing in battles has made me humble and taught me to not take anything for granted. Breaking has also taught me to really appreciate others, their hard work and skills. I am really passionate about breaking and it feeds my ambition.

What has been your greatest achievement in breaking so far? And what is a goal you hope to achieve?

I have a lot more to accomplish when it comes to breaking. I don’t consider anything I have done yet as my greatest achievement. I feel that I have a lot of scope to achieve more.

My goals for the future would be to represent India internationally. There are so many international competitions like Red Bull BC One, Silverback, Undisputed, etc; I would love to participate in all of those.

Which B-Boys or B-Girls do you look up to in India and internationally? And why?

Internationally, B-Girl Nadia is a huge inspiration; I used to watch her videos when I started out. I was lucky to be able to meet her in Kerala when she visited to conduct a workshop. I also like B-Boy Menno and B-Boy Amir. From India, I look up to my mentors.

How many editions of Red Bull BC One have you participated in? Share your personal best memory from the competition.

20 days before Red Bull BC One Cypher India 2019, I had a shoulder tear. I took a very painful treatment called PRP to get better in time for it. I went through a lot of anxiety during that period and even had to practice with a sling on one arm. Luckily, I healed completely a week before the competition and was able to work on my sets properly. So that’s an important memory for me.

Another memory is from last year when I didn't get selected. I was very disappointed initially but it pushed me to train better and assess my weaknesses. It gave me a better understanding of my flaws. Not qualifying last year actually made me a better breaker.

Red Bull BC One Cypher India 2022 is right around the corner. I’m really excited and feeling really good about it. I am considering this as an opportunity to level up my breaking skills. I am a bit overwhelmed too.