Katsu One: We never imagined breaking would be an official sport in 2024

B-Boy Katsu One is a legendary Japanese breaker who helped shape the hip-hop scene in his country.

As a member of the famed Mighty Zulu Kingz, All Area Crew and Fresh Sox Crew, Katsu One made it his mission to promote the hip-hop community and educate people about hip-hop and breaking.

B-Boy Katsu One conducts a workshop at Red Bull BC One Camp India 2023 © Focus Sports

He has been a dancer, judge, scenester, educator, promoter, organizer, and much more, all the while with a focus on helping the breaking community in Japan and around the world.

Katsu One was invited to be a part of the World Dance Sport Federation and has overseen the major chunk of work that went into breaking’s inclusion as part of the biggest multi-sport event in the world.

Recently he was in Mumbai to attend Red Bull BC One Camp India 2023 where he conducted a workshop on footworks and judged a footworks battle as well.

Here he speaks about the journey that got breaking into the Olympics.

Could you explain your role with the World Dance Sport Federation?

I’m a part of the core breaking group at WDSF. It consists of six people from all over the world and we check the structure at World Dance Sports. Personally, I’m in charge of the Olympic Qualification Series.

B-Boy Katsu One performs at Red Bull BC One Camp India 2023 © Focus Sports

When did you join this committee?

I was working with Japan Dance Sports Federation in 2017 when WDSF sent me a Facebook message (haha). They asked me to be a judge with WDSF. After that, they asked me to be a part of this core committee. All this happened between 2017 and 2020.

What was the start of the journey to get breaking included as a discipline in Paris 2024?

A lot of people know that breaking was part of the Youth Olympics in 2018. But even before that, we had organised a WDSF Youth Breaking Championship in Japan, and it was hugely successful. The International Olympic Committee watched that and was instantly interested.

I don’t think even WDSF thought that breaking would be an official sport at the 2024 Olympics. We all believed it could be possible, but we were rooting for it to be included in Los Angeles Olympics 2028. But we were surprised and happy when IOC decided to include it in 2024.

B-Boy Katsu One conducts a workshop at Red Bull BC One Camp India 2023 © Focus Sports

How do the legends feel about breaking being a part of the Olympics?

Half of the legends hate it! Half of them love it and feel it should happen. Also, I met the absolute legends who started breaking in New York in the ‘60s. They created breaking before the name even exist. Those out—and-out legends said, “Yeah, its freedom. So why not! [about breaking being in the Olympics].” That was what convinced me because I was in two minds before that. And since then, I’ve been trying to convince everyone else.

Do you think breaking is an art, a sport, or a mix of the two?

When I started off in this movement, I used to think about this a lot. Is breaking culture or sport? But now I feel breaking is breaking. A culture can never die. And breaking can create something new. So why not devote yourself to it. Sport or culture, I don’t care; I do everything.

B-Boy Katsu One and B-Girl Kastet at Red Bull BC One Cypher India 2023 © Focus Sports

Could you tell me about your journey? How have you gone through so many different roles in breaking?

Encounter is my first priority. I come across new people all the time, and I love breaking. So I’ve always wanted to make something for the people I’ve encountered in breaking. Like I wanted to organise jams or teach classes. It all happens with my encounters with new people. It’s all about community. For example. if I wanted to organise a breaking competition, I asked someone I met to help me do it. I had the knowledge of breaking but not on how to conduct an event, so I asked someone I encountered who knew how to conduct events to help me conduct a breaking jam. Or I managed to get a space and wanted to build a studio for the breaking community, but I didn’t know how. So I asked a friend who owned a studio for advice on how to set up the studio.

Is your motivation building the community?

Yes, it is because I think we should always encourage each other. We don’t have negativity in hip-hop. We convert all negative energy into positivity. If you practice hip-hop, you can be a positive force. You know, I’ve never booked a hotel room when I’ve travelled overseas by myself. I just tell my friends where I’m visiting that I don’t have a place to stay and there’s always someone who invites me to their house. We are such a close community. I know similar, if my brothers and sisters from the scene fall on hard times financially, I’m going to be there to help them for sure. Breakers across the world will do this for each other. I believe in the community of breaking and hip-hop. If you are in this scene, you are drawn to be a positive force for community.

B-Boy Katsu One at Red Bull BC One Cypher India 2023 © Focus Sports