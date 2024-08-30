B-Boy Flying Machine: Five-time India champion but just getting started

How many times have you won Red Bull BC One in India? And how does it feel being so successful?
I have been breaking for 15 years and I have won Red Bull BC One India five times now. I feel that all my hours of training and all the time I’ve invested in developing my craft has given me returns in the form of all these victories and achievements.
Do you feel like you have an edge over your opponents because you know the competition so well?
It’s not so much about knowing this competition as it is about the experience I bring into it. I let my experience battle the moves that my opponents throw down. Having won Red Bull BC One India in the past is as big of an obstacle as it is a boon. Because every Indian breaker is training to beat me.Meanwhile, my focus is on trying to get better and protecting the status, recognition, and achievements that I have gained over the years. I’m not battling just to win competitions. I put everything on the line when I battle because losing at this stage would be a massive step backwards for me.
You’ve battled so many different breakers over the years who aren’t even actively competing anymore. How have you stayed so consistent over so many years?
I am self-aware and focus a lot on time management. I choose which competitions to battle in and don’t rush into everything. I study my body, see how it reacts, and calculate how much I can push it versus when I need to give it rest. I was injured in 2023, so I took a step back and participated in fewer competitions. It’s not always an easy decision to not compete because I love breaking so much, but I took it as an opportunity to attend competitions as a spectator and see what that feels like. I also used the time to work on other [non-physical] aspects of my dance, like musicality, mental strength, and strategy.
Can you tell me what you love most about winning Red Bull BC One?
In 2009, I watched a video on YouTube. It was a battle between Hong10 and Lilou from Red Bull BC One World Final 2005. That single moment changed everything for me and kickstarted my journey as a breaker. It gave me purpose. I feel like life has come full circle for me, and every year I compete at Red Bull BC One Cypher India, I think about that video from 2005 and it gives me goosebumps. Red Bull BC One as a platform has given me so much – whether it was my first international flight or global recognition or the countless other opportunities that I’ve received. It gave my career a boost and has helped me get closer to achieving my dreams.
What can you remember of your last appearance at Red Bull BC One World Final?
It’s been five years since that battle against Robin at the world final in 2019. It’s memorable for so many reasons. I had the opportunity to battle a Russian breaking legend. He had been breaking for more than 25 years, which was more years than I had lived on Earth! It was quite surreal.It was a different experience seeing the Indian flag flutter at the world final and being the person responsible for it. It was also the first time in 15 years that my parents saw me compete on stage. It’s incomparable to any other achievement in life.
What plans for the Red Bull BC One Last Chance Cypher in Brazil?
The plan is to train extremely hard and take myself to the next level. The opportunity to compete at the Last Chance Cypher is a major responsibility and I need to train very hard to give it my best.
What is your ultimate career goal now?
The goal is to be a billionaire! But on a more serious note, I want to improve my quality of life, as well as those of my family and loved ones. I want to take my brand and competition The Essence to the next level. And I want to continue to work on my music as the rapper Yung Fly. It would also be nice to be able to buy a house. I also want to create more opportunities for Indian breakers to fly abroad and compete on more international stages.