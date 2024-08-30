B-Boy Flying Machine: Five-time India champion but just getting started

It’s not so much about knowing this competition as it is about the experience I bring into it. I let my experience battle the moves that my opponents throw down. Having won Red Bull BC One India in the past is as big of an obstacle as it is a boon. Because every Indian breaker is training to beat me.Meanwhile, my focus is on trying to get better and protecting the status, recognition, and achievements that I have gained over the years. I’m not battling just to win competitions. I put everything on the line when I battle because losing at this stage would be a massive step backwards for me.