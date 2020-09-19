Watch Indian breakers revisit epic Red Bull BC One Cypher India battles

Red Bull BC One has been held in India every year since 2015, and each edition has seen breakers from around the country come together to battle each other and compete for the title of Red Bull BC One India Champion.

Since the beginning of the competition in the country, three different b-boys have taken the win, and 2019 saw the introduction of a B-Girl title, too.

Reflecting on some of these epic battles for the national championship, the breakers sat down to discuss their three rounds in the national final, what they were thinking during the battle, how they strategized, and much more as part of a new series.

Watch the three episodes of Revisited below where we rewind some of the most epic battles of Red Bull BC One Cypher India with the national finalists.

2017 – Flying Machine vs Shawn

With the national final being held in Bengaluru, Shawn reflects on wanting to start the battle first to dance in front of his home crowd. Flying Machine reflects on how Shawn started his first round very strong and explains that he had to start just as strong to match Shawn’s energy.

Flying Machine talks about having an intro routine in mind for starting his battle but when he saw Shawn do a chair freeze, he decided to do a similar move as he improvised the rest of his round.

2018 – Flying Machine vs WildChild

With Flying Machine and WildChild both from Beastmode crew in Mumbai, the 2018 final was a battle of crew mates. WildChild explained how he and Flying Machine knew each other’s moves since they practice together, so his main aim with the battle was to try new moves in the hope of surprising his crew mate.

Flying Machine reflects on how he wasn’t at his best health during this battle and was just trying to keep his energy up into round three. He decided to add a lot more detail in this round after WildChild had brought a very energetic second round.

2019 – WildChild vs Tornado

With Tornado making the final for the first time, he says his focus coming into the battle was on making sure all his moves were clean, whether they were footwork, power moves or freezes. He also said that he felt the crowd was on WildChild’s side before the battle started, so he didn’t want to go first; but he thought the crowd had shifted by the time the battle was over.